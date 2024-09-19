Top 5 Branded Trousers for Your Boy: Enjoy Min 70% Off at Myntra

Uplift your child's wardrobe with the top picks of junior boys' trousers, combining three styles, comfort, and durability. Branded clothing made from high-quality materials is not merely designed for style but to prioritize the skin health of your child. Soft, light, and breathable fabrics reduce irritation, and these trousers are perfect for someone with delicate skin. Here is our carefully curated list of the best trousers to keep your little one looking sharp, feeling great, and staying comfortable all day long.

1. Marks & Spencer Boys Chinos Trousers

Price: ₹519



Upgrade your little one's wardrobe with these versatile Marks & Spencer Boys Chinos. Made from a cotton-rich denim blend, these chinos offer comfortable, all-day wear with a stylish slim fit. They come in a classic beige, making them a versatile choice for various occasions. The chinos feature an easy button and zip fastening and are designed with two practical pockets for carrying essentials.

Features:

-Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Viscose

-Fit: Regular fit with mid-rise waist

-Design: Flat front with no pleats, solid pattern

-Pockets: Two functional pockets

-Closure: Button with zip fly

-Care: Machine washable

-Trend: New Basics, ideal for casual wear

2. Pantaloons Junior Boys Mid-Rise Cotton Trousers

Price: ₹764



Elevate your junior's style with the Pantaloons Junior Boys Mid-Rise Cotton Trousers. These olive green trousers offer a regular fit with a mid-rise waist, perfect for all-day comfort and a polished look. Designed with a solid pattern and flat-front style, they feature multiple pockets and a front opening with a button and zip closure. Crafted from high-quality cotton, these trousers provide excellent stretch and durability.

Features:

-Material: Cotton

-Fit: Regular fit with mid-rise waist

-Design: Solid pattern, flat-front

-Pockets: Four functional pockets

-Closure: Button with zip fly

-Care: Hand wash

-Trend: New Basics, suitable for casual wear

3. Allen Solly Junior Boys Slim Fit Chinos

Price: ₹799



Add a touch of sophistication to your junior's wardrobe with the Allen Solly Junior Boys Slim Fit Chinos. These solid black chinos offer a sleek, slim fit that effortlessly combines style and comfort. The flat-front design and mid-rise waist provide a modern, polished look, making them perfect for both casual outings and special occasions. Crafted from a cotton-spandex blend, these chinos ensure superior flexibility and a silky smooth feel.

Features:

-Material: 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex

-Fit: Slim fit with mid-rise waist

-Design: Solid black, flat-front

-Pockets: Four practical pockets

-Closure: Button with zip fly

-Care: Machine washable

-Trend: New Basics, suitable for casual wear

4. H&M Boys Superstretch Slim Fit Jeans

Price: MRP₹ 799



Discover unparalleled comfort and style with the H&M Boys Superstretch Slim Fit Jeans. Crafted from a blend of super stretch denim, these jeans offer a sleek slim fit that contours the body while allowing for maximum mobility. The adjustable, elasticated waistband ensures a perfect fit, while the zip fly and button closure provide ease of wear. Designed with both front and back pockets, these jeans are a versatile choice for everyday casual wear.

Features:

-Material: 77% Cotton, 21% Polyester, 2% Elastane

-Fit: Slim fit with mid-rise waist

-Design: Clean look, medium shade, no fade

-Stretch: Stretchable for enhanced comfort

-Waistband: Adjustable with belt loops

-Closure: Button and zip fly

-Pockets: Five practical pockets

-Care: Machine washable

-Occasion: Casual

5. U.S. Polo Assn. Kids Boys Comfort Cotton Regular Trousers

Price: ₹806



Ensure all-day comfort and style with the U.S. Polo Assn. Kids Boys Comfort Cotton Regular Trousers. Made from pure cotton, these trousers feature a soft elasticized waistband with a drawstring for a snug yet flexible fit. The heathered pattern and chambray weave add a touch of sophistication while enhancing durability. Perfect for everyday wear, these trousers come with dual side pockets to keep essentials handy.

Features:

-Material: 100% Cotton

-Fit: Regular fit with mid-rise waist

-Waistband: Soft elasticized stretch with drawstring

-Pockets: Dual side pockets

-Design: Heathered pattern, chambray weave for durability

-Care: Machine washable

-Country of Origin: India

Conclusion

Show your little boy how great style and comfy attire go together in these comfortable and fashionable trousers. Comfortable, and made of quality material, every pair will make sure your little boy feels as good as he looks. Don't forget the trendy trousers for that casual or semi-casual occasion.

