It's Diwali time again, and we are excited to announce a fantastic online offer on men's casual shirts. Whether you're looking to upgrade your style or need some casual wear, we've got you covered. From classic formal checks to trendy stripes, our collection has something for everyone. Myntra has launched its Diwali Sale, offering these amazing shirts at discounts ranging from 50% to 80% off. Don't miss this opportunity to update your wardrobe with stylish clothing and accessories at affordable prices. Check out the curated list of the best smart casual shirt collection below:

1. HIGHLANDER Men Olive Green & Black Slim Fit Checked Casual Shirt

Price: ₹493

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casual wardrobe with the HIGHLANDER Men Olive Green & Black Slim Fit Checked Casual Shirt. This stylish shirt combines comfort with contemporary fashion, featuring a trendy slim fit and a classic check pattern. The modern color combination makes it versatile enough for both casual outings and semi-formal settings. Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, this shirt offers comfort for all-day wear. Its flattering fit is perfect for lean or athletic body types, making it a must-have addition to your collection.

Key Features:

-Stylish Check Pattern: Trendy olive green and black designs suitable for various occasions.

-Comfortable Fabric: Soft cotton blend ensures all-day comfort and breathability.

-Versatile Slim Fit: Flattering without being tight, ideal for lean and athletic body types.

-Practical Design: Includes a spread collar, long sleeves, and button placket for a polished look.

-Easy Care: Machine washable, making it low-maintenance for your busy lifestyle.

2. Roadster Men Blue Regular Fit Solid Chambray Casual Sustainable Shirt

Price: ₹593

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and style with the Roadster Men Blue Regular Fit Solid Chambray Casual Sustainable Shirt. This casual yet well-structured shirt features a timeless blue chambray design that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Crafted from 100% cotton, it offers a sturdy yet soft feel, making it an ideal choice for year-round wear. With its classic appeal, this shirt has quickly become a staple in casual wardrobes, ensuring you look effortlessly stylish on any occasion.

Key Features:

-Classic Chambray Design: The Timeless blue color adds versatility to various outfit combinations.

-Comfortable Fit: Regular fit provides ease of movement while maintaining a polished appearance.

-Durable Fabric: Made from high-quality 100% cotton for long-lasting comfort and durability.

-Functional Details: Features a spread collar, long sleeves, and two flap pockets for practicality.

-Easy Care: Machine washable, ensuring convenience and low maintenance for your busy lifestyle.

3. HERE&NOW Slim Fit Striped Mandarin Collar Cotton Casual Shirt

Price: ₹887

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casual wardrobe with the HERE&NOW Slim Fit Striped Mandarin Collar Cotton Casual Shirt. This stylish shirt features a modern design with white vertical stripes that add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Crafted from soft, durable cotton, it offers exceptional comfort and breathability, making it perfect for all-day wear. The slim fit ensures a flattering silhouette, while the mandarin collar and button placket contribute to its contemporary appeal. Whether you're heading out for a casual day or a relaxed evening, this shirt is a versatile choice that promises to keep you looking sharp.

Key Features:

-Stylish Striped Design: White vertical stripes enhance the shirt's visual appeal and sophistication.

-Comfortable Slim Fit: Flattering slim fit provides ease of movement without sacrificing style.

-Quality Fabric: Made from soft and durable cotton for long-lasting comfort.

-Modern Details: Features a mandarin collar, long regular sleeves, and a curved hem for a contemporary look.

-Easy Maintenance: Machine washable for convenient care, ensuring it stays looking fresh.

4. Powerlook Men's Opaque Striped Casual Shirt

Price: ₹939

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Upgrade your casual attire with the Powerlook Men's Opaque Striped Casual Shirt. Featuring striking blue vertical stripes, this shirt effortlessly combines style and comfort. Crafted from 100% cotton, it ensures breathability and durability, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear. The regular fit and classic spread collar provides a polished look, while the button placket adds a touch of sophistication. Perfect for casual outings or relaxed gatherings, this shirt is a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Eye-Catching Stripes: Blue vertical stripes create a stylish and modern look.

-Comfortable Regular Fit: Designed for a comfortable fit, allowing ease of movement throughout the day.

-Premium Cotton Fabric: Made from 100% cotton for breathability and long-lasting wear.

-Classic Design: Features a spread collar and button placket for a timeless appeal.

-Easy Care: Machine washable, ensuring effortless maintenance and convenience.

5. Levis Slim Fit Striped Pure Cotton Casual Shirt

Price: ₹1221

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your casual wardrobe with the Levi's Slim Fit Striped Pure Cotton Casual Shirt. This stylish shirt features a chic navy blue and white vertical striped pattern, making it a standout piece for any occasion. Crafted from 100% pure cotton, it offers exceptional comfort and breathability, ensuring you feel great all day long. The slim fit design enhances your silhouette, while the classic spread collar and button placket add a touch of sophistication. Whether you're heading to brunch or a casual outing, this shirt is your perfect companion.

Key Features:

-Chic Striped Design: Navy blue and white vertical stripes offer a stylish and contemporary look.

-Comfortable Slim Fit: Tailored slim fit provides a flattering silhouette without compromising comfort.

-Premium Cotton Material: Made from 100% pure cotton for soft, breathable, and durable wear.

-Classic Styling: Features a spread collar and button placket for a polished appearance.

-Practical Pocket: Includes a patch pocket for added functionality and style.

Conclusion

It's a deal like no other. This Diwali season, Myntra offers you the most affordable prices on the right sort of men's casual shirts. Pricing has been slashed between 50-80%: the saving is as good as the better times by which upgrade those wardrobes with style and comfort pieces. From fine checks to fashion and sophistication stripes, they have everything. Get what pulls your interest while the sale is live.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.