Wrap Up in Style: Women’s Scarves at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the perfect time to add a touch of style and warmth to your wardrobe with women’s scarves. Running from 7th December to 17th December, this sale offers incredible discounts of up to 70% off on a wide variety of scarves. Whether you're looking to accessorize your winter outfits, add a pop of color to your look, or stay cozy with a soft, luxurious fabric, Myntra has you covered. With an extensive collection of scarves in different textures, patterns, and designs, you can find the perfect piece to complete your ensemble and elevate your style—just in time for the season.

1. DressBerry Women Self Design Wool Acrylic Scarf

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add an extra layer of warmth and style with the DressBerry Women Self Design Wool Acrylic Scarf. Crafted from a soft blend of wool and acrylic, this scarf offers the perfect balance of coziness and durability, making it an ideal choice for cooler months. The self-design pattern adds texture and visual interest, while the rich fabric ensures comfort throughout the day. Whether draped casually over your shoulders or wrapped snugly around your neck, this scarf adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. The neutral tone makes it versatile enough to pair with a wide variety of looks, from casual everyday outfits to more polished, winter-ready attire. Perfect for chilly weather, this scarf provides both warmth and style in one.

Key Features:

Self-design pattern for a subtle yet stylish texture.

May pill over time: Acrylic fabric can sometimes pill after frequent use or washing.

Can be slightly bulky: Depending on how it's worn, the scarf might feel a bit heavy around the neck for some.

Blend of wool and acrylic for warmth, softness, and durability.

Soft feel against the skin, providing comfort without irritation.

2. HANDICRAFT PALACE Women Self Design Reversible Scarf

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a unique, versatile accessory to your wardrobe with the HANDICRAFT PALACE Women Self Design Reversible Scarf. This beautifully crafted scarf features an elegant self-design pattern that adds texture and visual appeal to any outfit. The reversible design allows you to switch between two distinct looks, making it a highly versatile piece for every season. Whether you prefer a more vibrant or neutral style, this scarf gives you the option to match your mood or outfit effortlessly. Made from high-quality fabric, it offers warmth and comfort without compromising on style. Lightweight yet cozy, it’s perfect for layering over dresses, sweaters, or jackets, making it ideal for both casual and more formal occasions. A must-have accessory for every fashion-forward woman!

Key Features:

Self-design pattern adds a sophisticated and textured touch to the scarf.

Reversible design offers two different looks in one, providing versatile styling options.

Soft and comfortable fabric that feels gentle on the skin while offering warmth.

Fabric can be delicate: The self-design may cause the fabric to snag or wear out with rough handling.

Limited thickness: Being lightweight, it may not provide the same level of insulation as thicker scarves, making it more suitable for milder weather.

3. Anouk Women Self Design Wool Acrylic Scarf

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay cozy and stylish with the Anouk Women Self Design Wool Acrylic Scarf. This beautifully crafted scarf combines the warmth and softness of wool with the durability and lightness of acrylic, making it perfect for the colder months. The self-design pattern adds a textured and sophisticated touch, enhancing the overall appeal of this versatile accessory. Whether you’re bundling up on chilly days or adding a stylish layer to your outfit, this scarf provides both comfort and elegance. Its neutral tones allow it to complement a wide variety of outfits, making it a go-to accessory for both casual and formal occasions. Lightweight yet warm, the scarf is ideal for layering over sweaters, coats, or dresses for that perfect winter look.

Key Features:

Self-design pattern that offers a rich, textured look to elevate your outfit.

Wool and acrylic blend provides warmth and softness without being too heavy.

Lightweight and breathable fabric that ensures comfort throughout the day.

Requires gentle care: To keep the scarf in its best condition, hand washing or gentle machine cycles are recommended.

May feel slightly stiff initially: The texture of the wool-acrylic blend may feel a bit stiff when first worn but softens with use.

4. DeFacto Colourblocked Scarf

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a pop of color and style to your winter wardrobe with the DeFacto Colourblocked Scarf. This chic scarf features a bold, colourblocked design, combining contrasting hues to create a modern, eye-catching accessory that can easily elevate any outfit. Crafted from soft, comfortable fabric, it offers just the right amount of warmth for cooler days while remaining lightweight and breathable. The versatile design makes it suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions, allowing you to layer it over sweaters, coats, or jackets for a trendy look. Whether you’re heading out for a day in the city or simply relaxing at home, this scarf is the perfect accessory to keep you stylish and cozy all season long.

Key Features:

Colourblocked design for a trendy and bold look.

Soft fabric that feels comfortable against the skin while providing warmth.

Lightweight yet cozy, perfect for layering over various outfits.

Limited thickness: The scarf’s lightweight nature might not provide enough insulation during very cold months, making it more suited for milder weather.

Requires gentle care: To maintain its shape and fabric quality, hand washing or gentle cycles are recommended.

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the perfect time to grab women’s scarves at up to 70% off. From cozy wool blends to stylish colourblocked designs, you’ll find the perfect accessory to elevate your outfits. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals before the sale ends on 17th December. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS), think about getting the EORS VIP Ticket to get the most savings. This ticket, which is available to everyone for ₹99 (or ₹29 for Insiders), grants access to exceptional flash sales, early access, exclusive bargains, and more savings.

The Myntra End of Reason Sale offers incredible opportunities to score exclusive deals, including the VIP Ticket Deals, which grant access to special offers and early-bird discounts. One of the highlights is the 15-Minute Flash Deal, where you can grab limited-time discounts on popular products. You'll also find an exclusive collection of premium brands through Whitesea Brands, showcasing high-quality, luxurious fashion at unbeatable prices. Plus, don't miss out on the Final Top Deals of the Year, featuring the most-loved brands that have seen the highest sales in 2024.

Disclaimer

Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.