Shop now at the Shubh Shopping Festival on Myntra and get the best offers of 50-80% off on the latest collection of men’s ethnic wear. From beautifully stitched kurtas to classy Nehru jackets, this is your opportunity to update your wardrobe with superior quality clothes at throwaway prices. This sale runs from August 12 to August 18 and is a perfect chance for you to restock your ethnic wear at a discount. Don’t miss out on these extraordinary deals and exclusive offers!

Here’s the list of top picks for men's ethnic wear:

Jompers Geometric Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves Sequence Kurta Set

Price: ₹1,066

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

The Jompers Geometric Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves Sequence Kurta Set combines style and affordability for men who are looking for something in traditional wear with a dash of modernism. Selling at ₹ 1066, this kurta set is stitched in a striking mustard yellow and white-hued Geometric pattern that adds a much-needed ounce of modernity to the traditional outfit. This kurta has a straight shape and regular styling, updated with sequinned details that impart a subtle yet classy shimmer. The mandarin collar and long sleeves make for a classic look, while the above-the-knee length and straight hem ensure relaxed fits.

Details

Sleeve Length: Long Sleeves

Top Shape: Straight

Top Type: Kurta

Bottom Type: Pyjamas

Top Pattern: Embroidered

Top Design Styling: Regular

Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Mandarin Collar Nehru Jackets

Price: ₹3,849

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Bring ethnic wear to life in this beautifully crafted Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Mandarin Collar Nehru Jacket. The cream color, flecked with pink and grey ethnic motifs of this jacket, is a perfect match of old tradition with a modern touch. Tailored from a luxurious silk blend, this jacket reflects both style and sophistication. The mandarin collar gives it a classic touch of elegance, while it is sleeveless with side slits for comfort and mobility. This Nehru jacket with button closure and three practical pockets is surely stylish and functional.

Details:

Fabric: Silk Blend

Number of Pockets: 3

Pattern: Woven Design

Sustainable: Regular

Wash Care: Dry Clean

Weave Type: Woven

Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Sequined Pure Cotton Kurta By Manyawar

Price: ₹1,859



Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Make a mark in your ethnic wardrobe with a dash of elegance through the Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Sequined Pure Cotton Kurta. This purple kurta features beautifully embroidered ethnic motifs, enhanced with subtle sequined detailing that gives added sparkle to one's look. The mandarin collar and long, regular sleeves give a traditional appeal, while the straight shape and above-knee length add comfort to the fit. This kurta is made of pure cotton, with a machine weave, hence breathable and apt for any occasion. Be it a festive occasion or casual event, this kurta bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary style with utmost ease.

Details:

Sleeve Length: Long Sleeves

Shape: Straight

Neck: Mandarin Collar

Print or Pattern Type: Ethnic Motifs

Design Styling: Regular

Slit Detail: Side Slits

Ornamentation: Sequins

Length: Above Knee

Material: Pure Cotton

Weave Type: Machine Weave

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Thread Work Kurta & Churidar With Jacket By Manyawar

Price: ₹ 11,999

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

The Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Thread Work Kurta & Churidar with Jacket set is simply a classy outfit that exudes traditional grace, with a feel of modern influence. This set consists of a pink embroidered kurta, combined with a solid churidar and matched up with a Nehru jacket. The kurta in itself is an ethnic motif done intricately with threadwork details, a mandarin collar, and long regular sleeves that can be matched with festive occasions. This straight shape, knee-length hem, and art silk fabric will flatter your figure while appearing to be an indulgence in finery. Churidar features a partially elasticated waistband with a drawstring closure for comfort and ease of movement. A matching Nehru jacket completes this look with refinement.

Details:

Sleeve Length: Long Sleeves

Top Shape: Straight

Top Type: Kurta

Bottom Type: Churidar

Top Pattern: Embroidered

Top Design Styling: Regular

Top Hemline: Straight

Top Length: Knee Length

Neck: Mandarin Collar

Ethnic Motifs Printed Mandarin Collar Nehru Jacket By Manyawar

Price: ₹ 3,999

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Match out your ethnic wardrobe with the Manyavar Ethnic Motifs Printed Mandarin Collar Nehru Jacket. This green printed Nehru jacket boasts a modish mandarin collar that makes it a striking combination of traditional and modern-day fashion. The sleeveless design provides modernity while the button closure assures a sleek fit. This jacket, with three practical pockets, is as functional as it's fashionable. The viscose rayon fabric ensures one feels comfortable and is soft enough for festive occasions as well as formal gatherings. Wear with a Kurta to complete the traditional look.

Details:

Fabric: Viscose Rayon

Number of Pockets: 3

Pattern: Printed

Sustainable: Regular

Wash Care: Dry Clean

Weave Type: Woven

Myntra Shubh Shopping Festival is here to help you step up your ethnic wardrobe in top-notch styles at unbeatable prices. Now would be the right time to make your purchases with 60% to 80% off on an extensive collection of the best in men's ethnic wear. From a stylish Nehru jacket to an intricately embroidered kurta or a complete kurta set, this sale has everything. Plus, some more offers that will leave you asking for more: a flat ₹300 off on your first purchase, a flat ₹200 off on all products by applying the code MYNTRA200, and up to 70% off on effortless style for added savings.

Avail the exclusive offers and get a hassle-free shopping experience with original products assured easy returns, and safe payments. Hurry; these offers won't last long—grab your favorites before they're gone!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.