Get ready to embrace timeless tradition with Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, starting from 7th December to 17th December, featuring up to 70% off on women’s ethnic wear! This is your chance to shop a stunning collection of sarees, lehengas, kurtas, and more, all designed to bring out your inner elegance. Whether you're dressing up for a wedding, a festival, or simply want to add some classic pieces to your wardrobe, Myntra has something special for every occasion. With prices slashed and styles that never go out of fashion, it’s the perfect time to update your ethnic collection.

1. Indo Era Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Gotta Patti Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with the Indo Era Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Gotta Patti Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta. This stunning set combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, featuring intricate ethnic motifs and luxurious Gotta Patti embroidery. The kurta is beautifully adorned with delicate embellishments, adding a touch of opulence to its classic silhouette. Paired with matching trousers and a flowing dupatta, this ensemble is perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or any celebration where you want to stand out in style. The breathable fabric ensures comfort, while the meticulous detailing makes it a true showstopper.

Key Features:

Intricate Gotta Patti embroidery on the kurta, enhancing the traditional aesthetic.

Ethnic motifs for a rich and elegant design that exudes cultural charm.

Matching trousers offer a sleek, modern contrast to the ornate kurta.

Flowy dupatta with matching embroidery, completing the traditional look.

2. Anouk Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Regular Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Embrace the charm of traditional craftsmanship with the Anouk Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Regular Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta. This beautiful set is designed to add a touch of elegance to your ethnic wear collection. The kurta features intricate ethnic motifs, delicately embroidered for a rich and sophisticated look. Paired with matching trousers and a complementing dupatta, this ensemble is perfect for festivals, weddings, or any special occasion where you want to shine. The breathable fabric ensures comfort, while the regular fit offers a flattering silhouette, making it ideal for all-day wear. Whether you're attending a family gathering or celebrating a festive occasion, this outfit promises both style and comfort in one stunning package.

Key Features:

Intricate ethnic motifs embroidery on the kurta, adding a traditional touch.

Soft, breathable fabric for comfort and ease throughout the day.

Regular fit that provides a flattering and comfortable silhouette.

Matching trousers that complement the kurta, creating a complete and coordinated look.

3. Indo Era Women Brown Floral Embroidered Regular Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Bring timeless elegance to your ethnic wardrobe with the Indo Era Women Brown Floral Embroidered Regular Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta. Crafted with intricate floral embroidery, this beautiful set features a rich brown kurta that is both soothing and striking. The delicate embroidery adds a touch of sophistication and charm, making it perfect for a variety of occasions, from casual gatherings to festive celebrations. The ensemble is completed with matching trousers and a complementing dupatta, offering a balanced look that combines traditional elements with modern flair. The comfortable fabric ensures you can wear it with ease, while the regular fit adds a flattering touch to your silhouette.

Key Features:

Rich brown color that adds warmth and elegance to your ethnic wear collection.

Floral embroidery for a delicate, timeless look that elevates the design.

Soft and breathable fabric that provides comfort for long hours of wear.

Regular fit that offers a flattering and relaxed silhouette.

4. Inddus Women Rust Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta with Trousers

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with the Inddus Women Rust Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta with Trousers. This stunning ensemble features intricate ethnic motifs and detailed embroidery on the kurta, bringing together a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. The rich rust color adds warmth and vibrancy, making it ideal for festivals, family gatherings, or any special occasion where you want to shine. Paired with matching trousers, the set offers a coordinated look that balances elegance and comfort. The breathable fabric ensures ease of movement, while the flattering fit enhances your silhouette. Whether you dress it up with accessories or wear it simply, this kurta set is sure to make a lasting impression.

Key Features:

Intricate ethnic motifs embroidery on the kurta, adding a traditional and artistic touch.

Rich rust color that adds warmth and sophistication to the ensemble.

Breathable, soft fabric for comfort and ease throughout the day.

Flattering fit that drapes beautifully and enhances your natural shape.

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale offers an unmissable opportunity to refresh your ethnic wardrobe with timeless pieces at unbeatable prices—up to 70% off! From elegant sarees to beautifully embroidered kurtas, this collection brings together classic designs and modern cuts, making it perfect for any occasion. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS), think about getting the EORS VIP Ticket to get the most savings. This ticket, which is available to everyone for ₹99 (or ₹29 for Insiders), grants access to exceptional flash sales, early access, exclusive bargains, and more savings.

Disclaimer

Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.