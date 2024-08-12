It is easier to handle multiple devices using the quality extension boards and surge protectors available in this sale. The Wipro Essential 4+4 Extension Board will give you four power outlets, surge protection, and an easy on/off switch for just ₹ 509. Should you need more outlets, the Portronics Power Plate II, worthy of its ₹447 price tag for those six power outlets, would be ideal for your multiple electronics.

Honeywell Surge Protector This one consists of four universal sockets with a maximum spike current of 15,000 amps and costs ₹898. For an even more advanced solution, the Belkin 4-Socket Surge Protector, with its mountable design, 3-line protection, and surge protection, costs ₹1,099. Each of these products secures your device in a chaos-reducing manner. This creates an important add-on for any setup.

1. Wipro Essential 4+4 Extension Board

Price:₹509

Looking to keep all of your devices safe and organized? Well, the Wipro Essential 4+4 Extension Board is an extremely reliable choice, offering four power outlets to manage several devices at once. This extension board has an easy on-and-off switch and surge protection to save your gadgets; it is also useful, with LED indications for added convenience, practicality, and security. This compact 28.5L x 6.5W cm device is designed for both home and office applications to keep your workplace organized. It comes at an affordable price of ₹509 for a power management setup like never before.

Features

Brand: Wipro

Colour: White

Total Power Outlets: 4

Special Features: On and Off Switch, Surge Protection, LED Indicator

Product Dimensions: 28.5L x 6.5W cm

2. Portronics Power Plate II Extension Board

Price:₹447

Portronics Power Plate II Extension Board is an affordable all-rounder for people with several devices. Equipped with six power outlets in a sleek black design, it can handle most of your electronics. At a price of ₹447, the value is very good.

Features

Brand: Portronics

Colour: Black

Total Power Outlets: 6

Voltage: 5 volts

3. Honeywell Surge Protector, 4 Universal Sockets

Price:₹898

For the best quality surge protection, look to the Honeywell Surge Protector. Equipped with four universal sockets and a maximum spike current of 15,000 amps, it protects your valuable electronics against voltage spikes and surges. Priced at ₹898, it's an investment in peace of mind.

Features

Brand: Honeywell

Colour: Black

Total Power Outlets: 4

Special Features: LED Indicator

Maximum Spike Current: 15,000 Amps

4. Belkin 4-Socket Surge Protector Universal Socket

Price:₹1,099

The Belkin 4-Socket Surge Protector finally rounds off the premium solution with its 250-volt capacity, an on/off switch, surge protection, and a mountable design. This grey surge protector comes at a price of ₹1,099, with a maximum spike current of 6500 Amps and 3-line protection for additional security.

Features

Brand: Belkin

Colour: Grey

Total Power Outlets: 4

Voltage: 250 volts

Special Features: On and Off Switch, Surge Protection, Mountable

Maximum Spike Current: 6500 Amps

Additional Information: Grounds AC power with 3-line protection

Try the best extension boards and surge protectors out of this festive sale to protect your devices and keep your setup clean. Be it an upgrade for your setup, the products on the list hold value for money in the highest regard.

