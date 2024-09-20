Want to upgrade your everyday look with some stylish, comfortable, and affordable jeans? Here are the top men's jeans under ₹700 for the perfect blend of style and functionality. These versatile jeans can be worn casually or semi-formally, keeping you looking sharp all day while making you comfortable at any time. Get exclusive offers and deals during Myntra’s big fashion festival sale; shop now! Check out the curated list of men's casual jeans under 699 only:

1. The Indian Garage Co Men Blue Slim Fit Low Distress Light Fade Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹399



Order Now

Upgrade your wardrobe with The Indian Garage Co Men Blue Slim Fit Low Distress Light Jeans, a stylish and versatile addition to any casual look. These jeans offer a slim-fit design that provides a modern silhouette while ensuring comfort throughout the day. The low distress detailing adds a touch of rugged appeal, making them perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal occasions.

Key Features:

-Slim Fit Design: Tailored to offer a sleek and trendy look without compromising on comfort.

-Low Distress Detailing: Subtle distressed accents give these jeans a fashionable edge.

-Light Blue Wash: The light blue shade is perfect for pairing with a variety of casual and formal tops.

-Comfortable Fabric: Made from a breathable, high-quality cotton blend for all-day comfort.

-Versatile Styling: Easily pairs with t-shirts, shirts, or jackets for different occasions.

2. Roadster Men Blue Slim Tapered Fit Light Fade Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹464



Order Now

The Roadster Men Blue Slim Tapered Fit Light Fade Stretchable Jeans combine classic style with a modern twist, offering the perfect balance of comfort and fashion. Designed with a dark shade and light fade, these jeans provide a clean, streamlined look that suits any casual occasion. Featuring a slim tapered fit and mid-rise waist, these jeans ensure a comfortable yet trendy silhouette. The added stretch makes them ideal for all-day wear, giving you the freedom to move effortlessly.

Key Features:

-Slim Tapered Fit: Provides a modern, streamlined look with a mid-rise waist for added comfort.

-Light Fade Effect: Dark shade with light fading offers a stylish, worn-in appearance.

-Stretchable Fabric: Made from 99% cotton and 1% elastane for flexibility and ease of movement.

-Classic 5-Pocket Design: Functional and versatile, perfect for carrying essentials.

-Clean Look with Whiskers & Chevrons: Adds subtle detailing for a polished yet casual feel.

-Regular Length with Belt Loops: Easy to style with your favorite belts and shoes for a complete look.

-Closure: Button and zip for secure fastening.

3. HIGHLANDER Men Blue Slim Fit Mildly Distressed Heavy Fade Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹588



Order Now

Refresh your casual wardrobe with the HIGHLANDER Men Blue Slim Fit Mildly Distressed Heavy Fade Stretchable Jeans. These jeans feature a light shade with a heavy fade, adding a rugged yet trendy look to your style. The slim fit design paired with a mid-rise waist offers a flattering, modern silhouette, while the mildly distressed, ripped detailing adds a bold edge. With added stretch for comfort and six functional pockets, these jeans are perfect for everyday wear. Pair these jeans with your favorite t-shirt or jacket for a stylish yet comfortable look that's perfect for casual hangouts or weekend adventures.

Key Features:

-Slim Fit Design: Ensures a sleek and contemporary look that flatters the figure.

-Mild Distressing with Ripped Details: Adds a stylish, worn-in vibe for a trendy casual appearance.

-Heavy Fade with Light Shade: The heavy fade effect enhances the jeans' character, offering a cool, casual look.

-Stretchable Fabric: A blend of 97% cotton, 2.5% polyester, and 0.5% elastane provides flexibility and comfort throughout the day.

-Cropped Length: Ideal for pairing with sneakers or boots for a fashion-forward outfit.

-6 Pockets: Extra pocket space for added convenience and practicality.

-Mid-Rise Waist with Belt Loops: Ensures a comfortable fit, perfect for casual outings.

-Button and Zip Closure: Provides a secure and easy fastening.

4. Mast & Harbour Men Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹623



Order Now

Elevate your casual wardrobe with the Mast & Harbour Men Stretchable Jeans. These dark-shade charcoal jeans feature a clean, sophisticated look with a regular fit and mid-rise waist, offering a perfect blend of style and comfort. The stretchable fabric ensures ease of movement, making these jeans ideal for day-long wear. With a timeless design and five functional pockets, these jeans are a versatile addition to any outfit. Pair these jeans with a casual shirt or t-shirt for a sleek, understated look that works well for everyday outings or casual events.

Key Features:

-Regular Fit Design: Offers a classic, comfortable silhouette that's easy to style.

-Dark Shade, No Fade: A clean, no-fade look in charcoal, perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

-Stretchable Fabric: Made from a blend of 89% cotton, 10% polyester, and 1% elastane for flexibility and durability.

-Mid-Rise Waist: Ensures a comfortable and secure fit around the waist.

-5-Pocket Design: Classic pockets for practicality and added functionality.

-Button and Zip Closure: Provides a secure and easy fastening.

5. LOCOMOTIVE Men Grey Tapered Fit Mildly Distressed Heavy Fade Stretchable Jeans

Price: ₹659



Order Now

Add a modern twist to your casual wardrobe with the LOCOMOTIVE Men Grey Tapered Fit Mildly Distressed Heavy Fade Stretchable Jeans. These jeans feature a medium grey shade with a heavy fade, creating a bold, edgy style. Designed with a tapered fit and mild distressing, they offer a trendy, rugged look. The stretchable fabric provides comfort, while the cropped length and 5-pocket design make these jeans both functional and fashionable. These jeans are perfect for casual wear, offering a balance of style and comfort. Pair them with a t-shirt or a casual shirt to complete your laid-back look.

Key Features:

-Tapered Fit: Offers a modern, slim look that tapers down towards the ankles for a stylish silhouette.

-Mild Distressing with Ripped Details: Adds a rugged appeal without overpowering the overall clean look.

-Heavy Fade Effect: The medium grey shade with heavy fading gives a worn-in, trendy vibe.

-Stretchable Fabric: Made from 98% cotton and 2% spandex, ensuring comfort and flexibility throughout the day.

-Cropped Length: Perfect for showcasing your footwear, ideal for casual outings.

-5-Pocket Design: Provides practical storage for daily essentials.

-Mid-Rise Waist with Belt Loops: Ensures a secure, comfortable fit with added versatility for belt styling.

-Button and Zip Closure: For a secure and easy-to-use fastening.

Conclusion

Give yourself some style without having to spend a lot on these affordable and fashionable men's jeans. Each model is specifically designed to provide comfort, durability, and modern style, so therefore, you have to get them for your wardrobe.

