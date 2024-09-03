Discover the Best Computer Glasses for Your Vision with Style

It is always tiring and unhealthy to spend a lot of time in front of screens whether it is a computer, television, or tablet. Fight eye stress and protect your vision while using a computer with our selection of the best computer glasses. Be it working, gaming, or streaming your favorite shows, these attractive and practical glasses were built to help minimize the strain on your eyes and shield them against hazardous blue light and UV radiation.

1. Black Jones Blue Light Computer Glasses

Price: ₹495

Designed for long screen time, these stylish glasses block harmful blue light and reduce eye strain. With a sleek, transparent lens and lightweight, durable frame, they offer both comfort and protection for men and women alike.

Features:

DIMENSIONS: Lens width: 53MM, Bridge width: 18MM, Arm length: 140MM

MATERIAL: Lightweight, abrasion-resistant frame with metal hinges for stability

BLUE LIGHT BLOCKING LENS (with yellow tint): Blocks 100% harmful UV rays, alleviates eye fatigue from screens

TRANSPARENT LENS: Low color distortion, shock-resistant, waterproof, dust-free, easy to clean

FASHION DESIGN: Ultra-light, durable frame; timeless style suitable for both men and women

REDUCES EYE STRAIN: Minimizes fatigue, blurred vision, and headaches from extended screen time

2. Fastrack Unisex 100% UV Protected Blue Colored Lens Square Shaped Eyeglasses

Price: ₹789

Upgrade your eyewear with the Fastrack FT1070UFC4, designed to combine style and protection. These square-shaped eyeglasses feature 100% UV protection, safeguarding your eyes from harmful rays. The vibrant blue lenses add a pop of color while ensuring clear, comfortable vision. Perfect for both men and women, the full-rim frame and lightweight materials offer durability and comfort.

Features:

MODEL: FT1070UFC4

FRAME SIZE: Small

DIMENSIONS: Lens Width: 50mm, Bridge Width: 20mm, Temple Length: 140mm

FRAME TYPE: Full Rim

LENS TYPE: Non-polarized

FRAME MATERIAL: Synthetic

LENS MATERIAL: Plastic

3. Intellilens Pilot Blue Cut Computer Glasses for Eye Protection

Price: ₹799

Elevate your digital experience with Intellilens Pilot Blue Cut Computer Glasses. Designed for both men and women, these glasses feature cutting-edge blue-cut technology to reduce eye strain and glare, making them perfect for extensive screen use. The durable, stylish frame ensures comfort and longevity, while the advanced lenses protect against harmful blue light and UV rays.

Features:

ULTIMATE COMPUTER GLASSES: Upgraded blue light filter technology to reduce eye strain and enhance comfort.

ADVANCED BLUE CUT TECHNOLOGY: Multi-layered CR39 lenses block 90% of harmful blue light and UV rays; hydrophobic and dust-repellent.

STURDY FRAME: Made from high-quality TR90 material for durability and flexibility; medium size, black color.

VERSATILE USE: Ideal for home, office, or reading; easy to clean with lens solution and microfiber cloth.

ABOUT THE BRAND: Intellilens offers stylish and trendy blue light-blocking glasses available in various colors and shapes.

4. Intellilens Computer Glasses for Eye Protection

Price: ₹949

Elevate your digital lifestyle with Intellilens Computer Glasses, designed to reduce eye strain and provide superior protection. Featuring advanced blue cut technology and UV protection, these glasses help you adapt to screen-heavy tasks with ease. With a stylish metallic clear grey frame, they offer both comfort and fashion for men and women.

Features

ULTIMATE EYE PROTECTION: Blue light filter glasses are designed for reduced eye strain and smooth digital adaptation.

ADVANCED BLUE CUT TECHNOLOGY: Multi-layered CR39 lenses block 90% of harmful blue light and UV rays; hydrophobic and dust-repellent.

STURDY FRAME: High-quality TR90 material for durability, flexibility, and comfort; medium size, metallic clear grey color.

VERSATILE USE: Suitable for home, office, or reading; easy to clean with lens solution and microfiber cloth.

ABOUT THE BRAND: Intellilens offers stylish, trendy blue light-blocking glasses in various colors and shapes for both men and women.

5. Titan Unisex 100% UV Protected Black Colored Computer Glasses

Price: ₹2,248

Upgrade your screen time with the Titan Unisex Square-Shaped Computer Glasses. Featuring a sleek black design and UV-protected lenses, these glasses are engineered to reduce digital eye strain and fatigue. With anti-glare and blue light blocking capabilities, they offer both protection and style for long hours in front of screens.

Features:

Brand: Titan

LENS FEATURES: Anti-glare, blue light blocking, UV protection

FRAME TYPE: Full Rim

MATERIAL: Plastic

DIMENSIONS: Lens Width: 51mm, Bridge Width: 18mm, Temple Length: 140mm

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India

ITEM WEIGHT: 150 g

GENERIC NAME: Computer Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Conclusion

Computer glasses if selected properly can greatly improve your comfort and shield your eyes from straining when using devices. Starting from the stylish options to the high-tech blue light-blocking options, these options do not compromise on style for functionality. Take care of your eyes and make your vision better and more comfortable during all your screen time activities.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.