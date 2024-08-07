Amazon Basics Sale: Get Up to 60% Off at Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Any smart consumer would not deny having experienced the excitement of finding the best specials and promotions on things that interest them. In today’s modern world, everyone is looking for affordable yet superior-quality products, and when it comes to acquiring just that, Amazon Basic is the company to turn to. Before going straight to the current deals section, let us try to first understand what AmazonBasic is all about. Amazon Basic is one of the main brand labels of Amazon, characterized by its reliability, high quality, and reasonable prices for products in various categories. Starting from electronics and appliances to home, kitchen, and office use products, Amazon Basic provides almost everything one needs for day-to-day usage.

1. Amazon Basics Wired Gaming Mouse

Price: ₹179

The Amazon Basics Wired Gaming Mouse is easily portable and comfortable for everyday use. With vibrant rainbow LED lights, it adds a colorful touch to your gaming setup. A dedicated button offers 800/1200 DPI adjustment for precise cursor movement.

Features

Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Black

Movement Detection Technology: Optical

Number of Buttons: 4

Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming, DPI: 800/1200

2. Amazon Basics Wireless in-Ear Neckband

Price: ₹539

Experience uninterrupted entertainment with Amazon Basics in-ear neckband. Enjoy over 50 hours of playback, crystal-clear calls with dual mics, and lag-free connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2. The 50 ms low latency and ASAP charge feature offer 10 hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge. These water and sweat-resistant earbuds (IPX4) come with a 6-month warranty.

Features

Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Dark Grey

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Headphones Jack: USB

3. Amazon basics Bluetooth Speaker

Price:₹ 899

This soundbar offers immersive audio that delivers excellent clarity and crispness. Its two 8W RMS speaker drivers provide a wide frequency range, making it perfect for enjoying your music, movies, and more.

Features

Brand: Amazon Basics

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, Wireless

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Mounting Type: Tabletop

Material: Plastic

4. Amazon basics 20000mAh Power Bank

Price: ₹899

Amazon basics Power Bank offers a robust 20000 mAh capacity, it can charge a 3000mAh phone battery up to 4.7 times and a 4000mAh phone battery up to 3.5 times, ensuring prolonged usage on the go.

Features

Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Black

Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Polymer

Item Weight: 392 grams

Product Dimensions: 13.8L x 2.7W x 7.1Th cm

The above are just a few of the many fast-moving, high-demand products. With that, several items are already running out of stock. Don't miss out on these deals—there are plenty more available during the Freedom Festival Sale 2024, with up to 60% off on Amazon Basics products. Grab the offer before it's gone. Pick the offer before the clock strikes midnight. Shop now at Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, live!

