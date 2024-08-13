Finding the perfect pair of shorts is a challenge since, although it brings with it a welcome break from the oppressive heat, it also brings with it a lot of unpredictable rains. You're looking for style, comfort, and weather resistance. There's nowhere else to look! Here, we've gathered a collection of men's shorts that will make you seem put together even when you brave the rain and embrace the monsoon. With these shorts, it has your back whether you're inside or outside.

Bigbanana Plus Size Men's Solid Shorts

Price: ₹609

These shorts are specifically tailored for plus-size men who value comfort and simplicity. With a solid color design and an elastic waistband, they offer a relaxed fit that is both stylish and practical. Ideal for casual wear, these shorts pair well with almost any top, making them a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Material Composition: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex

Style: Regular Shorts

Length: Above Knee

Fit Type: Regular Fit

Material Type: Polyester

Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Country of Origin: India

GRITSTONES Men Tapered Shorts

Price:₹649

GRITSTONES Tapered Shorts are perfect for men who prefer a more fitted and streamlined look. The tapered design offers a modern aesthetic, while the soft fabric ensures comfort. Whether you're dressing up or down, these shorts provide a stylish edge to any outfit.

Material Composition: Cotton Blend

Style: Regular Shorts

Length: Above Knee

Fit Type: Regular Fit

Material Type: Cotton Blend

Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Country of Origin: India

hummel Tess Men's Shorts 2.0

Price:₹569

hummel's Tess Men's Shorts 2.0 are designed for the active man. With a lightweight and breathable fabric, these shorts are perfect for sports, workouts, or any physical activity. The sporty design adds a touch of style to your fitness gear.

Material Composition: Polyester

Style: Gym Shorts

Length: Standard Length

Fit Type: Regular Fit

Material Type: Polyester

Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Country of Origin: India

Pulp Red It Up for Everyday Wear Shorts- FLASH

Price: ₹499

Pulp's Red It Up for Every Day Wear Shorts adds a splash of color to your wardrobe. These shorts are ideal for the fashion-forward man who isn’t afraid to experiment with bold colors. Perfect for casual outings, they offer both style and comfort at an affordable price.

Material Composition: 100% Cotton

Style: Regular Shorts

Length: Knee-long

Material Type: Cotton Blend

Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Pattern: All Over Print

Country of Origin: India

Whether you are looking for shorts that will work every day, during sports, or even just to make a statement, these options fit diverse needs and tastes. From the comfortable Bigbanana Plus Size Men's Solid Shorts to the vibrant Pulp Red It Up Shorts, there is something here to fit anyone. Give these top picks a try to upgrade your wardrobe and strike the perfect balance of style with comfort.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.