Upgrade your wardrobe this Diwali with smart tops at 50-80% off with Myntra Diwali Sale 2024

Want to update your outfit for the holiday season? Here are the coolest clothes from popular labels like Tokyo Talkies, DressBerry, HERE&NOW, plusS Studio, and Roadster. They make excellent daywear for a casual outing, as well as quickening up work-wear wearing with comfort, style, and trend-forward patterns. And with Myntra's Diwali sale now open, you can grab them at incredible prices, with discounts of up to 80% off.

1. Tokyo Talkies Women Yellow Floral Printed Peplum Top

Price: ₹356

Image source: Myntra.com



Boost your wardrobe with this vibrant yellow floral peplum top from Tokyo Talkies. This long-sleeve top adds a chic touch to any look, perfect for a casual day out or a stylish evening with friends. Pair it with a flowing cardigan and tonal shorts for a trendy ensemble.

Key Features:

-Floral Print: Eye-catching yellow and white floral pattern for a fresh, stylish vibe.

-V-Neck Design: Enhances your neckline, giving the top an elegant appeal.

-Peplum Fit: Offers a flattering, fitted silhouette with a flowy, feminine flair.

-Button Closure: A convenient button-down design adds a classic touch.

-Long Sleeves: Perfect for year-round wear, offering style and coverage.

2. DressBerry Women Pink Crinkled Solid Top

Price: ₹419

Image source: Myntra.com



Add a touch of effortless style to your wardrobe with this breathable pink crinkled top from DressBerry. Perfect for casual outings or a laid-back afternoon, this top pairs beautifully with worn jeans and flats for a relaxed yet chic look.

Key Features:

-Crinkled Texture: Adds a unique, textured finish for a trendy look.

-Lace Inserts: Delicate lace detailing enhances the feminine charm.

-V-Neck: Creates a flattering neckline that complements any style.

-Short Sleeves: Comfortable and ideal for warm weather.

-Button Closure: Offers a classic, easy-to-wear design.

3. HERE&NOW Blue Pure Cotton Top

Price: ₹549

Image source: Myntra.com



Stay comfortable and stylish with this blue pure cotton top from HERE&NOW. Featuring a classic design with embroidered details, it’s perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Pair it with slim trousers and a blazer for a polished office look.

Key Features:

-Pure Cotton Fabric: Soft, breathable material for all-day comfort.

-Embroidered Sleeves: Adds a touch of elegance and unique style.

-Round Neck: Provides a clean, simple neckline suitable for various looks.

-Three-Quarter Roll-Up Sleeves: Versatile and practical for any season.

-Button Closure: Ensures ease of wear and a neat finish.

4. plusS Studio Burgundy Ruffles Top

Price: ₹599

Image source: Myntra.com



Upgrade your wardrobe with this chic olive green A-line top from plusS Studio. With its elegant embroidered details and flattering fit, it's perfect for casual outings or weekend plans. Pair it with dark denim and sneakers for a stylish, laid-back look.

Key Features:

-A-Line Design: Flattering silhouette for a comfortable yet stylish fit.

-Embroidered Details: Adds a touch of sophistication and charm.

-Round Neck: Classic design, perfect for layering or wearing solo.

-Three-Quarter Sleeves: Ideal for transitional weather, providing coverage and style.

-Button Closure: Convenient and easy to wear with a secure fit.

5. Roadster The Lifestyle Co Purple Cotton Linen Solid Mand,arin Collar Top

Price: ₹730

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your everyday style with this purple cotton-linen top from Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Its breathable fabric and chic mandarin collar make it perfect for casual outings or relaxed weekend plans. Pair it with jeans and sneakers for a cool, effortless look.

Key Features:

-Cotton-Linen Blend: Soft, breathable fabric for ultimate comfort.

-Mandarin Collar: Adds a modern and sophisticated touch.

-Roll-Up Long Sleeves: Versatile sleeves that can be adjusted for style or comfort.

-Solid Color: Timeless design that pairs easily with various outfits.

-Button Closure: Ensures easy wear and a polished look.

Conclusion

Don't miss out on these excellent deals available at Myntra during its Diwali sale! Whether you need an update to your casual wear or a dash of style for that ordinary look, these trendy tops are sure something for any occasion. With minimum discounts going as low as 50-80%, it's now the finest time to shop. So, hurry because, after all, it's only until the stocks last!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.