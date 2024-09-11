Best 5 Budget Soundbars for a Theater-like Experience at Home

Looking to get the cinema hall feeling while sitting at home? Or you are a Binge watch lover or a Gamer who likes to feel the bass and enjoy good quality immersive audio at your home but do not know which speakers are good for your home without burning a hole in your pocket. Here in this list, we have listed out the top 5 branded soundbars that not only provide the best immersive sound experience but also fall within your budget. These speakers come with AUX, HDMI cable, and Bluetooth connection; therefore, you can connect them in whichever way you want. If you get this at this moment, you will also love Amazon’s best offers with multiple credit cards and up to 10% cashback instantly, and many other things. Check out the list below to find out the perfect companion for your budget and audio quality: Check out the list below to find out the perfect companion for your budget and audio quality:

1. Portronics Pure Sound 106

Price: ₹4,399

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

This 120W Bluetooth Soundbar houses a wired subwoofer for deep bass, taking Home Entertainment to larger-than-life experiences. The 2.1 Channel Home Theatre System renders immersive HD sound with 3 EQ modes for personalized audio. Seamlessly connect this using Bluetooth 5.3 and various options such as HDMI, AUX, and USB that make this perfect for any setup.

Key Features:

-120W HD Sound with a 2.1 channel setup

-Wired subwoofer for deep bass

-Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming

-Multiple connectivity options: HDMI, AUX, USB

-3 EQ modes for news, movies, and music

-Sleek remote control for easy management

-LED display for a premium look

2. GOVO GOSURROUND 945

Price: ₹5,299

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Experience cinematic sound at home with the GOVO GOSURROUND 945, a 120W 5.1 channel soundbar. With a mega subwoofer and dual rear satellite speakers, this soundbar delivers immersive 3D surround sound with deep bass. Multiple connectivity options, 3 EQ modes, and a stylish remote make it easy to control your audio setup for the perfect experience.

Key Features:

-200W peak output with quad drivers for cinematic sound

-Multiple connectivity options: HDMI ARC, USB, AUX, Bluetooth, Optical

-3 EQ modes for music, movies, and news

-Remote control with adjustable bass/treble settings

-Wall-mountable design with LED display for easy setup and a premium look

3. CrossBeats Blaze B600

Price: ₹5,999

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The CrossBeats Blaze B600 2.1 Home Theatre Soundbar is an A-class music system; it offers cinematic sound at one's home. Equipped with quad drivers that give a peak output of 200 W, this soundbar is intended for movie enthusiasts and music lovers alike. With a dedicated subwoofer for deep and powerful bass, this is a must-have for an immersive experience in movie watching or one's favorite tracks.

Key Features:

-Cinematic Sound: Quad drivers and tuned bass units for theater-like audio.

-Multiple Connectivity: Supports HDMI ARC, USB, AUX, Bluetooth, and Optical cable for versatile use.

-Adjustable Equalizer: Customize bass and treble using the remote control.

-3 Sound Modes: Switch between Music, Movies, and News for optimized audio.

-Stylish Design: Wall-mountable and aesthetically pleasing, making it a great fit for modern living rooms.

-Spatially Tuned Acoustics: Provides clear, distortion-free audio with 360° sound delivery.

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb Sonic BAR 100

Price: ₹5,999

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The ZEBRONICS Zeb Sonic BAR 100 is a powerful and feature-rich soundbar to give your gaming and home entertainment the best experience possible. The soundbar houses a 5.25-inch subwoofer for deep bass and immersive sound, with a total output of 120W RMS. With compact dimensions, it fits well with every setup, be it gaming, movie watching, or enjoying music.

Key Features:

-Powerful Sound: 120W RMS with 5.25” subwoofer driver and dual soundbar drivers for enhanced bass and audio clarity.

-Multi-Connectivity: Supports HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, USB, and Type-C for seamless connections.

-Virtual 5.1 & 3D Surround Sound: Provides a theater-like audio experience with virtual 5.1 audio and 3D surround sound.

-RGB LED Lights: Stylish RGB lighting adds a gaming aesthetic, making it ideal for gamers.

-EQ Modes & Controls: Includes preset News, Music, 3D, and Movie audio modes, with adjustable bass and treble controls via remote.

-Dual 3.5mm Ports: Comes with dual 3.5mm jack for headphone and mic, making it versatile for gaming setups.

5. Mivi Fort Q200 Soundbar

Price: ₹5,999

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Mivi Fort Q200 is quite a soundbar for your television, featuring a premium musical feel and offering connectivity options for seamless entertainment. This system introduces one to a stronger and more effective audio experience, with 200W of surround sound and a 2.1 channel configuration. Its sleek, metallic build adds a lot of fashion to any home theatre, with an external subwoofer providing ample bass output.

Key Features:

-200W Cinematic Bass: Delivers rich and powerful sound in every beat, enhancing your movies and music with deep bass.

-2.1 Channel with Surround Sound: Equipped with an external subwoofer and two in-built full-range speakers, it provides crystal-clear audio and a true surround sound experience.

-Stylish Design: The soundbar's metallic mesh cabinet and high-end matte-finished woofer create a striking and elegant look.

-Multiple EQ Modes: Choose between Movie, Music, Sports, and News modes to tailor the sound to your preference with a simple tap on the remote.

-Versatile Connectivity: Connect seamlessly to your TV, laptop, or other devices via USB, AUX, Coaxial, HDMI ARC, or the latest Bluetooth v5.3 technology.

-Remote Control: Comes with a dedicated remote for easy control from the comfort of your couch.

Conclusion

The overall selection of soundbars does not have to be costly, and there is indeed a good one for your home out there. The following soundbars come with a perfect balance of deep bass, surround experience, and multiple inputs that make them perfect for use in any home theater system. Whether you are enjoying a movie playing games or listening to music, these cheap soundbars will improve your sound quality. However, do not miss the opportunity to shop at Amazon and get these premium soundbars for less. Improve your home entertainment now!

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.