Perfect for Every Celebration: Banarasi Sarees That Steal the Show

Banarasi saree is a masterpiece, originating from the historic city of Varanasi (Banaras). These sarees hold a special place in Indian culture. It enhances your display of grace and timeless beauty. Available in vibrant colors, unique and different designs, to enhance your elegance and charm. These banarasi saree must-have add to your wardrobe.

1. Sangria Woven Design Saree With Blouse Piece

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Sangria saree is a perfect choice for those who want to look more sleek and elegant. This saree is designed for women who value style and comfort. Perfect for weddings, festive occasions. This Saree offers timeless elegance and provides a complete outfit that displays charm and style.

Key Feature:

Fabric: Made from high quality silk that feels soft, comfortable and lightweight, ensuring all day comfort.

Size: Saree Length: 5.5 m, Blouse Length: 80 cm

Design: Complex woven pattern in saree and blouse to add a touch of tradition and elegance.

Versatile: Suitable for various purposes like festive occasions, weddings etc.

Blouse Piece: Comes with an unstitched matching blouse to customize your look.

Care Requirement: Use dry cleaning to maintain their beauty and longevity.

2. Wuxi Woven Design Pure Silk Ready to Wear Banarasi Saree

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Wuxi pure silk saree banarasi saree is a stunning piece of traditional art to modern convenience. Designed for women who appreciate timeless elegance without the hassle of draping. Its complex patterns and luxurious fabric make it a perfect choice for weddings, festive occasions. This saree ensures you look graceful and elegant in every special event.

Key Feature:

Fabric: Made from high quality pure silk, offering a luxurious and rich texture.

Size: Length: 5.5 metres plus 0.8 metre blouse piece, Width: 1.06 metres

Design: Unique woven design with zari border details.

Versatile: Suitable for various purposes like festive occasion, wedding and special occasion.

Convenient: Its pre-design eliminates the need for complex graping, making it easy to wear.

Blouse Piece: Comes with an unstitched matching blouse for a completed and polished look.

Care instruction: The pure silk fabric requires delicate care, such as dry cleaning, to preserve its beauty and longevity.

3. Royal Rajgharana Saree Woven Design Zari Pure Silk Banarasi Sarees

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Royal Rajcarhana Saree Woven Design Zari Pure Silk Banarasi Saree is a royal and elegant tradition. It is known for extremely ornamented craftsmanship, and is culturally rich. Zari work, a main feature of a Banarasi saree, provides a finishing touch, luxuriousness and lavishness. This saree suits special occasions like weddings, festivals, and cultural events.

Key feature:

Fabric: 100% pure luxurious silk with a wonderful silky shine.

Measurements: Length: 5.5 metres plus 0.80 metre blouse piece, Width: 1.06 metres (approx.)

Zari Work: With fancy zari work, it adds elegance and lavish look to the saree.

Design: The saree is powerfully styled with woven design, a floral and geometric pattern blended into the fabric

Occasions: A perfect wear for weddings, festivities, and other special occasions.

Price: For a pure silk saree, may be relatively pricier than the other sarees.

4. Silk Land Yellow & Turquoise Blue Ethnic Motifs Zari Art Silk Banarasi Saree

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Silk Land Yellow and Turquoise Blue Ethnic Motifs Zari Art Silk Banarasi Saree is a best option for those who love bright colors on traditional artistry. The saree is embellished with zari work and ethnic motifs to be the showstopper among those who like the ethnic elegance mixed up with some modernity.

Key Feature:

Material: Crafted from art silk, offering a polished and finished look.

Size: Length: 5 meters with an extra 0.8 meters of a blouse piece, while width approximately 1.06 meters.

Zari Work: Refined and finest zari work for saree has enhance its charm

Color Combination: Bright hues of yellow and turquoise blue-for a dazzling and festive look.

Ethnic Motifs: Classic ethnic motifs with traditional patterned and floral designs.

Occasions: Fit for weddings, parties, cultural events, and special occasions.

Durability: Not as durable as pure silk but would face fading shine with usage over time.

Each of these sarees offers a unique blend of elegance, tradition, and style, serving various preferences and occasions. From Sangria Woven Design Saree with Blouse Piece for seeking comfort and elegance, Wuxi Woven Design Pure Silk Ready-to-Wear Banarasi Saree for ease of a ready-to-wear, Royal Rajgharana Saree Woven Design Zari Pure Silk Banarasi Saree for finest banarasi handcraft design and pattern to traditional Banarasi look without the high cost of pure silk from Silk Land Yellow & Turquoise Blue Ethnic Motifs Zari Art Silk Banarasi Saree. Each saree adds a touch of elegance and tradition to your wardrobe. Choose the saree that best suits your occasion, budget, and style preference.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.