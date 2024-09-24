It's time when the festive season is soon to arrive, and you want a new look for your ethnic collection! Is it Durga Puja, or perhaps Dussehra, or rather, the approaching Diwali celebrations? Big Fashion Festival 2024 on Myntra has exactly the kind of collection with incredible ethnic sarees that will help infuse some new life into your style. Stepping into the magical world of ethnic wear, all these sarees have been uniquely categorized to bring to you stunning sarees for as low as ₹2000. Big Fashion Festival 2024 on Myntra brings from the elegance of Kanjeevaram to the royalty of Banarasi to elevate your festive and traditional wear. And that is not all; Myntra Insiders get to shop early tonight at midnight to give them a head start on exclusive deals you would hate to miss out on.

1. KALINI Woven Design Zari Banarasi Saree

Price: ₹1109

Elevate your traditional wardrobe with the KALINI Woven Design Zari Banarasi Saree. This green and gold-toned saree features a solid body with an intricate woven border and rich zari detailing, perfect for festive occasions. Made from a luxurious silk blend, it exudes elegance and grace. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece for personalized tailoring.

Key Features:

-Green and gold Banarasi saree with woven zari border

-Silk blend fabric for a rich, comfortable feel

-Includes 5.5m saree and 0.8m blouse piece

-Ideal for traditional events and celebrations

-Dry clean only for fabric care

2. RACHNA Abstract Printed Satin Saree

Price: ₹1241

Add a bold statement to your festive attire with the RACHNA Abstract Printed Satin Saree. This striking black and yellow saree showcases a vibrant abstract print, complemented by a printed border. Crafted from smooth satin fabric, it offers a luxurious drape and shine. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you to customize your look.

Key Features:

-Black and yellow saree with abstract print and printed border

-Made from satin for a soft and glossy finish

-Includes 5.5m saree and 0.8m unstitched blouse piece

-Ideal for festive occasions

-Hand wash recommended for fabric care

3. PHEASANT Woven Design Banarasi Saree

Price: ₹1294

Embrace timeless elegance with the PHEASANT Woven Design Banarasi Saree. This rich red saree features an intricate woven design throughout and a beautifully crafted woven border, making it a perfect choice for festive occasions. Made from a silk blend, the saree offers a graceful drape and luxurious feel. It includes an unstitched blouse piece for a tailored fit.

Key Features:

-Red Banarasi saree with intricate woven design

-Silk blend fabric for a comfortable and elegant look

-Includes 5.5m saree and 0.8m unstitched blouse piece

-Perfect for festive celebrations

-Machine washable for easy care

4. Nimidiya Woven Design Patola Saree

Price: ₹1749

Add a touch of tradition to your festive wardrobe with the Nimidiya Woven Design Patola Saree. This stunning pink saree features a beautiful woven design and a classic zari-detailed border. Crafted from a luxurious silk blend, it offers a rich texture and an elegant drape. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece for a personalized fit.

Key Features:

-Pink Patola saree with woven design and zari border

-Silk blend fabric for a refined and graceful look

-Includes 5.5m saree and 0.8m unstitched blouse piece

-Perfect for festive occasions

-Dry clean recommended for fabric care

5. SERONA FABRICS Ethnic Motif Zari Woven Kanjeevaram Saree

Price: ₹1799

Step into timeless elegance with the SERONA FABRICS Ethnic Motif Zari Woven Kanjeevaram Saree. This gorgeous turquoise blue and gold-toned saree features intricate ethnic motifs and a beautifully woven design, adorned with zari detailing along the border. Made from art silk, it offers a luxurious and traditional appeal, perfect for special occasions. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece for custom tailoring.

Key Features:

-Turquoise blue Kanjeevaram saree with ethnic motifs and zari border

-Art silk fabric for a luxurious look and feel

-Includes 5.5m saree and 0.8m unstitched blouse piece

-Ideal for traditional events

-Dry clean recommended for fabric care

Conclusion

Time for a wardrobe revamp! Don't let this pass you by, guys, and start shopping through these fantastic ethnic sarees at such throwaway prices. Midnight alert! Get ready to get all those exclusive deals that are available only to Myntra Insiders.

With this exclusive collection of ethnic sarees priced below ₹2000, you do it in style while spending less than you would at store outlets. As an Insider, you'll catch a glimpse of Myntra's Big Fashion Festival 2024 before anyone else does. Mark that calendar for tonight and let your ethnic style shine!

