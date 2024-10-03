Trendy Women’s Printed T-Shirts Now Up to 70% Off at Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024
Discover the latest prints of women's T-shirts from Roadster, Bewakoof, and The Souled Store on the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale. Get trending oversized and graphic tees at 70% off; use select bank offers to get an extra 10% off. Shop now and transform your casual wardrobe with these thin, comfortable tees.
Ever had that feeling that you need to change everything in your wardrobe? This is the best time! Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale offers you stylish printed t-shirts from all the popular brands including Roadster, Bewakoof, Kook N Keech, DILLINGER, and The Souled Store at 70% Off. Accurate oversized graphic or typographic print; these t-shirts amalgamate the comfort of you and the style in them without a single stitch. Additionally, there is an extra 10 percent off with bank promotions—so get your loved items before they run out.
1. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Printed Oversized T-shirt
Price: ₹311
Add casual wear upgrade to your wardrobe with this trendy oversized t-shirt in Roadster's cool blue and white. Bold typography on the chest gives it a style and lends itself readily to a relaxed, laid-back spirit in a round neck and drop-shoulder sleeves. Soft and comfortable, this cotton-poly blend longline tee will take you through the day with its contemporary edge.
Key Features:
-Typography printed design
-Round neck with drop-shoulder sleeves
-Oversized fit for relaxed comfort
-Longline length for added style
-Knitted cotton-polyester fabric for softness and durability
-Easy machine wash care
2. Bewakoof Official Garfield Merchandise Printed Oversized T-shirt
Price: ₹349
Show off your playful side in this purple oversized t-shirt featuring an iconic Garfield graphic. Its casual and versatile design makes it perfect for just about any casual outing. This t-shirt features a round neck and drop-shoulder sleeves for ease of movement, while the soft cotton build offers great comfort in wear.
Key Features:
-Garfield graphic printed on the back
-Round neck with drop-shoulder sleeves
-Oversized fit for a trendy, relaxed look
-Made from comfortable knitted cotton fabric
-Easy care with machine wash
3. Kook N Keech Typography Printed Drop-Shoulder Sleeves Pure Cotton Longline T-shirt
Price: ₹483
This bright pink and white longline t-shirt by Kook N Keech is what you wear to stay effortlessly chic. Indeed, bold typography at the back does add to its comfort feature as it is fitted over-sized and pure cotton, resulting in a relaxed yet stylish vibe. The combination of the rounded neck with drop-shoulder sleeves lifts the cool impression of this casual-wear tee.
Key Features:
-Typography printed design on the back
-Longline length for a trendy silhouette
-Oversized fit with drop-shoulder sleeves
-Made from 100% pure cotton for comfort
-Machine washable for easy maintenance
4. DILLINGER Women Red & Beige Typography Printed Pure Cotton Loose T-shirt
Price: ₹597
Elevated casual styling comes with this bright red and beige typography printed loose t-shirt from DILLINGER. Having a stylish longline cut on top of its round neck, comfort and versatility guarantee a beautiful look. The item has 100 percent pure cotton. It makes it a breathable and soft product, further making it apt for everyday usage.
Key Features:
-Eye-catching typography printed on the chest
-Longline length for a modern silhouette
-Loose fit with regular short sleeves for easy movement
-Crafted from 100% pure cotton for a soft touch
-Machine washable for hassle-free care
5. The Souled Store Graphic Printed Drop-Shoulder Sleeves Oversized Fit Cotton T-Shirt
Price: ₹599
Off-white, brown, and green graphic-printed oversized t-shirts from The Souled Store add some flare to your wardrobe. Fashion meets comfort with a bold full-front graphic. Enjoy a relaxed fit with drop-shoulder sleeves on this casual t-shirt. Made from 100% cotton, it provides you comfort all day long.
Key Features:
-Striking full-front graphic print
-Oversized fit with drop-shoulder sleeves
-Round neck design for a classic look
-100% cotton fabric for maximum comfort
-Easy machine wash care
Conclusion
Don't miss the fantastic deals up for grabs during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale. If you are a lover of striking typography or rather like it with some playful graphics, these fashionably printed t-shirts are sure to be the perfect combination of both style and comfort. Get yours now and enjoy even more savings from bank offers which are available only for a short time.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.
