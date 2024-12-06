Sleep in Style: Up to 70% Off on Women’s Night Suits at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

This December, transform your bedtime routine with Myntra’s exclusive collection of women’s night suits during the End of Reason Sale, happening from 7th to 17th December. Whether you prefer the soft touch of cotton, the warmth of flannel, or the elegance of satin, Myntra has a wide range of cozy and stylish nightwear options to help you unwind in comfort. From trendy pajama sets to comfy nightgowns, you'll find the perfect pieces to relax and sleep in style. Enjoy incredible discounts of up to 70% off and update your nightwear collection without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on the perfect blend of fashion and comfort this season.

1. Masha Conversational Printed Shirt Collar Long Sleeves Satin Oversized Shirt & Pyjamas

Add a touch of playful sophistication to your loungewear with the Masha Conversational Printed Shirt Collar Long Sleeves Satin Oversized Shirt & Pyjamas. This stylish set combines comfort and modern design, perfect for those who love to relax in style. The shirt features a conversational print, with fun and quirky patterns that bring an element of personality and charm. Crafted from soft, luxurious satin, the fabric offers a silky smooth feel against the skin, ensuring comfort throughout the day or night. The oversized fit provides a relaxed, easy-going silhouette, while the matching pyjamas complete the set for an effortlessly chic loungewear look. Whether you're lounging at home or enjoying a relaxed weekend, this set is ideal for those who appreciate both style and comfort.

Key Features:

Conversational printed design adds a fun, quirky touch to your loungewear.

Soft satin fabric offers a smooth and luxurious feel against the skin.

Oversized fit for ultimate comfort and a relaxed, stylish look.

Oversized fit may not be for everyone: The relaxed, oversized style may feel too loose or unstructured for those who prefer more fitted clothing.

Satin fabric can wrinkle easily: Satin tends to crease, so it may require more maintenance to keep it looking pristine.

2. Sweet Dreams Blue Lapel Collar Satin Night Suit

Indulge in luxurious comfort and effortless style with the Sweet Dreams Blue Lapel Collar Satin Night Suit. Designed for the modern woman who appreciates elegance, this night suit features a sophisticated lapel collar and soft satin fabric, offering a silky smooth feel against the skin. The deep blue hue adds a touch of serenity and sophistication, making it the perfect choice for a restful night’s sleep or a relaxing evening at home. The button-down design, along with the matching trousers, creates a coordinated and chic look, ensuring you feel both comfortable and stylish as you unwind. Whether you're lounging or preparing for a good night’s rest, this satin night suit combines both luxury and practicality.

Key Features:

Lapel collar adds a classy, elegant touch to the night suit.

Soft satin fabric provides a luxurious, smooth feel against the skin.

Button-down shirt design offers a traditional, chic look.

Not suitable for colder weather: Satin is a lightweight material and may not offer warmth during chilly nights.

Can be slippery: The satin texture might feel slippery

3. Bannos Swagger Women Stunning Blue Graphic Printed Night Suit

Embrace both comfort and style with the Bannos Swagger Women Stunning Blue Graphic Printed Night Suit. This playful and chic night suit combines vibrant colors and a modern graphic print, making it the perfect choice for women who want to relax in style. The soft fabric ensures all-night comfort, while the relaxed fit provides ease of movement, whether you're lounging at home or winding down for a restful sleep. The eye-catching blue hue, paired with trendy graphics, adds a fun, youthful vibe to your nighttime wardrobe. With its combination of style and comfort, this night suit is perfect for those who love to unwind in something both fashionable and cozy.

Key Features:

Graphic printed design adds a modern, stylish touch to your nightwear.

Vibrant blue color that adds a pop of energy and freshness to your loungewear collection.

Soft and breathable fabric ensures maximum comfort for a good night's sleep.

Graphic print may fade over time: With frequent washing, the print may lose its vibrancy.

Not ideal for colder weather: Depending on the fabric, this night suit may be too lightweight for chilly nights.

4. SANSKRUTIHOMES Mandarin Collar Pure Cotton Night Suit

Experience the perfect balance of comfort and style with the SANSKRUTIHOMES Mandarin Collar Pure Cotton Night Suit. Made from 100% pure cotton, this night suit is designed to offer a soft, breathable feel, making it ideal for a restful night’s sleep or cozy lounging at home. The classic mandarin collar adds an elegant, contemporary touch to this traditional design, elevating your loungewear with a hint of sophistication. The relaxed fit provides comfort without sacrificing style, while the lightweight cotton fabric ensures you stay cool and comfortable, even on warm nights. Whether you're winding down after a long day or enjoying a lazy weekend, this night suit promises to keep you stylishly comfortable.

Key Features:

Mandarin collar for a chic, stylish, and contemporary look.

Made from 100% pure cotton for softness, breathability, and comfort.

Relaxed fit that allows for easy movement and maximum comfort.

Not suitable for colder weather: As it's made from lightweight cotton

Cotton fabric may shrink: Cotton can shrink slightly after the first few washes

Myntra End of Reason Sale offers the perfect opportunity to refresh your loungewear collection with up to 70% off on a wide variety of women's night suits. Whether you prefer cozy cotton sets, luxurious satin nightwear, or playful printed designs, the sale has something to suit every style and preference. Don’t miss out—shop now and indulge in the perfect blend of comfort and chic design before the sale ends on 17th December. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS), think about getting the EORS VIP Ticket to get the most savings. This ticket, which is available to everyone for ₹99 (or ₹29 for Insiders), grants access to exceptional flash sales, early access, exclusive bargains, and more savings.

