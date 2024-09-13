StyleCast Slim Fit Cargo Trousers for Everyday Comfort

Upgrade your casual look with StyleCast Men Slim Fit Cargo Trousers for a sleek appearance and practical design with four functional pockets. Constructed from durable polyester, these mid-rise, slim-fit trousers provide a comfortable yet stylish design for regular wear. The best time to buy these would be now because up to ₹300 off can be availed on orders above ₹850 using the coupon code MENSTYLE, while 12% off is available using RuPay Credit Cards- minimum spend ₹4000, maximum discount ₹1200. Alternatively, one can get 10% off using Kotak and Yes Bank cards on a minimum spend of ₹3500 with, a maximum discount of ₹1000. Great opportunity! Do not let it slip away!

1. Roadster The Lifestyle Co Men Relaxed Fit Linen Trousers

Price: ₹979

Looking for a comfortable yet stylish option for casual wear? These brown solid relaxed-fit trousers from Roadster are designed for everyday comfort. Featuring a mid-rise with a partially elasticated waistband and drawstring for a perfect fit, these trousers offer a relaxed and loose silhouette, ideal for laid-back outings. Made from high-quality linen, they are breathable and machine washable without fading or shrinking, ensuring durability.

Key Features:

-Relaxed-fit, mid-rise design

-Partially elastic waistband with drawstring

-Solid brown, pleated style

-Made from breathable linen fabric

-Zip fly and button closure

-Machine washable, no shrinkage or color fade after washing

-4 pockets for convenience

2. Raymond Men Slim Fit Formal Trousers

Price: ₹1385

Elevate your formal wardrobe with Raymond's black slim-fit trousers. Designed for a sleek and sophisticated look, these mid-rise trousers feature a flat-front design with a hook-and-bar closure. The blend of polyester and viscose ensures durability and comfort, making them ideal for long hours at work or formal events.

Key Features:

-Slim fit, mid-rise design

-Flat-front with hook-and-bar closure

-71% polyester, and 29% viscose for comfort and durability

-4 pockets for functionality

-Solid black, woven fabric

-Suitable for formal occasions

-Hand wash for care

3. IVOC Men Solid Cotton Cargo Trousers

Price: ₹1425

Upgrade your casual wardrobe with these versatile grey cargo trousers from IVOC. Featuring a regular fit and multiple pockets, these cargos offer both style and practicality. Made from 100% cotton, they are breathable and comfortable, perfect for running errands or outdoor adventures. The flat-front design adds a modern touch, making these cargos a great pick for any casual occasion.

Key Features:

-Regular fit, mid-rise design

-Flat-front, no pleats

-6 functional pockets

-Made from 100% cotton for breathability

-Solid grey, woven fabric

-Button and zip closure

-Machine washable for easy care

4. StyleCast Men Slim Fit Cargos Trousers

Price: ₹1049

Stay stylish and comfortable with these grey slim-fit cargo trousers from StyleCast. Featuring a mid-rise waist and flat-front design, these cargos offer a modern, sleek look perfect for casual wear. Made from durable polyester, they are lightweight and easy to care for, making them a practical addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Slim fit, mid-rise design

-Flat-front with no pleats

-4 functional pockets

-Made from durable polyester

-Solid grey, woven fabric

-Button and zip closure

-Machine washable for easy maintenance

5. Levis Men 512 Slim Tapered Fit Low-Rise Chinos Trousers

Price: ₹2969

Levi's 512 slim tapered chinos offer a sleek and comfortable fit, perfect for casual occasions. With a low-rise design and flat-front style, these grey chinos are made from a soft and durable blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, ensuring flexibility and all-day comfort. The slim fit gives a modern, stylish look, making them ideal for pairing with both casual and semi-formal outfits.

Key Features:

-Slim fit, low-rise design

-Flat-front, no pleats

-4 functional pockets

-Made from 73% cotton, 24% polyester, 3% elastane for comfort and stretch

-Solid grey, woven fabric

-Button and zip closure

-Machine washable for easy care

Conclusion

Never let this opportunity slip away of having StyleCast Slim Fit Cargo Trousers with fantastic savings. Whether you're after comfort or sleek style, these cargos have got you covered. Get yours now and grab an exclusive discount!

