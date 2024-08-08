Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Discover the Best Routers for Gaming and Streaming

Having a stable Wi-Fi router seems necessary for almost everything one does nowadays, be it online gaming, studying, working, or attending virtual meetings. A good router provides smooth connectivity to the Internet on all your devices, so that you will log into any online gaming session or your course, attend your video conference, or enjoy uninterruptible streaming. Now, with the demand for high-performance routers soaring, it's pretty hard to narrow the choice down to one that perfectly fits your home requirements.

Bring yourself back from such a mediocre router. Check out our top picks to make sure your home network's on point for everything from gaming to the demands of working from home. Avail of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 for the best deals and upgrades. Get the right router for your needs by using the links below and enhance your internet experience today!

1. ASUS RT-AX53U

Price: ₹5,499

The ASUS RT-AX53U is an AC1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) high-performance router designed to provide ultra-fast and secure networking. Supporting MU-MIMO and OFDMA technology, the router can deliver up to 1.5 times better performance than previous-generation routers and a combined networking speed of 1800Mbps: 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1201Mbps on the 5GHz band. Equipped with advanced features like AiProtection Classic network security powered by Trend Micro and Target Wake Time for improved battery life, the RT-AX53U provides reliable and efficient WiFi for multi-device households.

Features

Brand: ASUS

Model Name: RT-AX53U

Special Feature: Access Point Mode

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Communication Standard: 802.11ax, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

2. Tenda AC10 AC1200

Price: ₹1,997

This router supports fast and stable internet through its 3×10/100/1000Mbps LAN ports and 1×10/100/1000Mbps WAN ports for multiple reliable device connections. Equipped with a strong 1GHz processor, this router provides responsive performance even when more clients are connected. It comes with four high-power external antennas to enable full WiFi coverage of every corner of your home, thus killing WiFi zones and boosting the range for 802.11ac devices thanks to MU-MIMO and Beamforming+ technology. WPS security protocol and application-based control empower robust security with easy management for seamless networking.

Features

Brand: Tenda

Model Name: AC10 AC1200

Special Feature: Beamforming, WPS, Internet Security

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Communication Standard: 802.11ac

3. TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6

Price: ₹2,199

TP-Link Archer C6 delivers robust dual-band Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 400 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, featuring MU-MIMO technology for data transfer to multiple devices simultaneously for doubling the efficiency in performance. Equipped with four external antennas and Beamforming technology, it extends coverage throughout your home and eliminates dead zones. The Archer C6 also comes with Access Point Mode, which converts wired connections into wireless. Setting up is also very easy using the TP-Link Tether app. Equipped with advanced WPA3 for improved encryption and protection, this router is designed for seamless streaming, smooth gaming, and reliable everyday connectivity.

Features

Brand: TP-Link

Model Name: TP-Link AC

Special Feature: Transfer data to multiple devices at the same time for 2× faster speeds; Whitelist or blacklist a device's access to the internet

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Communication Standard: 802.11ac

4. D-Link R15 AX1500 Eagle PRO

Price: ₹2,499

Level up your home network with the D-Link R15 AX1500 Eagle PRO, one of the most advanced Wi-Fi 6 routers for both performance and versatility. It is a dual-band wireless router supporting PTT Wi-Fi 6 AX 1500 Mbps technology to provide fast and reliable internet with speeds of up to 1500 Mbps. It offers full coverage and great signal strength across every corner of your home, thanks to its four high-gain omni antennas.

The D-Link R15 is equipped with a Gigabit WAN port and three Gigabit LAN ports for supporting fast wired connectivity—making it quite suitable for streaming, gaming, and work-from-home applications. Setup is easy either with a D-Link Eagle Pro AI Mobile App or an easy setup wizard on a web GUI, walking you through step by step to get online fast.

Features

Brand: D-Link

Special Feature: Parental Control

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Wireless Communication Standard: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11ax, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Compatible Devices: Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Alexa, Google Assistant

Choose the right Wi-Fi router for seamless and reliable internet experiences across all devices. Having several good choices at hand, you will have to go with one that can fulfill your requirements regarding speed, coverage, and security. Make the most of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and upgrade your home network for superior connectivity to promote all online activities.

