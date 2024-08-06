Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 : Upgrade to the Latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

It’s almost the time of the year again for the celebration of our country’s 77th Independence Day and what could be a better companion than Amazon Fire TV Stick? For those who want to enhance their time watching television, this is one of the best streaming devices out there. Here is why you should order the Amazon Fire TV Stick during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024.

Experience Lightning-Fast Streaming

The new version of the Fire TV Stick is claimed to be 50 percent faster than the previous model. This translates into faster and uninterrupted streaming of videos in Full High Definition. No more wait for your movies or TV shows to load, welcome a new era of watching your desired content without interruption.

Control with Alexa Voice Remote Control

It turns out the all-new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) is the game changer. Just by speaking you can search for programs, start programs, and even control the program that is playing or the volume level. With the preset buttons available, you can easily get to the apps you use most often; the power and volume buttons make it convenient to manage the Television and soundbar with a single remote control. Just tell Alexa, “Alexa, find comedies”, and enjoy the fun as Alexa goes through the searches for you.

Immersive Audio with Dolby Atmos and facts about it.

Take your living room to the movies with Dolby Atmos. Experience movies like never before with Bass that puts you right into the heart of the action. Dolby Atmos transports specific sounds to home audio systems, and the movies are even better when you use a compatible home audio system. Watch this feature on Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix on these select titles.

Endless Entertainment Options

The Fire TV Stick comes preloaded with the latest apps from streaming services, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV, and more than 50000 movies and TV episodes. And the best part? Most of these services are free and are available through either mobile applications or web browsers and these include YouTube, YouTube Kids, MXPlayer, TVFPlay, and YuppTV among others. It doesn’t matter if you enjoy action-filled blockbuster movies, edge-of-your-seat television shows, or nail-biting sports, everyone will find something exciting.

Easy Access to Live TV Channels

Get the best experience of watching your favorite live TV without missing anything. Some of the popular channels that are available on the Fire TV home screen include Colors, Sony Set, Discovery+, News18, and DD National. Programs like the Live tab and the On Now row let you quickly get to TV serials, and live news, and look at the channel lineup. All that is required is to instruct it by saying, “Alexa, go to Colors HD.” And you are good to go.

Portable and Convenient

The Fire TV Stick is quite portable and is a compact device that can directly be connected to an HDMI port, thus fewer wires. They are lightweight and portable and can easily be transferred from one TV and the other making it ideal for use while traveling from one room to the other. The content you create is mobile and essentially follows you wherever you are.

Extra Perks for Prime Members

Another unique feature that will trigger added value is the ability of this Fire TV stick to be compatible with the Amazon Prime account. You get thousands of movies and TV episodes to watch at any time at Prime Video and millions of songs with ad-free music streaming at Prime Music. All this without having to download other apps and without a subscription to a cable or satellite provider.

Get ready to enhance home entertainment this Independence Day with an Amazon Fire TV stick. Get to have fast streaming, easy control by Alexa, ATMOSPHERIC sound with Dolby Atmos and ever Renewing content library. This is your chance to grab this amazing device during the Independence sale being held on Amazon. Level up your television experience and join the celebration of freedom with this Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.