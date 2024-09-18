Want to make a statement with the best ethnic kurtas for men for this festive season? We've put together some of the best styles and comfortable kurtas that seamlessly blend tradition with modern style. The vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and elegant silhouettes make these kurtas apt for any special occasion, and, with the biggest sale on Myntra, you can save big and enjoy express 2-day delivery! Get up to 75% off. Myntra Insiders get a head start one day before the sale. Make your wish list today and get an instant discount of 7.5% in addition to 5% with your Myntra Kotak Credit Card. Easy exchanges and returns on 100 % authentic products. Do not miss!

1. HERE&NOW Men Woven Design Jacquard Kurta

Price: ₹899

Elevate your festive style with the HERE&NOW Men’s Woven Design Jacquard Kurta in a vibrant yellow. Featuring a straight silhouette, mandarin collar, and long sleeves, this kurta offers both comfort and elegance. Crafted from viscose rayon with a woven jacquard pattern, it’s perfect for special occasions.

Key Features:

-Color: Yellow

-Woven jacquard design

-Straight fit with knee-length

-Mandarin collar, side slits

-Viscose rayon fabric, machine washable

2. Anouk Teal Blue Ethnic Motifs Woven Design Band Collar Jacquard Kurta

Price: ₹974

Anouk’s Teal Blue Ethnic Motifs Jacquard Kurta blends tradition with modern elegance. Crafted from a soft cotton-silk blend, this kurta features a band collar, an ethnic woven design, and a flattering straight fit. Its lightweight fabric ensures comfort, while the intricate details make it perfect for festive occasions.

Key Features:

-Color: Teal Blue

-Ethnic motifs woven design

-Band collar, knee-length

-Cotton-silk blend, machine washable

-Straight fit with side slits

3. Jompers Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Sequinned Mandarin Collar Straight Kurta

Price: ₹987

This magenta kurta from Jompers exudes elegance with its intricate ethnic motifs and shimmering sequin detailing. Featuring a mandarin collar and straight shape, it’s perfect for festive occasions. The soft viscose rayon fabric ensures comfort, while the knee-length design with side slits adds a modern touch.

Key Features:

-Color: Magenta

-Ethnic motifs with sequins

-Mandarin collar, long sleeves

-Straight shape, knee-length

-100% viscose-rayon, machine washable

4. VASTRAMAY Striped Thread Work Kurta with Pyjamas

Price: ₹1861

Elevate your festive look with this maroon striped kurta and pajama set from VASTRAMAY. The kurta features a mandarin collar, long sleeves, and a straight shape for a classic yet stylish vibe. Paired with solid pyjamas that have an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure, this cotton-blend set offers both comfort and elegance.

Key Features:

-Maroon striped kurta with solid pyjamas

-Mandarin collar, long sleeves

-Elasticated waistband with drawstring

-Cotton blend kurta, pure cotton pyjamas

-Dry clean

5. Manyavar Men Green Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta

Price: ₹ 1999

This Manyavar green kurta is adorned with intricate ethnic motifs, perfect for adding a traditional touch to your wardrobe. Designed with a mandarin collar, long sleeves, and a straight fit, it offers both comfort and style for daily wear. Made from a cotton blend, this knee-length kurta ensures breathability and ease.

Key Features:

-Green kurta with ethnic motifs print

-Mandarin collar, long sleeves

-Straight shape, side slits

-Knitted and woven cotton fabric

-Ideal for daily occasions, dry clean

Conclusion

Don't let this chance go to elevate your festive wardrobe with the finest ethnic kurtas for men, available online at unbeatable deals. Choose to compare- comfortable, stylish, and high-quality-crafted kurtas for special occasions at discounts up to 75 percent on Myntra, available in express 2-day delivery, easy return facilities, and extra discounts with the Myntra Insider and Kotak credit cards. Shop Now before the sale ends!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.