Best 5 Star Rated Refrigerator In India

Keep your perishable items fresh and preserved for a long time with our top-rated 5-star refrigerators. These models not only keep your items fresh for an extended period but are also highly energy-efficient due to their 5-star ratings. When choosing a refrigerator, important features to consider are energy consumption, innovative technology, and durability.

A refrigerator that consumes less energy and has a 5-star rating is cost-effective regarding electricity consumption and keeps food fresh for longer durations. Below is a breakdown of the best five-star rated refrigerators currently available in the Indian market for the year 2024.

1.Samsung 215 L

Price: ₹20,390

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Samsung 215L 5 Star Refrigerator is an ideal choice for those seeking energy efficiency and superior performance. Its 5-star energy rating ensures minimal power consumption, saving you money on electricity bills while being environmentally friendly.

Features

Product Dimensions: 71.6D x 57.8W x 144.5H centimeters

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 215 litres

Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

2. Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star

Price: ₹21,990

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Introducing India’s only Automatic Defrost Single Door Refrigerator, featuring 6th Sense Intellifrost technology. With a capacity of 236 liters, it's perfect for families of 2-3 members. Enjoy 5-star energy efficiency, quick ice-making, and advanced features like Crescent Door Design, Honey Comb Lock In Technology, and Microblock Technology. The refrigerator offers up to 12 hours of milk preservation, Magic Chiller, and up to 7 days of garden freshness. It also includes Auto Connect to Home Inverter, lower energy consumption, and a large vegetable box. Backed by a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.

Features

Product Dimensions: 71.2D x 61.1W x 140.5H centimeters

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Colour: Blue Breeze

3. Haier 215 L

Price: ₹17,790

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Introducing the Direct Cool Refrigerator from haier's Phoenix Series in Red Opal. This stylish single door model offers powerful and long-lasting cooling with a capacity of 215 litres, perfect for families of 2 to 3 members or bachelors. It features an 18-litre freezer and a 197-litre fresh food compartment. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures high efficiency and lower energy bills. The refrigerator is backed by a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty. Inverter compressors provide enhanced energy efficiency, stable temperatures, quiet operation, and durability, making it a modern and reliable choice for your cooling needs.

Features

Product Dimensions: 62.8D x 54.1W x 143.3H centimeters

Brand: Haier

Capacity: 215 litres

Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star



4. LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter

Price: ₹19,689

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Introducing the LG -Direct Cool Refrigerator: both economical and stylish. With a 201-litre capacity, it's perfect for families of 2 to 3 members, couples, or bachelors. It features a 24-litre freezer and a 177-litre fresh food compartment. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, it delivers best-in-class efficiency. The manufacturer offers a 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. The smart inverter compressor ensures unmatched performance, great savings, and silent operation.

Features

Product Dimensions: 70D x 56.5W x 132.2H centimeters

Brand: LG

Capacity: 201 litres

Configuration: Freezer-on-Top

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

5. IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool

Price: ₹17,990

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Discover IFB's stylish Single Door Refrigerator with a 197-litre capacity, perfect for families of 3 to 4 or bachelors. Featuring a 5-star energy rating for top efficiency, it includes a 13-litre freezer and quick ice-making technology. Backed by a 1-year product warranty and 10-year compressor warranty.

Features

Product Dimensions: 66.5D x 53.9W x 139H centimeters

Brand: IFB

Capacity: 203 litres

Configuration: Internal Freezer

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Selecting of the right refrigerator is very important in preservation of the food and efficient use of energy. In India the LG 260 L, Samsung 324 L and Whirlpool 265 L 5-star refrigerators model are considered the best available in the market being unique in their own way. When you buy a 5-star rated refrigerator you are looking at long term benefits as well as the best efficiency for the product. Choose the one that suits you best and have the best and the most convenient ride with any model picked from the list above.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.