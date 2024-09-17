Shop the Ultimate Ethnic Saree Collection at Myntra

Transform your ethnic wardrobe with Myntra's outstanding collection of sarees where tradition blends with elegance. Find the classic charm of silk blends, to the playfully vibrant leheriya prints, every single saree has been curated to stand out for you. Be it a timelessly urbane piece for festival seasons or a chic one for everyday elegance, our range of styles and patterns will speak to your taste and every occasion.

1. Sareemall Ethnic Motifs Silk Blend Saree with Woven Design border

Price: ₹999

Elevate your everyday ethnic look with this stunning Saree Mall Silk Blend Saree. Designed with intricate woven borders and ethnic motifs, this off-white beauty brings a touch of sophistication to any occasion. The soft silk blend fabric, paired with a matching blouse, ensures you stay comfortable and elegant all day. Whether you're dressing up for a traditional event or a casual day out, this saree delivers a perfect blend of style and grace.

Key Features:

-Off-white saree with ethnic motifs

-Woven design border for added elegance

-Made from a luxurious silk blend

-Includes an 80cm matching blouse piece

-Perfect for traditional and casual occasions

-Dry clean only for fabric care

2. Soch Leheriya Pure Chiffon Leheriya Saree

Price: ₹1123

Add a splash of vibrant tradition to your everyday style with the Soch Leheriya Pure Chiffon Saree. The classic red and white leheriya print, paired with a sleek solid border, makes this saree a perfect choice for casual outings or daily wear. Crafted from lightweight pure chiffon, it drapes beautifully, keeping you comfortable and stylish all day long. Paired with an unstitched blouse piece, this saree is ready to become your go-to ethnic favorite.

Key Features:

-Red and white leheriya print for a bold, timeless look

-Solid border adds a modern touch

-Made from lightweight pure chiffon fabric

-Includes an 80cm unstitched blouse piece

-Perfect for daily wear and casual occasions

-Machine washable for easy care

3. Mitera Tie and Dye Printed Beads and Stones Organza Saree

Price: ₹1248

Step into festive occasions with grace and charm, draped in the stunning Mitera Tie and Dye Organza Saree. Featuring a vibrant pink and yellow palette, this saree is adorned with an embellished border, detailed with beads and stones, adding a touch of glamour to its delicate organza fabric. Paired with an unstitched art silk blouse piece, it’s perfect for those who want to make a statement while embracing traditional beauty.

Key Features:

-Pink and yellow tie and dye print for a bold, festive vibe

-Embellished border with intricate beads and stones

-Made from lightweight organza fabric

-Includes an 80cm unstitched art silk blouse piece

-Ideal for festive events and celebrations

-Hand wash for fabric care

4. Silklane Ethnic Motifs Printed Brasso Saree

Price: ₹ 1299

Make a stylish statement at festive events with this gorgeous brown and yellow saree. Adorned with ethnic motifs and a woven design border, this saree brings a perfect blend of tradition and elegance. Crafted from lightweight brasso fabric, it ensures comfort while exuding sophistication. Paired with a beautifully stitched blouse, it's the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a touch of ethnic charm to their wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Brown and yellow saree with ethnic motifs

-Woven design border for a refined touch

-Made from breathable brasso fabric

-Includes a stitched blouse for convenience

-Ideal for festive occasions

-Hand wash for fabric care

5. Rang by Indya Striped Ready-to-Wear Saree

Price: ₹2000

Step into the spotlight with the Rang by Indya Striped Ready-to-Wear Saree. This chic brown and silver-toned saree, crafted from comfortable lycra, features a striking striped woven design that radiates modern elegance. Perfect for party occasions, this hassle-free ready-to-wear saree combines contemporary style with timeless grace, making it an effortless yet stunning addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Brown and silver-toned saree with striking stripes

-Trendy ready-to-wear design for convenience

-Made from soft and stretchy lycra fabric

-No border for a sleek, modern look

-Ideal for party occasions

-Dry clean for fabric care

Conclusion

Get a taste of the elegance and class of ethnic wear with Myntra's ultimate saree collection. Each piece is carved to perfection to make sure you are stunningly beautiful and comfortable all day long. Do not miss out on these exquisite-looking sarees that blend in tradition with modern style. Pair it with your favorite accessories and make a special sight at every event. With exclusive offers and discounts, now's the time to upgrade your saree collection. Additional discounts like 10% off with a minimum spend of ₹5,000 on ICICI, Kotak, and Axis Bank credit cards make it the ideal time to shop and save!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.