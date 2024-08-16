A modern kitchen needs everything to be versatile and effective. As such, an assistant like that would come in handy for any person trying to make their cooking easier. Whether you need quick meals after work or some complicated cooking, these multi-cookers are capable of doing everything. This guide brings the best multi-cookers for convenience, style, and functionality.

Here’s the list of the top 5 best Multi-Cookers to Add to Your Kitchen Essentials...

1. Prestige 600 Watts Multi Cooker PMC 3.0

Price:₹2,195

A sleek and compact partner of the kitchen.

For bachelors, travelers, or anyone in need of a space-saving device, the Prestige multicooker is accommodated to ensure that one saves time and energy when it comes to cooking. Its stylish and sleek look embedded into its multifunctionality makes this appliance essential for modern kitchens.

Why to Buy

This cooker is multipurpose and can be used for boiling eggs to make idlis. The compact design and 600-watt power make it sufficient for fast cooking and do not take up much space on your counter.

Features

Compact with a 1.5liter capacity

Ideal for bachelors and travelers

600 watts power

Body made of stylish stainless steel

Glass lid with stainless steel rim

Idli stand, egg boiling rack, and steamer provided

Temperature control

2. FUMATO 500W Electric Cooker with Single Pot1.5L

Price: ₹1,899

A simple yet effective way of rice cooking.

The FUMATO Electric Rice Cooker comes to help make the perfectly cooked rice easy. With 1 pot design and 1.5 L of capacity, it is perfect for small households and quick meals.

Why to Buy

Want an inexpensive, singleminded rice cooker that's guaranteed to serve up consistent results? The TM1086HIT will get the job done quickly and use 500W of power to make sure your rice cycle results are spot, every time.

Features

Dedicated rice cooker

Single pot design

1.5liter capacity

500 watts power

3. Butterfly Cylindrical KRC22 2.8Litre 1000Watt Electric Cooker

Price:₹3,279

Spacious rice cooker for larger families.

This Butterfly Electric Rice Cooker is designed to meet the needs of larger families with its generous 2.8-liter capacity. Its cylindrical design and 1000 watts give it the power to take care of big meals.

Why to Buy

This cooker can be quite useful when there are plenty of guests to feed or families are big. High wattage ensures quick cooking time, making this appliance effective in every kitchen.

Features

Specialty rice cooker.

Cylindrical body design 2.8liter.

1000 watts power.

4. Panasonic SRWA22H (E) Automatic Rice Cooker, Apple Green, 2.2 lt.

Price: ₹2,998

Easy and hands-free automatic rice cooking.

This Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker is user-friendly with an automatic operation that makes meal preparation easy. A 2.2-liter volume makes it suitable for medium-sized families.

Why to Buy

This automatic cooker makes heating rice simple for an easy life. The good-looking design along with assured performance makes this a truly exclusive selection for simple, everyday cooking.

Features

Dedicated rice cooker

Automatic operation

2.2liter capacity

5. Usha iChef 6 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker

Price: ₹5,858

Multi-Talented Pressure Cooker for Diverse Cooking.

The Usha iChef Electric Pressure Cooker is a multitasking appliance that efficiently serves from pressure cooking to slow cooking. The big capacity of 6 liters makes the product apt for large families or for those who do meal prep.

Why to Buy

This cooker will be just right for the person in you if you like to indulge in different styles of cooking without many appliances in your kitchen. Its multifunctionality and large capacity make it a great investment for any home chef.

Features

Electric pressure cooker

Large 6liter capacity

Multiple functions pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, etc.

Conclusion

A multi-cooker stands for so much more: it is a real asset in any household where convenience and versatility are highly regarded. With a device like the Prestige 600 Watts Multi Cooker PMC 3.0, the options one has are wide, bordering on incredible, regarding the various dishes one can cook. Get your multi-cooker and discover efficient, effortless cooking.

