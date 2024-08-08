Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Offers On Television

Get ready to upgrade your viewing experience with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on a wide range of televisions from top brands like Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and more. Whether you're looking for a sleek smart TV, a budget-friendly LED TV, or a massive 4K display, Amazon has got you covered. With discounts up to 40% off, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options, you can bring home your dream TV at a steal.



1. Acer 100 cm Advanced Series Full HD Smart LED

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED has some fantastic features.

Features

- Display: 40 inches, Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels), LED panel

- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

- Smart TV: Google TV OS, built-in Google Assistant

- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

- Sound: 24W speakers, Dolby Audio

- Additional Features: Wide Color Gamut, Digital Noise Reduction, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine

2. LG 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED

The LG 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available in various models, including the UQ7500, UQ7550, and UQ73 series.

Features

- Display: 4K Ultra HD LED with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate

- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

- Operating System: WebOS with access to streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video

- Sound: 20W 2.0-channel speakers with AI Sound and Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix



3. Samsung 108 cm Full HD Smart LED

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV has some fantastic features. With a 60 Hz refresh rate and 1920 x 1080 pixels, the display is crisp and clear, it's a smart TV, so you can access apps like Netflix and YouTube directly on your TV.

Features

- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

- Sound: 20W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus technology

- Smart Features: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more

- Warranty: 1-year standard warranty

4. OnePlus 163 cm Q Series 4K Ultra HD

The OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV is a fantastic option for a high-quality viewing experience.

Features

- Display: 65 inches, 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), QLED panel

- Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

- Smart TV: Google TV OS, built-in Google Assistant

- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

5. Panasonic 80 cm HD Smart LED

Upgrade your entertainment experience with the Panasonic 80 cm HD Smart LED TV, perfect for small to medium-sized rooms.

Features

- Display: 32 inches, HD Ready, 1366x768 pixels

- Smart TV: Google TV OS, built-in Google Assistant

- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

- Sound: 20W dual speakers, Dolby Digital

Act now to snag unbeatable TV deals at Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! Enjoy massive savings of up to 50% off, plus extra exchange discounts. Whether you're seeking an affordable TV or a top-of-the-line 4K model, Amazon's got everything you need. Visit the Amazon website or app today and start shopping to take advantage of these incredible offers before they expire.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.