Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale: Top Nehru Jackets for Festive Season

As the festive season of Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali knocks on the door, this is a great time to give your wardrobe a refreshing new look with Nehru jackets. Versatile enough, the pieces of attire neatly merge tradition with contemporary chic, making them ideal for family gatherings, festive celebrations, and even formal events. Made of high-grade fabric, each jacket boasts unique details ranging from mandarin collars to intricately woven patterns that ensure you will look incredibly sophisticated and stylish. Don’t miss the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale! This is your chance to snag these fabulous jackets at incredible prices while adding a touch of elegance to your festive attire

1. Jompers Men Woven Design Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹959

Elevate your style with the Jompers Men Woven Design Nehru Jacket, a sophisticated addition to any wardrobe. Crafted from a luxurious blend of 70% silk and 30% cotton, this waistcoat features an elegant woven design that exudes class. The mandarin collar and full button placket add a touch of tradition, while the sleeveless silhouette ensures comfort and versatility. With three pockets, it combines functionality with a refined aesthetic.

Wearing Occasion

This Nehru jacket is perfect for formal occasions, family gatherings, or festive celebrations. Pair it with tailored trousers or kurta sets for a polished look that will make you stand out.

Features:

-Material: 70% Silk & 30% Cotton

-Fit: Regular Fit

-Design: Woven pattern with a mandarin collar

-Pockets: 3 functional pockets

-Care: Easy machine wash

-Weave Type: Satin for a luxurious finish

2. HERE&NOW Men Woven Design Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹1177

Step into sophistication with the HERE&NOW Men Woven Design Nehru Jacket. This stylish piece features a contemporary woven design and is tailored from premium poly-viscose for a comfortable fit. The mandarin collar, button closure, and sleeveless style create a modern silhouette, while side slits enhance mobility. Complete with a pocket square, this jacket is perfect for making a statement at any event.

Wearing Occasion

Ideal for weddings, parties, or formal events, this Nehru jacket pairs beautifully with ethnic wear or tailored outfits, ensuring you look dapper for any occasion.

Features:

-Material: Polyviscose for comfort and durability

-Fit Regular fit, the model is 6' tall and wearing size M

-Design: Woven pattern with mandarin collar and button closure

-Pockets: One pocket plus pocket square included

-Care: Dry clean only

-Weave Type: Woven for a refined finish

3. Inddus Printed Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹1499

Elevate your style with the Inddus Printed Nehru Jacket in classic black. This sophisticated piece features a mandarin collar and a sleek button placket, combining comfort with modern elegance. The sleeveless design allows for ease of movement, while three pockets provide ample storage for your essentials. Perfect for dressing up or down, this versatile jacket is a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

Wearing Occasion

Ideal for festive occasions, formal gatherings, or casual outings, this printed Nehru jacket can be paired effortlessly with kurta sets or tailored trousers for a polished look.

Features:

-Material: Cotton blend for breathability and comfort

-Fit Regular fit, the model is 6' tall and wearing size S

-Design: Printed pattern with mandarin collar and button placket

-Pockets: Three functional pockets for convenience

-Care: Dry clean only

-Weave Type: Woven for durability and style

4. Ode by House of Pataudi Coral Woven Design Mandarin Collar Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹1589

Embrace the perfect fusion of tradition and modernity with the Ode by House of Pataudi Coral Woven Design Nehru Jacket. This striking pink jacket features a mandarin collar and a button closure, offering a stylish yet comfortable fit. With side slits for ease of movement and three functional pockets, it combines practicality with elegance. Complete with a chic pocket square, this jacket makes a bold statement in any wardrobe.

Wearing Occasion

Perfect for weddings, festive celebrations, or upscale gatherings, this Nehru jacket effortlessly elevates your ethnic ensemble, allowing you to stand out with grace and style.

Features:

-Material: Silk blend for a luxurious feel

-Fit Regular fit, the model is 6' tall and wearing size S

-Design: Woven pattern with mandarin collar and button closure

-Pockets: Three pockets for practicality, including a pocket square

-Care: Dry clean only

-Weave Type: Satin for a refined finish

5. Arrow Mandarin Collar Self-Design Nehru Jacket

Price: ₹1799

Step out in style with the Arrow Mandarin Collar Self-Design Nehru Jacket in a rich olive green. This sophisticated piece features a sleek mandarin collar and a full-button placket, blending classic design with contemporary flair. The sleeveless silhouette and straight hem create a polished look, while the attached lining ensures comfort and durability. With three pockets for added functionality, this jacket is perfect for making a lasting impression.

Wearing Occasion

Ideal for parties, formal events, or festive occasions, this Nehru jacket pairs effortlessly with tailored trousers or ethnic wear, making it a versatile choice for any wardrobe.

Features:

-Material: Shell: 70% Polyester, 28% Rayon, 2% Spandex; Lining: 100% Polyester

-Fit: Regular fit, the model is 6" tall and wearing size 40

-Design: Self-design pattern with mandarin collar and full button placket

-Pockets: Three functional pockets for convenience

-Care: Dry clean only

-Weave Type: Woven for durability

Conclusion

As the festive season of Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali unfold before our eyes, there couldn't be a better time than this to upgrade your wardrobe with these fabulous Nehru jackets. Each piece is a blend of tradition and modern flair, bringing you in style for every event that comes your way. Now that the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is live, you can now get to see these beautiful jackets at prices that cannot be beaten, so celebrate like never before.

Deals and Offers: Buy Nehru Jackets for up to 50 percent off at Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale. More extra discounts, plus earlier access to the latest entries are only available to app users of Myntra. 10% Discount on Axis, Kotak, icici, and other bank Credit Cards.Thus, fun shopping. Catch Up On Your Festive Look With These Stylish Nehru Jackets And Bring The Savings Along!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.