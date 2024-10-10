Myntra Dussehra Sale Extravaganza: Let Your Little Diva Shine This Festive Season

Dussehra is just around the corner and we know that it is the right time to make you feel like divas, so get ready to celebrate Dussehra with fabulous discounts and festive vibes! Enjoy 50-80% off on trending ethnic wear for girls at Myntra, from October 10th to 13th. Also, get ₹400 as an extra discount on your first purchase via the Myntra app! Time for you to update your little one's wardrobe with some beautiful kurta sets wearing traditions blended with contemporary style. Check out our selection of the most stunning outfits for the festive season.:

1. Sangria Girls Bandhani Printed Pure Cotton Straight Kurta With Sharara & Dupatta

Price: ₹818

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Sangria Girls Bandhani Printed Pure Cotton Straight Kurta with Sharara & Dupatta. This stunning ensemble combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style, featuring a beautifully designed pink kurta adorned with vibrant Bandhani prints. The accompanying sharara and solid red dupatta complete the look, making it perfect for celebrations and gatherings. Crafted from pure cotton, this outfit ensures comfort and breathability while exuding elegance. Whether you're attending a family function or a festive event, this kurta set is a stylish choice that will make you stand out.

Key Features

-Kurta: Pink Bandhani print with a round neck and three-quarter sleeves, knee-length.

-Trousers: Pink solid sharara with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure.

-Dupatta: Solid red with tassels border.

-Material: Pure cotton, machine weave.

-Care: A dry wash is recommended.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive events.

2. Modish Couture Girls Gotta Patti Pure Cotton Kurta With Sharara & Dupatta

Price: ₹1024

Step into elegance with the Modish Couture Girls Gotta Patti Pure Cotton Kurta with Sharara & Dupatta. This exquisite set features an off-white kurta that seamlessly combines traditional Gotta Patti embellishments with modern style. Crafted from pure cotton, the knee-length kurta boasts a comfortable straight shape, complemented by a solid sharara and a matching dupatta. Ideal for festive occasions, this outfit is perfect for creating memorable moments at family gatherings or celebrations.

Key Features

-Kurta: Off-white solid color with Gotta Patti detailing, round neck, and three-quarter bell sleeves.

-Trousers: Solid sharara with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure.

-Dupatta: Solid design with a taped border.

-Material: Pure cotton, machine weave.

-Care: Hand wash recommended.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive events.

3. Aks Kids Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Thread Work Kurta with Palazzos

Price: ₹1224

Elevate your child's festive wardrobe with the Aks Kids Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Thread Work Kurta with Palazzos. This stunning ensemble features a beautiful sea green kurta adorned with intricate ethnic motifs and mirror work, making it perfect for special occasions. Crafted from luxurious Chanderi silk, this calf-length kurta is paired with solid palazzos and a stylish dupatta, ensuring your little one stands out at any celebration.

Key Features

-Kurta: Sea green with ethnic motifs, round neck, and three-quarter regular sleeves.

-Palazzos: Solid design with a partially elasticated waistband and slip-on closure.

-Dupatta: Printed design with a matching border.

-Material: Chanderi silk for the kurta, silk blend for palazzos, and poly chiffon for the dupatta.

-Care: Dry clean recommended.

-Occasion: Ideal for festive events.

4. BAESD Girls Floral Printed Regular Mirror Work Kurta with Pyjamas & With Dupatta

Price: ₹1249

Add a splash of elegance to your little one's wardrobe with the BAESD Girls Floral Printed Regular Mirror Work Kurta with Pyjamas & Dupatta. This chic pink ensemble features floral prints and delicate mirrorwork, making it perfect for festive gatherings. Crafted from viscose rayon, the kurta offers both style and comfort, while the matching pajamas and printed dupatta complete the look for a standout appearance.

Key Features

-Kurta: Floral printed design with mirror work, long sleeves, and a straight knee-length cut.

-Pajamas: Matching printed pajamas with an elasticated waistband for ease of wear.

-Dupatta: Printed viscose rayon dupatta to complement the set.

-Material: Viscose rayon for the kurta and dupatta, silk blend for the pajamas.

-Care: Hand wash is recommended for fabric longevity.

5. Cherry & Jerry Girls Striped Embroidered Mesh Empire Sequinned Kurta & Sharara & Dupatta

Price: ₹1943

Elevate your little one's festive wardrobe with the Cherry & Jerry Girls Striped Embroidered Mesh Empire Sequinned Kurta & Sharara & Dupatta. This stunning outfit features an elegant Anarkali kurta adorned with ethnic motifs and sequinned details, offering a delightful blend of style and comfort. The matching sharara and dupatta complete this ensemble, making it perfect for celebrations and special occasions.

Key Features

-Kurta: Embroidered Anarkali design with ethnic motifs, V-neck, and three-quarter sleeves; calf-length with a flared hem.

-Sharara: Solid sharara with a partially elasticated waistband for a comfortable fit.

-Dupatta: Elegant solid net dupatta, measuring 1.75 m in length and 58 cm in width.

-Material: Made from net fabric for all three pieces, ensuring a light and breathable feel.

-Care: A dry clean is recommended for maintaining fabric quality.

Conclusion

Get ready for the Dussehra season, or better still, keep your little one's wardrobe ready. Beautiful ethnic wear with super exciting discounts to never miss a single celebration, and perfect outfits to shine at every event. Limited period offer! Shop now on Myntra and see your stars Shine bright.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.