Get ready to enhance your workout wardrobe with deals that have no equal at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale! So, whether one trains running, works out, or even hits the great outdoors, this is the perfect time to get that sight of the best men's activewear. From 30% to 70% off, super trendy training shorts and tracksuits, cool sandals, and performance shoes-there is indeed something for every fitness buff. Do not miss these massive savings shops now and gear up in style.

1. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Rapid-Dry Training Shorts

Price: ₹371

Stay cool and comfortable during workouts with these HRX Rapid-Dry Training Shorts. Designed with advanced Rapid-Dry and Antimicrobial technologies, they keep moisture at bay and ensure hygiene. Featuring a solid olive green color, mid-rise waist, and drawstring closure, these shorts offer both style and practicality with two side pockets.

Key Features:

-Rapid-dry technology for moisture control

-Antimicrobial properties for freshness

-Comfortable regular fit with mid-rise waist

-Two functional pockets

-Durable woven design

2. Pepe Jeans Men Black Solid Regular Fit Athleisure Cotton Lounge Pants

Price: ₹559

Experience comfort and style with Pepe Jeans Athleisure Lounge Pants. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton jersey fabric, these pants offer a relaxed fit with a tapered design for mobility. The elastic waistband with a drawcord ensures a snug fit, while zip pockets and sporty side stripes add both practicality and style.

Key Features:

High-quality elastic waistband with drawcord for a secure fit

No-marks guarantee with soft anti-roll waistband and antimicrobial finish

Two convenient zip pockets for essentials

Versatile wear: Pajamas, lounge, leisure, or sleepwear

Easy care with machine wash and tumble dry

3. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Blue & White Colourblocked Running Tracksuits

Price: ₹1329

Upgrade your running gear with the HRX Colourblocked Running Tracksuit. Engineered with Rapid-Dry and Antimicrobial Finish, this tracksuit keeps you dry and fresh during workouts. The stylish blue and white colourblocked design adds flair, while the full-length track pants and mock collar top provide complete coverage. Ideal for sports and running, this tracksuit ensures style, comfort, and performance.

Key Features:

-Rapid-dry technology for moisture control

-Antimicrobial finish for odor protection

-Convenient 2 pockets in both the tracksuit top and track pants

-Full-length track pants with a regular fit

-Sporty and breathable 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane fabric

4. ADIDAS Men Alpinoz M Sports Sandals

Price: ₹1679

Stay active with the ADIDAS Alpinoz M Sports Sandals, designed for both wet and dry conditions. Featuring stylish webbing straps in grey and green, these sandals offer a secure fit with Velcro fastening. The textured footbed ensures comfort, while the die-cut EVA midsole provides stable cushioning. The abrasion-resistant rubber outsole delivers excellent traction, perfect for outdoor adventures.

Key Features:

-Stylish webbing straps for wet condition usage

-Textured footbed for enhanced comfort

-EVA midsole for cushioning and stability

-Abrasion-resistant rubber outsole for wet and dry traction

-3-month warranty from ADIDAS

5. Puma Unisex Badminton Smash Sprint Indoor Shoes

Price: ₹1699

Elevate your game with the Puma Smash Sprint Indoor Shoes, designed for agility and precision. These black sports shoes feature a breathable engineered jacquard mesh upper for comfort, and a Variofoam cushion for lightweight support, perfect for quick movements on the court. The non-marking rubber outsole provides excellent grip, while the stability frame ensures lateral and medial support during intense rallies. Designed for badminton, these shoes offer a blend of durability, support, and style to enhance your performance on the court.

Key Features:

-Variofoam cushioning for lightweight comfort and agility

-Breathable jacquard mesh upper

-Non-marking rubber outsole for indoor surfaces

-Lace-up closure with PUMA branding

-3-month warranty from Puma

Conclusion

Myntra doesn't let you go without enjoying the great deals under its Big Fashion Festival Sale. Are you looking for a working-out outfit or high-performance attire? This will be perfect for you. So shop while you still can and grab those pieces you love before they disappear from the sale.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.