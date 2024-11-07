Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024 is LIVE: Enjoy Up to 80% Off on Stylish Kurtas and Ethnic Wear for Women

The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024 is now LIVE, offering incredible discounts on women's ethnic wear just in time for the wedding season. Whether you're shopping for festivals or preparing for upcoming wedding events, a vast collection of trendy ethnic kurtas, kurtis, and festive outfits is available at 50-80% off! Additionally, first-time users can enjoy an extra ₹300 off on their order with the code MYNTRA300 and a 10% instant discount through a bank offer. This festive season, make a fashion statement with stylish ethnic wear that will make you stand out during the wedding celebrations! Check out the collection below and grab your favorite pieces before the sale ends!

1. FIORRA Ethnic Motifs Printed Shoulder Straps Zari Straight Kurta With Palazzos & Dupatta

Price: ₹1319

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your wedding season wardrobe with the FIORRA Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta Set. This elegant ensemble features a stunning yellow, gold-toned, and green silk-blend kurta, paired with solid palazzos and a beautiful organza dupatta. The outfit seamlessly blends tradition with modern style, making it the perfect choice for wedding celebrations. Make a statement this wedding season with this vibrant, stylish, and comfortable outfit.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs, sleeveless with shoulder straps, straight shape for a chic look

-Palazzos: Solid, partially elasticated waistband, slip-on closure for comfort

-Dupatta: Sheer organza with self-design and taping border, adding a touch of grace

-Material: Silk blend fabric for both kurta and palazzos, ensuring a luxurious feel

-Ornamentation: Zari detailing to enhance the festive charm

-Fit: Regular fit, calf-length kurta for a comfortable yet elegant appearance

2. KALINI Floral Embroidered Sequinned Kurta With Palazzos & Dupatta

Price: ₹1529

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Celebrate the joy of the wedding season in the stunning KALINI Floral Embroidered Sequinned Kurta Set. Crafted in a rich maroon hue, this poly georgette ensemble exudes festive elegance with intricate floral embroidery and sequinned detailing. Complete with matching palazzos and a solid dupatta, this set is perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your wedding wardrobe. Step into the festivities with this stylish and graceful ensemble, ideal for making a lasting impression during the wedding season.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Floral embroidery with sequinned accents, sleeveless with shoulder straps, straight silhouette for a modern ethnic look

-Palazzos: Solid, elasticated waistband, and slip-on closure for ease and comfort

-Dupatta: Solid georgette with taping border, complementing the outfit perfectly

-Material: Lightweight poly georgette fabric, designed for comfort and elegance

-Ornamentation: Sequins add a festive sparkle

-Fit: Regular fit, calf-length kurta for a graceful and stylish appearance

3. Indo Era Floral Embroidered Thread Work A-Line Kurta With Trouser & Dupatta

Price: ₹1699

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Celebrate the vibrant spirit of the wedding season with the Indo Era Floral Embroidered Thread Work Kurta Set. This white, pink, and blue ensemble, featuring intricate threadwork and floral embroidery, offers a graceful A-line silhouette paired with embroidered trousers and an organza dupatta. Perfect for wedding celebrations, this set blends traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. Step into the festivities in style and charm with this elegant kurta set, designed to make you shine during the wedding season.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: A-line shape with floral embroidery and thread work, V-neck, three-quarter sleeves, calf-length for a flattering look

-TrouseMyntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024: Embroidered design with a partially elasticated waistband for comfort

-Dupatta: Organza fabric with printed pattern and tassel detailing for a festive touch

-Material: Silk blend fabric for both kurta and trouser, adding a luxurious feel

-Ornamentation: Delicate thread work to enhance the festive appeal

-Fit: Regular fit, easy slip-on closure for trouseMyntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024

4. Libas Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Pure Cotton Kurta With Palazzos & With Dupatta

Price: ₹1754

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enjoy the festive celebrations of the wedding season with the Libas Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Pure Cotton Kurta Set. Crafted from 100% pure cotton, this pink embroidered kurta set features a breezy, comfortable design perfect for the warm weather. The ethnic motifs, pleated A-line silhouette, and zari details add a festive charm, while the printed palazzos and matching dupatta complete the look. Celebrate the wedding season with this elegant and airy cotton kurta set—perfect for looking stylish while staying cool.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs embroidered, A-line shape with pleated styling, sweetheart neck, and three-quarter sleeves for a chic look

-Palazzos: Printed design with a partially elasticated waistband for comfort

-Dupatta: Printed cotton dupatta with taping border, 2.5 meteMyntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024 long for a graceful drape

-Material: 100% pure cotton, offering breathability and comfort, ideal for summer festivities

-Ornamentation: Zari detailing adds a subtle festive shimmer

-Fit: Regular fit, flared hem for a flattering and breezy feel

5. Varanga Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Zari Kurta with Trouser & Dupatta

Price: ₹2069

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This wedding season, dazzle in the Varanga Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Zari Kurta Set, a perfect blend of elegance and tradition. The rich green kurta, paired with embroidered trousers and a silk chiffon dupatta, is adorned with intricate ethnic motifs and zari work, making it an ideal choice for wedding celebrations. The luxurious silk blend fabric ensures comfort and grace, while the long flared sleeves and V-neck add a modern touch. Step into the festivities in style with this exquisite Varanga kurta set, perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your wedding wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Ethnic motifs with zari detailing, straight shape, V-neck, long flared sleeves, and calf-length for an elegant silhouette

-TrouseMyntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024: Embroidered with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure for easy wear

-Dupatta: Silk chiffon with a solid pattern and fringed border, adding sophistication to the look

-Material: Silk blend for both kurta and trouseMyntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024, silk chiffon dupatta for a luxurious feel

-Ornamentation: Zari works for a festive shimmer

-Fit: Regular fit with a straight hemline for a flattering appearance

Conclusion:

With the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024, upgrading your wedding wardrobe has never been easier or more affordable. From intricate floral embroidered kurtas to luxurious silk blends, Myntra's collection offers Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024 is something for every style and preference. Don't wait—explore the sale now and enjoy up to 80% off on the latest ethnic wear. Plus, take advantage of extra discounts to make your wedding celebrations even more special. Shop today and make your wedding season wardrobe unforgettable!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.