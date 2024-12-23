Winter Turtleneck Pullover: A Guide for your Winter Wardrobe

The turtleneck pullover is one of the ever-enduring wardrobe essentials renowned for its practicality. It has a high collar, ensuring to be warm and sleek with body shape, hence layering it into both functional and fashion wear. It is comfortable layered or worn alone-the style effortlessly shifts between formal or casual.

1. Calvin Klein TurtleNeck Pullover

Image source: Zalora.com.my



Order Now

A solid-tone casual knit pullover made up of an organic cotton blend with cashmere, serving a soft and slim-fitting design. Features a turtle neckline and long sleeves, with a lightweight and unlined finish. Must-have pullover that goes with every outfit.

Key Features:

Material: 50% Organic Cotton, 45% Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) Cotton, 5% Cashmere

Fit: Slim fit with a comfortable, lightweight feel

Design: Turtle neckline, unlined, long sleeves

Style: Slip-on construction for simple wear

Sustainability: Made from environmentally friendly materials, such as organic and BCI cotton

Wash: Hand washing requires extra effort

2. GWD Anna Knit White Turtleneck

Image source: Zalora.com.my



Order Now

This pullover is made in Italy by a soft viscose blend yarn, giving a slim fit and a refined silhouette. It marks a roll neck and long sleeves, making it a versatile piece perfect for layering. Its ribbed texture and soft handle build on a touch of sophistication, making it a wardrobe staple for casual and semi-formal occasions.

Key Features:

Design: Slim fit ribbed knit with roll neck and long sleeves for a timeless look

Length: 60cm for a flattering fit suitable for various outfits

Made in Italy: Expert craftsmanship for high quality and durability

Versatility: Ideal for layering with wide-leg jeans, chunky vests, or under coats

Wash: Requires hand washing, which is not convenient for all users

3. H&M Gathered Top Turtleneck

Image source: Zalora.com.my



Order Now

A perfect piece to winter, H&M Gathered Top Turtleneck is a pullover top with a turtle neck and with slightly dropped shoulders.It is made from a fusion of polyester, elastane, and polylactide which provides stretchiness.

Key Features:

Material: Combination of polyester, elastane, and polylactide to provide stretchy and resilient finishes

Design: Turtle neck with gathered seams for an innovative draped effect

Versatility: This is suitable for wearing with both casual and formal dresses

Fit: The fitted design may not appeal to those who require a relaxed or loose fit

4. Urban Revivo Turtleneck Knitted T-Shirt

Image source: Zalora.com.my



Order Now

This is a versatile thin close-fitting cardigan, made up of a polyamide blend of 52% and viscose 48%. It is super lightweight and soft in texture, an amazing choice to layer alone. It is designed with a sleek, close-fit silhouette, complementing a range of outfits, making it ideal for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

Key Features:

Material: Made from a polyamide and viscose blend for softness and durability

Fit: Close-fitting design with an appearance of sleek polish

Category: Lightweight cardigan, good for use during all seasons

Hand wash only. Not to exceed 30℃

Use mild soap, and wash with colors that are similar

Wash: Careful hand wash and reshaping which would not be convenient to use for all users

Turtleneck tops are just the perfect combination of style, functionality, and versatility. They are amazing to layer or to wear as a single garment in casuals or formals. Their classic roll neck or turtleneck design is perfect for either warmth or an ageless look, hence making it an essential for any wardrobe. Although they differ in materials and care requirements, from hand washing to machine washing options, these pullovers reliably offer comfort and sophistication into the lives of different kinds of fashion preferences.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.