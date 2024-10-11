Myntra Dussehra Sale is LIVE: Celebrate in Style with Up to 80% Off on Trendy Cargo Trousers

It's Dussehra, and it's the time of revamping your wardrobe with some amazing deals! Dussehers sale is live from the 10th to the 13th of October with a big deal of ₹400 off your first purchase on the Myntra app and enjoy huge offers ranging from 50% to 80% on the best collection of stylish cargo trousers. These stylish and practical pieces fit perfectly to embody that festive feel. They are a complete must-have for any man looking for a way to up the ante for casual wear. Check out our top picks, which make a fantastic balance of style, comfort, and practicality so you can wear them on any casual occasion.

1. StyleCast Men Cargos Trousers

Price: ₹949

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with the StyleCast Men’s Cargo Trousers, a perfect blend of style and functionality. These black woven cargo pants feature a solid, sleek design with a regular fit and mid-rise waist, making them ideal for everyday wear. The flat-front, no-pleat design offers a modern, streamlined look, while the six pockets provide ample storage for essentials, ensuring both fashion and practicality.

Key Features:

-Regular Fit: Comfortable and relaxed fit for a versatile, casual look.

-Mid-Rise Waist: Sits comfortably on the waist for a balanced silhouette.

-Solid Black Design: Offers a classic, clean appearance, perfect for pairing with any casual top.

-Flat-Front Design: Smooth front with no pleats, providing a sleek, contemporary look.

-6 Pockets: Multiple pockets for convenient storage, adding to the utility of these cargo pants.

-Material: Made from durable and breathable cotton, ensuring all-day comfort.

-Closure: Drawstring and zip fly for easy wear and secure fit.

2. Being Human Men Loose Fit Cargos Trousers

Price: ₹985

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casual style with the Being Human Men’s Loose Fit Cargo Trousers. Designed for ultimate comfort and functionality, these olive green woven cargos feature a loose fit and mid-rise waist, making them perfect for relaxed outings. The flat-front, no-pleat design ensures a contemporary appearance, while the six pockets provide ample space for essentials, making these trousers as practical as they are stylish.

Key Features:

-Loose Fit: Provides a relaxed and comfortable silhouette, perfect for casual wear.

-Mid-Rise Waist: Sits comfortably on the waist, offering a flattering fit.

-Solid Olive Green Design: A versatile color that pairs well with a variety of tops.

-Flat-Front Design: Sleek and smooth front without pleats for a modern look.

-6 Pockets: Multiple pockets for added convenience and storage for your essentials.

-Material Composition: Made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane for a soft and stretchy feel.

-Closure: Features a button closure and zip fly for secure and easy wear.

3. IVOC Men Solid Cotton Cargo Trousers

Price: ₹1279

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Step up your casual wardrobe with the IVOC Men Solid Cotton Cargo Trousers in grey. These woven cargos are designed with a regular fit and mid-rise waist for a comfortable yet stylish look. With a solid pattern and flat-front, no pleats design, these cargos offer a sleek and modern feel. The six pockets provide practical storage, making these trousers perfect for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-Regular Fit: Offers a balanced, comfortable fit for daily wear.

-Mid-Rise Waist: Sits naturally on the waist, ensuring a secure and relaxed fit.

-Solid Grey Design: A neutral color makes it easy to pair with any outfit for a casual look.

-Flat-Front Design: Provides a clean and modern silhouette without pleats.

-6 Pockets: Functional pockets allow for convenient storage of your essentials.

-100% Cotton Fabric: Soft and breathable material for all-day comfort.

-Closure: Button closure with a zip fly for easy wear and a secure fit.

4. Roadster Men Solid Pure Cotton Cargo

Price: ₹1333

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with the Roadster Men Solid Pure Cotton Cargo Trousers in grey. These regular-fit, mid-rise cargos combine functionality and style with a simple, solid design. Made from 100% pure cotton, these trousers offer comfort and breathability, perfect for all-day wear. With six pockets, these cargos provide ample space for your essentials, making them practical for everyday use.

Key Features:

-Regular Fit: Ensures a relaxed and comfortable silhouette.

-Mid-Rise Waist: Sits comfortably on the waist for a secure fit.

-Solid Grey Design: Easy to pair with a variety of tops for a casual, effortless look.

-Flat-Front Style: Sleek, no-pleat design for a modern and clean look.

-6 Functional Pockets: Provides ample storage for essentials.

-Pure Cotton Fabric: Soft, breathable, and durable for long-lasting comfort.

-Closure: Button and zip closure for secure wear.

-Care Instructions: Machine washable for easy maintenance.

5. Bewakoof Men Solid Straight Fit Cargos Trousers

₹1699

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casual wardrobe with the Bewakoof Men Solid Straight Fit Cargo Trousers in beige. Designed for comfort and style, these straight-fit cargos are made from a blend of cotton and spandex, offering both breathability and a slight stretch for ease of movement. With a classic solid pattern and a flat-front design, these trousers are perfect for a laid-back yet fashionable look.

Key Features:

-Straight Fit: Provides a comfortable and tailored silhouette for a polished appearance.

-Mid-Rise Waist: Sits comfortably at the waist for everyday wear.

-Solid Beige Color: Versatile and easy to mix and match with your favorite tops.

-Flat-Front Style: Clean, no-pleat design that adds to the modern aesthetic.

-6 Convenient Pockets: Offers ample storage space for your essentials.

-Cotton and Spandex Blend: Soft, breathable fabric with a hint of stretch for comfort.

-Closure: Button closure with a zip fly for a secure fit.

Conclusion

This Dussehra, celebrate the festival in style, too! Fabulous discounts on fashionable cargo trousers-it's your best time to upgrade your casual wardrobe. Whether it's black, green, or grey-its ready and available on Myntra. Grab the stuff of your choice quickly as it is available for a limited period only. Step into the festive seasons with a smile and confidence.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.