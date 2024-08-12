Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Best High Pressure Washers on SALE!

For those on a budget, the Amazon Basics Car Pressure Washer offers impressive cleaning power at just ₹4,025. With a lightweight design and a maximum pressure of 80 Bars, it's ideal for quick clean-ups of cars, decks, and patio furniture. If you're looking for more power and features, the Lifelong Aquawash High-Pressure Washer is an excellent choice at ₹4,299. Its 1700-watt motor and 135 Bar pressure make it suitable for tougher cleaning tasks, while the 10-meter hose and built-in tank add convenience. For those needing high performance for more demanding jobs, the Black+Decker BEPW1750-IN at ₹5,999 provides a powerful 1500-watt motor and 1740 PSI pressure, perfect for tackling embedded dirt and moss.

Finally, the Bosch Aquatak 125 at ₹9,968 is a premium choice offering a 1500-watt motor with 125-bar pressure. Its innovative nozzle system and high-pressure foam make it ideal for thorough cleaning, while the foldable handle and large wheels ensure ease of use and storage.

1. Amazon Basics Car Pressure Washer

Price: ₹4,025

It can give the best cleaning power without a high price tag, so it's very suitable for car lovers on meager budgets. This product is ideal for quick cleanups because it is lightweight and easy to use. This multipurpose pressure washer is designed to make washing decks, cars, patio furniture, children's toys, and other equipment very easy with its powerful water flow of up to 6.5 liters per minute within the shortest time possible. Its compact size and lightweight of only 5.3 kg make it very easy to handle and move about, complementing its great performance. You can easily move it from one cleaning chore to another, be it in your driveway, garage, or yard.

Features

Brand: Amazon Basics

Power Source: Corded Electric

Colour: Green

Maximum Pressure: 80 Bars

Item Weight: 600 Grams

Hose Length: 6 Metres

Specification Met: CSA

Product Dimensions: 15L x 20W x 5H Centimeters

2. Lifelong Aquawash High Pressure Washer

Price: ₹4,299

With its strength and feature-rich design, it can be an outstanding clean-up tool in your cleaning arsenal. Longer hose and higher pressure do a more challenging job of cleaning. It also features built-in tanks that make your cleaning easier.

The Lifelong HPW17 is a multipurpose, high-pressure washer that delivers excellent cleaning on your car and other surfaces. Equipped with a powerful 1700-watt motor and a maximum pressure of 135 Bar, this washer will provide an overall effective cleaning experience and disperse the most resilient dirt.

Features

Brand: Lifelong

Color: Orange and Black

Maximum Pressure: 135 Bars

Item Weight: 6 Kilograms

Hose Length: 10 Metres

Specification Met: CSA, CE

Product Dimensions: 37L x 30W x 23H Centimeters

Tank Volume: 6.5 Litres

3. Black + Decker Bepw1750-In

Price: ₹5,999

The Black + Decker BEPW1750-IN is a very strong pressure washer designed for the toughest cleaning tasks. With a price tag of ₹5,999, this multipurpose washer can help domestic and commercial users alike by providing high power with ease. With a powerful 1500-watt motor, the BEPW1750-IN generates an utmost pressure of 1740 PSI at an advanced flow rate of 120 Bar for ensuring high pressure and flow rate, that too with excellent cleaning. Be it embedded dirt, moss, or filth on the floor or wall, this pressure washer will do what is needed with its power and efficiency.

Features

Brand: BLACK+DECKER

Power Source: Corded Electric

Color: Orange / Black

Maximum Pressure: 1740 PSI (Pounds per Square Inch)

Item Weight: 4 Kilograms

Hose Length: 3 Metres

4. Bosch Aquatak 125 1500-Watt High-Pressure Washer

Price: ₹9,968

Introducing the new Bosch Aquatak 125 High-Pressure Washer for improved cleaning power and simplicity in every cleaning job. The Bosch Aquatak 125, with its 1500-watt motor, boasts 125-bar pressure for sturdy and strong cleaning. The device features an extremely innovative nozzle system with 3-in-1 combinations of fan jet, roto, and pencil jet options for variations in cleaning. High-pressure foam is provided as a standard to increase the capacity of removing stubborn dirt and grime. This pressure washer is designed for convenience of use, thanks to a folding telescopic handle and secondary lifting handle to make easy motion and storage. The large wheels glide effortlessly while the 3-cylinder pump contributes to variable performance.

Features

Brand: Bosch

Power Source: Corded Electric

Colour: Green

Maximum Pressure: 125 Bars

Item Weight: 6000 Grams

Hose Length: 5 Metres

Specification Met: CSA

Product Dimensions: 14.4L x 14.2W x 17.3H Centimeters

Maximum Flow Rate: 360 Liters Per Hour

No matter your cleaning needs, there's a high-pressure washer to fit your requirements and budget. From compact and efficient models to robust, feature-rich machines, these washers ensure you can handle any cleaning task with ease and effectiveness. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals—shop now during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and grab the perfect high-pressure washer for your needs before they’re gone! Make your cleaning tasks simpler and more effective with these top-rated washers.

