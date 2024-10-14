Unbeatable Myntra Diwali Sale: Celebrate with 50-80% Off on Gorgeous Ethnic Suits

Myntra Diwali sale 2024 is LIVE: It's Time to Shine this Diwali with Myntra's Extraordinary Sale with 50-80% Off. Myntra offers the best of ethnic wear for family gatherings, pujas, and festive parties. In addition, if it is your first time using Myntra, it offers an additional flat ₹300 off by using code- MYNTRA300 on your order. And, don't forget the cherry on top-free shipping on all orders. Well, go ahead and browse through Myntra's heavy ethnic collections to create your perfect festive attire without causing much of a hole in your wallet.

1. House of Pataudi Floral Woven Design V-Neck Straight Kurta With Trouser & Dupatta

Price: ₹1563

This gorgeous House of Pataudi Kurta Set, which includes a beautifully woven off-white V-neck kurta, solid trousers, and a matching dupatta, will elevate your festive wardrobe. The flowery woven design and straight shape of the kurta contribute to its elegance, making it ideal for any special occasion. This beautiful and flexible costume, complete with soft poly crepe trousers and a delicate net dupatta, is excellent for festive celebrations.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Off-white, floral woven design, V-neck, straight shape, calf-length with a straight hem, made from Chanderi cotton.

-Trousers: Solid design with a slip-on closure, partially elasticated waistband, crafted from poly crepe for added comfort.

-Dupatta: Lightweight net fabric with elegant taping on the borders.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive celebrations.

-Ornamentation: Zari detailing enhances the overall look.

-Care Instructions: Dry clean to maintain fabric quality and design.

2. KALINI Embroidered Chanderi Silk Kurta with Patiala & Dupatta

Price: ₹1619

This gorgeous KALINI Red & Gold-Toned Kurta Set will elevate your festive outfit. The rich Chanderi silk kurta, which has elaborate embroidery and zari detailing, is worn with a solid Patiala and a gorgeously printed dupatta. The combination is ideal for festive occasions, combining traditional charm and modern design. The round collar and flared hem add beauty, while the Patiala provides comfort.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Red & gold-toned woven design, embroidered details, round neck, three-quarter sleeves, calf-length, made from luxurious Chanderi silk.

-Patiala: Solid design with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure, made from viscose rayon for comfort.

-Dupatta: Printed silk blend dupatta with a stylish taping border.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive events and celebrations.

-Ornamentation: Zari's work adds a rich, festive touch.

-Care Instructions: Machine wash for easy maintenance.

3. Ishin Women Off White Ethnic Motifs Woven Design Straight Kurta & Sharara with Dupatta

Price: ₹2024

The exquisite Ishin Off-White Ethnic Kurta & Sharara Set will complement your festive look. The woven design and silk blend fabric of the sleeveless kurta, combined with the flowy sharara, strike the perfect combination of heritage and contemporary. The matching dupatta lends an elegant touch to the outfit, making it suitable for festive occasions and celebrations.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Off-white woven design, sleeveless, straight shape, knee-length, with shoulder straps and a straight hem, crafted from a silk blend.

-Sharara: Solid art silk sharara with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure for easy wear.

-Dupatta: Cotton blend dupatta with self-design and taping border for a complete festive look.

-Occasion: Perfect for festive events and traditional gatherings.

-Material & Care: Dry clean to maintain the luxurious fabric.

4. Sangria Embroidered Boat-Neck Kurta With Trousers & Dupatta

Price: ₹2194

Make a bold statement with the Sangria Embroidered Boat-Neck Kurta Set, which includes a brilliant orange kurta, fashionable trousers, and a lovely dupatta. The delicate embroidery on the yoke adds refinement, while the rich velvet fabric and A-line silhouette make it ideal for festive and fusion occasions.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Embroidered details at the yoke, boat neck, three-quarter sleeves, A-line shape, calf-length with straight hem and side slits, crafted from pure velvet.

-Trousers: Solid silk blend trousers with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure for comfort and ease.

-Dupatta: Organza dupatta with embroidered details and a taped border, adding elegance to the set.

-Size & Fit: Model height: 5'8"; Dupatta dimensions: 2.1 m x 0.79 m.

-Material & Care: Silk blend kurta and trousers, organza dupatta; dry wash recommended for longevity.

5. Libas Floral Embroidered Sequinned Zari Kurta with Sharara & Dupatta

Price: ₹2547

The Libas Mustard Yellow Kurta Set, which includes a gorgeously embroidered kurta, sharara, and dupatta, will elevate your festive style. The delicate floral embroidery and sequined accents on the silk blend fabric strike the perfect balance of heritage and elegance, making it great for festive occasions.

Key Features:

-Kurta Design: Floral embroidered kurta with a straight shape, round neck, three-quarter sleeves, sequinned detailing, and a scalloped hem, made from silk blend fabric.

-Sharara: Solid Sharara with a partially elasticated waistband, slip-on closure, and two functional pockets for convenience.

-Dupatta: Solid dupatta with a tasseled border, adding a stylish finishing touch to the outfit.

-Size & Fit: Model height: 5'8"; Dupatta dimensions: 2.7 x 1.1 meters.

-Material & Care: Silk blend for kurta, sharara, and dupatta; dry clean only for fabric longevity.

Conclusion

This Diwali, make it the best ethnic wear sale only at Myntra. Once in life, one has to experience this gigantic discount festival with special first-time user offers, free shipping, and no reason to miss out on refreshing your wardrobe. Surf the site now and upgrade your fashion quotient from this Diwali.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.