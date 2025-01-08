These kurtas boast of a variety of information that is targeted toward different tastes: embroidered motifs, threadwork, and sequined embellishments give a more dressed-up, festive look for celebrations. The versatility of the mandarin collar and straight or relaxed fits make them perfect for wearing stylishly and staying comfortable in daily life and on formal occasions. Moreover, the fabrics used are cotton, rayon, and sustainable materials to assure breathability, softness, and eco-friendliness in fashion.

1. Here&Now Men Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Chikankari Kurta

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Here&Now Men Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Chikankari Kurta is a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design. Crafted from high-quality viscose rayon fabric, this kurta features intricate ethnic motifs with fine Chikankari embroidery, a signature style of Indian embroidery. The mandarin collar and long sleeves provide a sharp, sophisticated look that is ideal for festive occasions and cultural events.

Key Features:

Straight Fit Design: Provides a comfortable straight fit with long sleeves, creating a clean and formal silhouette.

Versatile Use: Ideal for both casual and festive occasions, enhancing traditional and contemporary outfits.

Easy Care: Hand-washable for easy maintenance.

Delicate Fabric: Rayon is prone to wrinkles, requiring extra care during handling and ironing.

2. Anouk Yellow Ethnic Embroidered Mandarin Collar Sequinned Lucknowi Cotton Straight Kurta

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Anouk Yellow Ethnic Embroidered Mandarin Collar Sequinned Lucknowi Cotton Straight Kurta is a statement piece that brings together the elegance of traditional embroidery with modern sensibilities. This kurta features delicate Lucknowi embroidery embellished with sequins, creating a vibrant, festive look.

Key Features:

Mandarin Collar: A traditional mandarin collar that adds a refined touch to the kurta.

Straight Fit: Offers a regular straight fit with long sleeves for a sharp and polished look.

Soft Cotton Fabric: Made from 100% cotton, ensuring comfort and breathability for all-day wear.

Perfect for Festive Occasions: Ideal for weddings, festivals, and other celebratory events.

Limited Size Range: The sizing options may not fit all body types, limiting its inclusivity.

3. Taavi Men Maroon & Black Bagru Printed Straight Sustainable Kurta with Roll-Up Sleeves

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Taavi Men Maroon & Black Bagru Printed Straight Sustainable Kurta showcases a unique blend of eco-friendly fashion with traditional Bagru hand-block printing. The kurta features intricate natural dye-based prints that reflect the artistry of the Chippa community from Rajasthan.

Key Features:

Hand-Block Bagru Print: Features traditional Bagru hand-block printing using natural dyes for an authentic, eco-friendly design.

Mandarin Collar: Classic mandarin collar for a sophisticated and modern touch.

Sustainable Cotton Fabric: Made from 100% cotton, offering comfort while being eco-friendly.

Curved Hem: The curved hem adds a modern edge to the traditional design.

Color Bleeding: The natural dyes used in the hand-block printing process may cause color bleeding, so care is needed during washing.

4. Jompers Embroidered Mandarin Collar Cotton Kurta

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Jompers Embroidered Mandarin Collar Cotton Kurta is a fusion of style and comfort, designed for the man who values understated elegance. The solid green color is elevated by delicate thread work embroidery along the neckline and sleeves, providing a touch of sophistication.

Key Features:

Thread Work Embroidery: Features subtle and sophisticated thread work embroidery, adding a refined touch to the design.

Mandarin Collar: The mandarin collar enhances the kurta’s elegant and modern appeal.

Straight Fit: A relaxed, straight fit with long sleeves, ensuring comfort without compromising on style.

Cotton Fabric: Crafted from breathable and soft 100% cotton, ensuring all-day comfort.

Machine Washable: Convenient and easy to care for with machine wash.

Basic Design: While stylish, the overall design may be considered too simple for those looking for more intricate patterns or embellishments.

Men's kurtas are the perfect combination of heritage and modern fashion; hence, a must-have in every wardrobe. Be it a wedding, a festival, or simply a stylish yet comfortable outfit, a well-crafted kurta adds an inimitable charm to any look. However, some attention has to be paid to fabric care and occasional hand washing, especially with delicate embellishments, to preserve their longevity. Though there are minor maintenance considerations, these kurtas are an enduring symbol of cultural elegance and modern versatility.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.