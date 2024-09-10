The Amazon Electronic Festive Sale 2024 is where you should head if you want to purchase new and improved wireless earbuds at unbelievable prices. From immersive sound to superior noise cancellation, or extended playtime, these newly launched earbuds ensure the latest features to upgrade your music experience.

Here’s the list of the latest launches in the earbud category:

1. Blaupunkt Newly Launched BTW300

Price: ₹1,499

Feel the sound come alive with the Blaupunkt BTW300 BASS Buds, an amalgamation of advanced audio technology combined with legendary German craftsmanship. Since its inception in 1924, Blaupunkt has been one of the most innovative companies, offering these hi-tech in-ear earbuds to provide an unparalleled sound experience among all the other devices in the audio market.

Key Features:

-HD Stereo Sound: Crystal-clear audio with deep bass for an immersive listening experience.

-Active Noise Cancellation: Block out external noise for a focused and uninterrupted audio experience.

-ENC CRISPR Tech: Enhanced Environmental Noise Cancellation for Clear Call Quality.

-40-Hour Playtime: Long-lasting battery life to keep your music playing all day.

-TurboVolt Charging: Quick charging for minimal downtime.

-Bluetooth 5.3: Stable and efficient connectivity with the latest Bluetooth technology.

-80ms Low Latency: Reduced lag for seamless audio during gaming and video watching.

2. Boult x Mustang Torq Newly Launched Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Price: ₹1,999

Unleash ultimate audio with the Boult X Mustang Torq Truly Wireless Earbuds, the perfect blend of Boult's technological advancement and Ford Mustang's iconic design for an unprecedented listening experience. Get up to 50 hours of playtime, customize your sound, and crystal-clear calls advanced by noise cancellation in a truly stylish, high-performance package.

Key Features:

-Iconic Design: A fusion of Boult’s audio tech and Mustang’s legendary style.

-App Support: Custom-tune audio and assign gestures with built-in app connectivity.

-Quad Mic ENC: Four microphones for clear voice calls in noisy environments.

-50 Hours Playtime: Long-lasting battery life for extended listening sessions.

-45ms Low Latency: Minimal delay for precise audio sync in gaming and video.

-13mm Bass Drivers: Deep, resonant bass and clear highs for immersive sound.

-Bluetooth 5.4: Enhanced connectivity with faster speeds and extended range.

3. boAt Newly Launched Nirvana Space Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Price:₹2,299

Enter a new dimension with the boAt Nirvana Space Truly Wireless Earbuds, built to set benchmarks in audio performance and unmatched convenience. Be it boAt 360º Spatial Audio for a cinematic effect or 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation with an overwhelming 100 hours of playtime, get seamless device switching through Google Fast Pair and crystal-clear calls courtesy of AI-ENx technology, all encased in a sleek Cosmic Black finish.

Key Features:

-boAt 360º Spatial Audio: Immersive sound from all directions for a cinematic experience.

-32 dB Active Noise Cancellation: Escape background noise and enjoy undisturbed audio.

-10mm DLC Drivers: Crisp sound with excellent balance and bass-rich performance.

-100 Hours Playtime: Extended battery life with 100 hours of total playback and 15-minute quick charge for 4 hours.

-Multipoint Connection with Google Fast Pair: Seamless switching between devices and quick connectivity.

-In-Ear Detection: Automatic play/pause functionality for enhanced convenience.

-AI-ENx Technology: Enhanced call clarity with four integrated microphones.

4. Realme Buds T310 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Price:₹2,499

Dive into sound and performance with the Realme Buds T310 Truly Wireless Earbuds, featuring advanced 360° Spatial Audio and oversized 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers for an enriching and dynamic audio experience. Enjoy superior noise cancellation, long battery life, and quick charging, all wrapped in a sleek Vibrant Black design.

Key Features:

-360° Spatial Audio: Surround yourself with immersive, cinematic sound.

-46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation: Block out background noise for a focused listening experience.

-12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver: Deep, resonant bass with crisp audio clarity.

-40 Hours Total Playback: Enjoy up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge.

-Fast Charging: 10 minutes of charging provides up to 5 hours of playback.

-IP55 Water & Dust Resistant: Durable design for resistance to water and dust.

-Bluetooth V5.4: Enhanced connectivity with the latest Bluetooth technology.

-Dual Device Connectivity: Seamlessly switch between two devices.

5. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Ear Buds

Price: ₹11,388

Experience audio perfection with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, engineered with dual drivers and dual DAC for deep bass and crystal-clear treble to round out the sound. Enjoy studio-grade clarity thanks to Hi-Resolution audio and adaptive noise cancellation of up to 50 dB. Get up to 43 hours of battery life, seamless connectivity with dual-device pairing, and earbuds designed to satisfy even the most discerning audiophile.

Key Features:

-Dual Drivers + Dual DACs: 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter for deep bass and crisp treble.

-Hi-Resolution Audio - LHDC 5.0: Studio-grade clarity with 24-bit/192 kHz support.

-50dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling: Effective real-time noise reduction.

-Up to 2X Better Voice Cancelling: Enhanced suppression of background voices.

-Dynaudio EQs: Precision-tuned audio profiles for balanced sound.

-Dual Connection: Simultaneous pairing with two devices.

-Battery Life: Up to 43 hours of playback, with 10 minutes of charging for over 5 hours.

Conclusion

Don't let these amazing deals and innovations in audio technology go out of your sight. Check the best recommendations from Blaupunkt, Boult, boAt, Realme, and OnePlus to choose the ideal earbuds that best fit your needs and elevate your listening experience.

