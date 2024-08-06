Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Offers On Air Conditioners

Beat the heat with unbeatable deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! As the temperatures soar, stay cool and comfortable with incredible offers on a wide range of ACs from top brands. Whether you're looking for a compact window AC, a sleek split AC, or a powerful inverter AC, Amazon's got you covered with discounts, exchange offers, and bundle deals that will make your purchase even more rewarding.

Additionally offers like cashback, free delivery, and no-cost EMI options, you can save up to Rs. 50,000 on exchanges. Plus, SBI cardholders can get an extra 10% discount, up to Rs. 3,000.

1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC has some amazing features. This AC has a 1.5-ton capacity, making it perfect for rooms up to 180 sq. ft. It also has a 5-star rating, which means it's energy efficient and will save you money on your electricity bill.

Features

- Convertible Mode this AC has a 7-in-1 convertible mode

- It comes equipped with smart sensors that detect temperature and humidity levels

- It has advanced air purification features

2. The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a great option for those looking for an energy-efficient air conditioner. It has a 1.5-ton capacity, making it perfect for rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Additionally, it has a 3-star rating, which means it's energy efficient and will save you money in the long run.

Features

- Adjusts cooling capacity to match room size and occupancy

- Energy-saving mode for reduced power consumption

- 1 year on the product and 5 years on the compressor

3. The Carrier AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier Al Flexicool AC has a 1-ton capacity and 3-star energy efficiency rating. This AC features Flexicool inverter technology, which allows for variable speed compression to optimize cooling and energy efficiency. Additionally, it has dual filtration with HD and PM 2.5 filters and an auto cleanser for clean and fresh air.

Feature

- Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling adapts to varying cooling needs

- 1 Ton Capacity suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

- 1 year on the product and 5 years on the compressor

4. The LG 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is a high-performance air conditioner designed to provide efficient cooling and comfort. With its advanced DUAL Inverter technology, it adjusts cooling according to the room's temperature, ensuring optimal performance and energy savings.



Features

- Capacity is 1.5 Ton Suitable for medium sized rooms

- 5 Star Energy Rating is high energy efficiency

- 1 year on the product and 5 years on the compressor

5. Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Split AC

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC is a high-performance air conditioner with advanced features.

Features

- 5-in-1 Convertible Technology

- Advanced Air Filtration equipped with an anti-dust filter

- 5-star energy-efficient rating to minimize energy consumption

- Advanced compressor and fan motor technology

Don't miss out on the chance to beat the heat with incredible deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 with unbeatable discounts, exchange offers, and bundle deals on top brands, you can stay cool and comfortable without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for a smart AC, an inverter AC, or a budget-friendly option, Amazon has got you covered. Shop now and make the most of these fantastic offers before the sale ends. Remember to check for additional benefits like free installation, warranty, and after-sales support to make your purchase even more rewarding.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.