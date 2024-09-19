Save Up to 75% Off on Stunning Dresses at Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival

Refresh your wardrobe this season with Myntra's incredible range of dresses that will complete the perfect outfit for any occasion, from stylish sheath dresses to playful fit & flare styles. These are some well-curated options that compromise neither on comfort, style nor affordability. Get access to unbeatable deals on your favorite dresses at Myntra's Big Fashion Festival! This is the best time to elevate your look with the latest trends available at unbeatable prices.

1. DressBerry Black V-Neck Sheath Dress

Price: ₹620



Order Now

Elevate your party wardrobe with the chic DressBerry Black V-Neck Sheath Dress. Designed with a flattering silhouette, this sheath dress features a self-design pattern and a sleek V-neckline, offering a perfect blend of elegance and modern style. The long regular sleeves add sophistication, while the cut-out detail enhances its appeal. Made from comfortable knitted fabric, this knee-length dress ensures you look and feel your best at every event.

Key Features:

-V-neck design: A flattering neckline that adds a touch of elegance.

-Sheath silhouette: Sleek, form-fitting shape for a refined look.

-Long regular sleeves: Offers a sophisticated style for cooler weather.

-Cut-out detail: Stylish accent that adds modern flair.

-Knee-length with straight hem: Perfect for party and semi-formal occasions.

-Self-design pattern: Subtle detailing for a timeless appeal.

-Knitted fabric: Ensures comfort and durability.

-Polyester material: Easy care with machine washability.

2. SASSAFRAS Floral Printed Flared Sleeves Cut-Out Detail Fit & Flare Dress

Price: ₹781



Order Now

This dress is perfect for those casual days when you want to feel effortlessly stylish while staying comfortable. Add a splash of freshness to your casual wardrobe with the SASSAFRAS Floral Printed Fit & Flare Dress. This green A-line dress features a delicate floral print and a flattering V-neck, creating a timeless yet playful look. The three-quarter bell sleeves and cut-out detail provide a charming, feminine touch. Crafted from breathable cotton fabric, this midi-length dress with a flared hem ensures comfort and style, perfect for warm-weather outings.

Key Features:

-Floral print: A vibrant floral pattern that adds a fresh and lively look.

-Fit & Flare silhouette: Creates a flattering, waist-defining shape.

-V-neck design: Enhances the neckline for a graceful appearance.

-Three-quarter bell sleeves: Adds volume and a boho-chic flair.

-Midi length with flared hem: Ideal for casual outings, brunches, or daytime events.

-Gathered or pleated detail: Offers texture and an elegant touch.

-Cotton fabric: Ensures breathability and comfort for all-day wear.

-Machine washable: Easy care and maintenance.

3. Libas V Neck Floral Print Bell Sleeve A-Line Midi Dress

Price: ₹799



Order Now

Step into elegance with the Libas V-Neck Floral Print A-Line Midi Dress, perfect for your casual outings. This green floral print dress features a classic A-line silhouette and a graceful V-neckline that enhances its feminine charm. The three-quarter bell sleeves bring a touch of boho-chic, while the gathered or pleated details add an extra layer of sophistication. Made from breathable cotton fabric, this midi-length dress with a flared hem ensures both comfort and style for any day out. This dress is ideal for adding a pop of style to your casual wardrobe, blending comfort with timeless floral elegance.

Key Features:

-Floral print: Beautiful floral patterns that give the dress a fresh, vibrant look.

-A-Line silhouette: Flattering fit that accentuates your waist while maintaining comfort.

-V-neck design: Offers a refined and feminine neckline.

-Three-quarter bell sleeves: Adds a flowy, stylish touch.

-Midi length with flared hem: Perfect for casual occasions or daytime events.

-Gathered or pleated details: Enhance the dress's texture and visual appeal.

-Cotton fabric: Lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort.

-Machine washable: Easy care and maintenance.

4. Anouk Floral Printed Roll-Up Sleeves Belted Pleated Fit & Flare Dress

Price: ₹917



Order Now

Add a dash of elegance to your casual wardrobe with the Anouk Floral Printed Belted Fit & Flare Dress. This black and pink floral print dress features a stylish mandarin collar and a fit-and-flare silhouette, perfect for accentuating your figure. The short roll-up sleeves and belted waist offer a relaxed yet tailored look, while the button closure adds a touch of sophistication. Crafted from 100% viscose, this midi-length dress with a flared hem ensures comfort and effortless style for any casual occasion. This dress is perfect for casual days when you want to make a chic yet comfortable statement.

Key Features:

-Floral print: A vibrant black and pink floral pattern that adds a feminine touch.

-Fit & Flare silhouette: Flatters the waist and enhances your figure.

-Mandarin collar: Adds a sleek, modern neckline.

-Short roll-up sleeves: Versatile and stylish for a relaxed, casual look.

-Midi length with flared hem: Ideal for both casual and semi-formal outings.

-Belted waist: Enhances the shape and adds a polished finish.

-100% viscose fabric: Soft, breathable, and comfortable for all-day wear.

-Button closure: Offers a structured, elegant detail.

5. Tulsattva Off-White Midi Dress

Price: ₹976



Order Now

Step into understated elegance with the Tulsattva Off White Midi Dress. This solid self-design fit & flare dress features a classic round neck and three-quarter regular sleeves, offering a timeless look. The delicate lace inserts and Schiffli fabric add a touch of sophistication, while the flared hem and included belt create a flattering silhouette. Perfect for parties or special occasions, this midi-length dress offers style and comfort, with button closure for added ease. This dress is a go-to choice for those who seek effortless elegance with subtle bohemian flair.

Key Features:

-Solid self-design: Elegant off-white tone for a clean and chic look.

-Fit & Flare silhouette: Accentuates the waist for a flattering shape.

-Round neck design: Provides a classic, versatile neckline.

-Three-quarter regular sleeves: Offers a relaxed, balanced style.

-Lace inserts: Adds feminine detailing for a bohemian touch.

-Midi length with flared hem: Ideal for parties and semi-formal occasions.

-Schiffli fabric: Provides texture and breathability.

-Button closure: Ensures a secure and comfortable fit.

-Comes with a belt: Enhances waist definition and adds a polished finish.

-Cotton fabric: Soft and breathable, perfect for all-day wear.

6. StyleCast Bodycon Maxi Dress

Price: ₹1049



Order Now

Turn heads with the sleek and stylish StyleCast Navy Blue Bodycon Maxi Dress. This solid navy blue dress features a modern square neckline and a body-hugging silhouette that accentuates your curves. Sleeveless and midi-length, this dress is designed to offer both comfort and sophistication, making it perfect for casual yet chic outings. Crafted from soft knitted polyester, it ensures a flattering fit with ease of movement. Whether you're dressing up for a casual day out or a laid-back evening, this dress is a perfect blend of style and comfort.

Key Features:

-Bodycon silhouette: Perfectly hugs the body for a sleek, fitted look.

-Square neck design: Adds a modern, stylish touch.

-Sleeveless design: Ideal for warmer weather and layering options.

-Midi length with straight hem: Perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events.

-Solid navy blue color: Timeless and versatile for any occasion.

-Knitted polyester fabric: Soft, stretchy, and comfortable for all-day wear.

-Machine washable: Easy to care for and maintain.

Conclusion

Now is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with the best deals from Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival. Shop for the world's most talented designers on Myntra, up to 80% OFF, at prices only for special offers on dresses and everything else. At an unbelievable price, now find the perfect dress for any occasion!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.