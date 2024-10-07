Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE, where you can avail incredible discounts of up to 80% off on a stunning collection of casual shirts for men. From classic checks to solid colors and fashionable stripes, there's a shirt in store for anyone. With top brands such as Sztori, Roadster, HERE&NOW, and Mast & Harbour, you'd hardly need to rack your brain to think of wardrobe fillers that suit every occasion it playful or formal.

1. Sztori Plus Size Checked Casual Shirt

Price: ₹566

Elevate your casual wardrobe with the Sztori Plus Size Checked Casual Shirt. Crafted from 100% cotton, this blue checked shirt combines comfort and style effortlessly. With its spread collar and button placket, it offers a polished yet laid-back look perfect for any casual occasion. The shirt features a single patch pocket and long regular sleeves, ensuring you stay comfortable and stylish all day long. Whether you're heading out for a casual outing or lounging at home, this versatile shirt is a must-have addition to your collection.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Made from 100% breathable cotton for all-day comfort.

-Design: Blue checked pattern adds a touch of classic style.

-Fit: Regular fit, tailored for a flattering silhouette.

-Collar: Stylish spread collar for a refined look.

-Sleeves: Long sleeves with button cuffs for a polished finish.

-Pocket: Includes one patch pocket for convenience.

-Hemline: Curved hem for a modern touch and enhanced movement.

-Transparency: Opaque fabric ensures a modest appearance.

-Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance.

-Occasion: Ideal for casual outings or relaxed days at home.

2. Roadster Men Blue Regular Fit Solid Chambray Casual Sustainable Shirt

Price: ₹637

Discover effortless style and comfort with the Roadster Men Blue Regular Fit Solid Chambray Casual Shirt. Designed for versatility, this solid blue shirt is perfect for year-round wear. Crafted from 100% cotton, it offers a breathable feel that makes it ideal for any casual occasion. Pair it with dark jeans and your favorite shoes for a relaxed weekend look that exudes confidence and charm.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Made from 100% soft and breathable chambray cotton for all-day comfort.

-Design: Classic solid blue color adds a timeless touch to your casual wardrobe.

-Fit: Regular fit, tailored for a comfortable and flattering silhouette.

-Collar: Features a stylish spread collar for a refined appearance.

-Sleeves: Long sleeves with button cuffs for a classic look.

-Pockets: Includes two flap pockets for added utility and style.

-Hemline: Curved hem for enhanced mobility and a modern touch.

-Transparency: Opaque fabric ensures modesty and durability.

-Care: Machine washable for easy cleaning and maintenance.

-Occasion: Perfect for casual outings, weekend gatherings, or everyday wear.

3. HERE&NOW Brown Band Collar Long Sleeves Casual Shirt

Price: ₹666

Elevate your casual wardrobe with the HERE&NOW Brown Band Collar Long Sleeves Casual Shirt. This stylish brown shirt features a sophisticated mandarin collar that adds a touch of elegance to your look. Made from a soft linen blend, it offers comfort and breathability for all-day wear. With its sleek design and modern silhouette, this shirt is perfect for casual outings, weekend gatherings, or relaxed office days.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Crafted from a comfortable linen blend, ensuring breathability and ease of movement.

-Design: Rich brown solid color that pairs well with a variety of outfits.

-Collar: Stylish mandarin collar for a contemporary and polished appearance.

-Fit: Regular fit designed to flatter a range of body types.

-Sleeves: Long sleeves for added coverage and versatility.

-Pockets: No pockets for a clean and streamlined look.

-Hemline: Curved hem enhances mobility and provides a modern touch.

-Transparency: Opaque fabric ensures modesty and durability.

-Care: Machine washable for hassle-free maintenance.

-Occasion: Ideal for casual wear, whether you're heading out with friends or enjoying a laid-back day at home.

4. Mast & Harbour Men Cotton Striped Casual Shirt

Price: ₹719

Step into style with the Mast & Harbour Men Cotton Striped Casual Shirt. Featuring a fresh white and green vertical stripe pattern, this shirt is the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. Made from 100% cotton, it promises breathability and all-day comfort, making it a versatile addition to your casual wardrobe. Whether you're heading to a brunch or a casual day at the office, this shirt offers a chic yet relaxed look.

Key Features:

-Fabric: Crafted from 100% premium cotton for softness and durability.

-Design: Eye-catching white and green vertical stripes that add a stylish flair.

-Collar: Classic button-down collar for a polished and refined appearance.

-Fit: Regular fit, ensuring comfort and ease of movement.

-Sleeves: Long sleeves that can be rolled up for a more laid-back vibe.

-Pockets: Includes one patch pocket, providing practical storage for small items.

-Hemline: Curved hem enhances the overall silhouette, giving a modern touch.

-Transparency: Opaque fabric for full coverage and comfort.

-Care: Easy to maintain with machine wash compatibility.

-Occasion: Ideal for casual outings, social events, or everyday wear.

Conclusion

This is the perfect time to give your wardrobe a revamp with cool casual shirts at unbelievable prices. Don't miss the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale! Discover the wide range of selections and unmatched offers and find your newest favorite shirt today! You deserve that reliable shirt for an informal outing or just a casual day at home without compromising on your looks and comfort.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.