Unlock Up to 80% Off on Men’s Casual Shirts: Myntra’s Fashion Carnival Sale!

With Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale, get ready to revolutionize your casual wear wardrobe with unbelievable discounts of up to 80% on men's casual shirts. The sale features top brands such as StyleCast, HIGHLANDER, and Roadster for giving you stylish options that range from classic solids to fashion-forward patterns. These shirts are aptly appropriate for any casual occasion, combining the elements of comfort and style with ease. Upgrade your wardrobe at unbeatable prices before it's too late.

1. StyleCast Men Opaque Casual Shirt

Price: ₹949

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Please make sure to elevate your casual wardrobe with the StyleCast Men Opaque Casual Shirt. Designed for effortless style and comfort, this solid grey shirt features a sophisticated spread collar and a streamlined button placket. Perfect for any casual occasion, it offers a regular fit and a contemporary curved hem that ensures a modern silhouette.

Key Features:

-Color: Grey solid

-Collar: Spread collar

-Sleeve Length: Long sleeves

-Fit: Regular fit

-Hemline: Curved

-Placket: Full button placket

-Transparency: Opaque

-Material: Polyester, machine washable

-Occasion: Casual

2. HIGHLANDER Men's Opaque Casual Shirt

Price: ₹526

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and style with the HIGHLANDER Men's Opaque Casual Shirt. This brown textured self-design shirt brings a touch of sophistication to your casual ensemble. Featuring a classic spread collar and a full button placket, it combines a relaxed oversized fit with a modern curved hem for an effortlessly stylish look.

Key Features:

-Color: Brown with textured self-design

-Collar: Spread collar

-Sleeve Length: Long sleeves

-Fit: Oversized

-Hemline: Curved

-Placket: Full button placket

-Transparency: Opaque

-Material: Cotton, machine washable

-Occasion: Casual

3. Powerlook Men Opaque Checked Casual Shirt

Price: ₹629

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

You can elevate your casual style with the Powerlook Men Opaque Checked Casual Shirt. This grey checked shirt features a classic spread collar and a full button placket, crafted from 100% cotton for all-day comfort. Designed with an oversized fit and a curved hem, it offers a relaxed yet refined look that’s perfect for various casual occasions.

Key Features:

-Color: Grey with checked pattern

-Collar: Spread collar

-Sleeve Length: Long sleeves

-Fit: Oversized with India Slim brand fit

-Hemline: Curved

-Placket: Full button placket

-Transparency: Opaque

-Material: 100% Cotton, machine washable

-Occasion: Casual

4. Roadster Men Relaxed Casual Pure Cotton Shirt

Price: ₹791

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Add a touch of effortless style to your casual wardrobe with the Roadster Men Relaxed Casual Pure Cotton Shirt. This grey solid shirt features a classic spread collar and a full button placket, designed with two flap pockets for added functionality. Crafted from 100% cotton, it offers a relaxed, oversized fit with a curved hem, making it a versatile choice for any casual occasion.

Key Features:

-Color: Grey solid

-Collar: Spread collar

-Sleeve Length: Long sleeves

-Fit: Oversized with a relaxed brand fit

-Hemline: Curved

-Placket: Full button placket

-Pockets: 2 flap pockets

-Transparency: Opaque

-Material: 100% Cotton, machine washable

-Occasion: Casual

-Weave Pattern: Oxford

5. HIGHLANDER Men's Opaque Casual Shirt

Price: ₹826

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Elevate your everyday look with the HIGHLANDER Men's Opaque Casual Shirt. This brown solid shirt features a timeless spread collar and a full button placket, designed with two flap pockets for added utility. Crafted from 100% cotton, it offers an oversized fit with a curved hem, combining comfort and style for a versatile casual option.

Key Features:

-Color: Brown solid

-Collar: Spread collar

-Sleeve Length: Long sleeves

-Fit: Oversized

-Hemline: Curved

-Placket: Full button placket

-Pockets: 2 flap pockets

-Transparency: Opaque

-Material: Cotton, machine washable

-Occasion: Casual

-Weave Pattern: Regular

-Surface Styling: Chest pocket

-Main Trend: Utility or Military Inspired

Conclusion

This is the best time to upgrade casual wear with Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale. With discounts of up to 80% off and an exclusive ₹400 off on your first purchase through the Myntra app, upgrading in style was never this easy. limited period offer, order now!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.