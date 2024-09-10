Amazon’s Electronics Festive Sale 2024:Top 5 Best Laptops Under ₹50K In India

Interested in improving your gadgets this festive season? Amazon’s Electronic Festive Sale 2024 has many offers on laptops within Rs. 50000, ideal for students, working class, and tech-savvy individuals. Up to 75% off on top electronics and up to ₹20,000 off with Bank offer this is the right time to get a high-performance laptop. These laptops are fit for any use, be it for school assignments, video editing, or gaming since they are packed with the latest technologies that make your tasks so easy to handle. High five with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi while finding the best laptop at the lowest price range possible!

The list of top 5 best laptops under ₹50K is as follows:

1. MSI Modern 15, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U

Price:₹45,990

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The MSI Modern 15 B13M-289IN is a perfect combination for professionals and students, especially those who travel frequently. This laptop comes with the latest 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM, making work and studying smooth and efficient.

Professionals will love powerful Features in a lightweight design that would make carrying between meetings and workspaces easy. For students, it comes with a high-resolution display and a backlit keyboard to promote those late-night study sessions and collaborative projects with a 180° lay-flat hinge. Frequent travelers will appreciate its ultra-slim profile with a sturdy build for enhanced portability and on-the-go reliability.

Features

-Brand: MSI

-Model Name: Modern 15 B13M-289IN

-Screen Size: 40 cm (15.6 inches)

-Color: Black

-CPU Model: Intel Core i5-1335U

-RAM: 16 GB DDR4

-Storage: 512 GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

-Operating System: Windows 11 Home

-Graphics Card: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

-Weight: 1.7 kg

2. Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop with Intel Core i5-1235U Processor

Price: ₹46,990

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Inspiron 14 is designed to be highly versatile and portable, ready for professionals, students, and everyday users for whom work and productivity depend on computing. It's Slim and with a sleek portable design, you will be able to carry it easily wherever you go. This model also packs in a strong 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, ample memory, and storage to get work tasks and online learning done quickly and efficiently. In addition, with its facility for fast charging, it churns the battery up to 80% in just one hour.

Features

-Brand: Dell

-Model Name: Inspiron

-Screen Size: 14 Inches

-Colour: Titan Grey i5-1235U + 8GB & 14"

-CPU Model: Core i5

-RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

-Operating System: Windows 11 Home

-Special Feature: Thin

-Graphics Card Description: Integrated

-Graphics Coprocessor: Intel

3. Lenovo Smart Choice Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

Price: ₹47,990

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The HP Laptop 15s stand out as powerful and stylish, with a design to keep pace with the demands of modern-day professionals, students, and casual users. Powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor from the 12th Generation, this piece of hardware showcases undisturbed multitasking and efficiency in performance. This 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display makes every visual great for work and entertainment. Equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample storage and fast data access. In addition, the Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics enhance visual experiences, while the backlit keyboard and numeric keypad improve usability. Weighing just 1.69 kg, this is easy to carry around, and with up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you are set for the whole day.

Features

-Brand: HP

-Model Name: 15s

-Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres

-Colour: Natural Silver

-Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

-CPU Model: Core i5

-RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

-Operating System: Windows 11 Home

-Special Feature: Anti-glare Display, Backlit Keyboard, Numeric Keypad, FULL HD

-Graphics Card Description: Integrated

4. HP Laptop 15, 12th Gen i5-1235U

Price: ₹48,490

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The balance of performance and design makes the HP Laptop 15s ideal for professional usage and studying. Powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, this laptop promises unrivaled speed and multitasking prowess. It touts a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display for sharp visuals and Intel Iris X Graphics for elevating one's viewing experience. Equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop delivers strong, effortless performance and ample storage. These are further complemented by a backlit keyboard, dual speakers, and a lightweight design at 1.69 kg to ensure practicality in daily usage, topped with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 to address your productivity needs.

Features

-Brand: HP

-Model Name: 15s

-Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres

-Colour: Natural Silver

-Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

-CPU Model: Core i5

-RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

-Operating System: Windows 11 Home

-Special Feature: Anti-glare Display, Backlit Keyboard, Numeric Keypad, FULL HD

-Graphics Card Description: Integrated

5. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Price: ₹49,990

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Acer Aspire Lite: Sleek and Light Laptop powered by 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD pointers toward seamless performance. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display to visualize everything and a backlit keyboard for practical use. This slim laptop, weighing 1.7 kg, is fitted with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office for great multitasking, work, and entertainment.

Features

-Brand: Acer

-Model Name: Aspire Lite

-Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

-Colour: Silver

-CPU Model: Core i5-12450H

-RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

-Operating System: Windows 11 Home

-Special Feature: Lightweight, Backlit Keyboard, Thin

-Graphics Card Description: Integrated

-Graphics Coprocessor: Intel UHD Graphics

Conclusion

Do not forget about Amazon’s Electronic Festive Sale 2024 which will offer the best laptops under ₹50K at the best prices. To be more precise, for up to 75% off and an additional 20000 INR off on the selected models, it is now the perfect time to level up your tech just in time for Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Whether you are a student, a businessman, or a game freak, there is a powerful notebook for everyone out there. We are waiting for you at the shops; buy now and be amazed by the combination of quality and low prices!

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.