Myntra Dussehra Sale is LIVE: Unlock Festive Savings with 50-80% Off on Stylish Ethnic Menswear Collection

1. Hangup Men Multicoloured Printed Nehru Jacket With Pocket Square

₹719

Upgrade your festive wardrobe with the Hangup Men Multicoloured Printed Nehru Jacket, a blend of timeless elegance and modern flair. Featuring a mandarin collar and a vibrant printed design, this sleeveless jacket is the perfect statement piece for any occasion. It comes with a coordinating black pocket square to complete the look, adding a touch of sophistication. Crafted with attention to detail and designed to be worn year-round, this Nehru jacket is sure to elevate your style, whether paired with a kurta for festive occasions or worn over a shirt for a contemporary twist. Complete your festive look with this versatile Nehru jacket and stand out in style.

Key Features:

-Moisture Absorbent: The fabric absorbs twice as much moisture as cotton, ensuring you stay cool and dry.

-UV Protection: Protects from harmful UV rays, making it ideal for outdoor wear.

-Natural Breathing: Insulates in winter and remains breathable in summer, offering year-round comfort.

-Anti-Bacterial: The fabric's peach finish ensures softness and anti-bacterial properties, making it gentle on the skin.

-Meticulous Weave: High-quality detailing in the fabric's weave ensures long-lasting durability and a luxurious feel.

-Fabric: 60% viscose rayon, 40% polyester (polyviscose)

-Care: Dry clean only to maintain the jacket's quality and finish.

2. Diwas by Manyavar Mandarin Collar Thread Work Straight Kurta

₹ 999

Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with the Diwas by Manyavar Mandarin Collar Thread Work Straight Kurta. Crafted in a luxurious jacquard weave, this kurta exudes sophistication with its bright maroon hue and intricate self-pattern design. Ideal for festive occasions and weddings, the elegant threadwork detailing and mandarin collar give it a refined, regal appeal. Pair it with cream churidar pants and gold-embellished juttis for a timeless yet stylish look that perfectly blends tradition and contemporary fashion.

Key Features:

-Color: Bright maroon with a solid self-pattern design for a rich and sophisticated look.

-Mandarin Collar: Adds a traditional yet stylish touch to the kurta.

-Thread Work: Intricate detailing enhances the elegance, making it perfect for formal events.

-Straight Shape: Offers a comfortable fit with side slits for easy movement.

-Knee Length: Ideal for pairing with churidars or straight pants for a polished ensemble.

-Fabric: Luxurious art silk in a machine-woven jacquard weave that feels smooth and rich on the skin.

-Care: Dry clean only to maintain fabric quality and finish.

3. House of Pataudi Green Embroidered Mandarin Collar Long Sleeve Sequins Straight Kurtas

₹999

Add a touch of elegance to your festive wardrobe with the House of Pataudi Green Embroidered Sequins Kurta. This green kurta features a subtle yet striking sequin embellishment that enhances its festive appeal. With a mandarin collar and long sleeves, it offers a refined, traditional look. The straight shape and knee-length design, coupled with a single pocket, ensure both style and functionality. Perfect for festive events, this kurta brings together a contemporary feel with the charm of classic Indian wear.

Key Features:

-Color: Green with sequin embellishments for a refined yet festive appearance.

-Mandarin Collar: Adds an elegant traditional touch.

-Embellishment: Sequined details offer a subtle sparkle, making it ideal for special occasions.

-Straight Shape: A comfortable, classic cut with side slits for ease of movement.

-Knee Length: Perfect for pairing with churidars or trousers for a complete traditional look.

-Fabric: Silk blend fabric woven with care for a soft, luxurious feel.

-Fabric: Silk blend with Liva for enhanced comfort and drape.

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance.

4. Anouk Embellished Satin Nehru Jackets

₹1246

Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with the Anouk Embellished Satin Nehru Jacket. This black satin jacket features a mandarin collar and sleek sleeveless design, perfect for layering over kurtas or shirts for a polished, traditional look. The embellishments add a touch of sophistication, making it ideal for weddings, festive occasions, or any formal event. Crafted from a luxurious silk-cotton blend, it combines comfort with style, ensuring you stand out in any crowd.

Key Features:

-Color: Black with elegant embellishments for a refined look.

-Mandarin Collar: Classic collar style for a sharp, traditional touch.

-Full Button Placket: Convenient front closure with a sleek design.

-Sleeveless: Perfect for layering and ensuring easy movement.

-Pocket: Single pocket for added functionality.

-Fabric: Silk blend fabric with a satin finish for a luxurious feel.

-Fabric: 70% Silk, 30% Cotton for a comfortable yet regal look.

-Care: Dry clean only to maintain fabric quality.

-Pattern: Embellished detailing for a festive vibe.

5. KISAH Men Beige & Green Woven-Design Indowestern Sherwani Set

₹3536

Embrace cultural elegance with the KISAH Men Beige & Green Woven-Design Indowestern Sherwani Set. This beige sherwani, crafted from a premium silk blend jacquard fabric, is perfect for making a bold statement at weddings and festive events. The intricate embroidery detailing adds a touch of sophistication, while the regular fit ensures a sleek and modern appearance. Paired with a green solid dhoti, this set offers the perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary style.

Key Features:

-Color: Beige sherwani with woven design and green solid dhoti for a striking contrast.

-Mandarin Collar: Traditional collar design for a royal and refined look.

-Button Closure: Convenient front closure for easy wear.

-Slits: Multiple slits for enhanced mobility and style.

-Dhoti: Green mid-rise dhoti with drawstring closure for a secure fit.

-Fit: Regular fit for a balanced blend of comfort and style.

-Sherwani Fabric: Silk blend jacquard for a luxurious and rich texture.

-Dhoti Fabric: Cotton blend for breathability and comfort.

-Care: Dry clean only to maintain fabric and embroidery quality.

Conclusion

