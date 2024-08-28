Titan's Zoop Kids Watch is more than just a clock; it's a delightful accessory that teaches your youngster about the value of time. Whether they're going to school, hanging out with pals, or attending a family gathering, this watch will keep them on time and stylish. Furthermore, given Titan's reputation for excellence, you may be confident that this watch will withstand all of your childhood experiences.

1. Zoop By Titan Quartz Analog Blue Dial PU Strap Watch for Kids

Price: ₹970

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Zoop By Titan Quartz Analogue Blue Dial PU Strap Watch will make timekeeping more enjoyable for your child. This colorful blue watch, featuring beloved characters Doraemon and Nobita, is an ideal accessory for young fans. This watch, with its easy-to-read analog display and robust PU strap, not only offers a pop of color to your child's attire but also assures long-term comfort and durability. It's the ideal combination of style and usefulness, intended to make studying an adventure!

Features

Case Diameter: 42.5 millimetres

Band Colour: Blue

Band Material Type: Leather

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 0.4 kilograms

Country of Origin: China

2. Zoop Digital Grey Dial Children's Watch

Price:₹1,195

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Zoop Grey Dial Black Plastic Strap Watch is a vibrant and dynamic option for children who enjoy a sense of adventure. This watch is designed to stand out with its stunning grey dial and brilliant red casing. The dial's robust silver rod-shaped embellishments add to its rough charm, while the black canvas strap provides a comfortable and secure fit. With 5 ATM water resistance, it can withstand splashes and spills, making it ideal for energetic children who are constantly on the move.

Features

Case Diameter: 37.83 millimeters

Band Colour: Red

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Automatic

Case Thickness: 12.54 millimetres

Band Width: 18 millimetres

Country of Origin: China

3. Zoop By Titan Quartz Analog Multicoloured Dial PU Strap Watch for Kids

Price:₹1,195

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Zoop Avengers Infinity War Boy's Watch is the best accessory for young superheroes. This watch, which features brilliant yellow and orange artwork on a black plastic strap, brings the excitement of Avengers to life. The famous Avengers emblem on the dial adds a collectible element, while the plain white indices and silver-toned crown offer easy readability and functionality. It's the ideal blend of superhero flair and practical design, sure to brighten any child's day!

Features

Case Diameter: 44 millimetres

Band Colour: Multicolor

Band Material Type: Plastic

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Case Thickness: 12 millimetres

Country of Origin: China

4. Zoop By Titan Quartz Analog Multicoloured Dial PU Strap Watch for Kids

Price: ₹1,195

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Zoop Multicoloured Dial Multicoloured Plastic Strap Watch will make your child's day brighter. This delightful watch has a bright, multicolored dial inspired by the Frozen collection, as well as a minute track for added utility. The colorful plastic strap adds a fun, eye-catching touch while providing comfort and durability. It's ideal for everyday activities and spills, thanks to its 30-meter water resistance.

Features

Case Diameter: 38.2 millimetres

Band Colour: Multicolor

Band Material Type: Plastic

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Band Width: 8.7 millimetres

Country of Origin: India

5. Zoop by Titan Quartz Analog Digital Black Dial Plastic Strap Watch for Kids

Price: ₹1,495

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

As your youngster grows into adolescence, the Zoop by Titan Quartz Analogue Digital Black Dial Plastic Strap Watch provides an athletic and dynamic feel. It's ideal for active teenagers, with a 12-digit LCD that shows the hour, minute, second, month, day, and week, as well as a daily alarm, hourly chime, snooze feature, and 12/24-hour format selection. The 1/100 second chronograph with split features and EL lights make it more functional. This watch, which has a 48-millimeter case and a robust black plastic band, blends design and functionality for an adventurous teenage lifestyle.

Features

Case Diameter: 48 millimetres

Band Colour: Black

Band Material Type: Plastic

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 100 grams

Country of Origin: India

Choosing the appropriate watch for your child might be difficult, but the Zoop Kids Watch from Titan makes it simple. This watch is the ideal gift for any child, thanks to its fun design, sturdy construction, and dependable performance. Don't miss out—get yours today and see your child's face light up!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.