Best 5 Star Rated Refrigerator In India
Ready to move up to a refrigerator with a 5-star rating? Take advantage of the best online discounts by looking through our top picks. These amazing refrigerators will save you money, energy, and food by preserving its freshness for longer!
Keep your perishable items fresh and preserved for a long time with our top-rated 5-star refrigerators. These models not only keep your items fresh for an extended period but are also highly energy-efficient due to their 5-star ratings. When choosing a refrigerator, important features to consider are energy consumption, innovative technology, and durability.
A refrigerator that consumes less energy and has a 5-star rating is cost-effective regarding electricity consumption and keeps food fresh for longer durations. Below is a breakdown of the best five-star rated refrigerators currently available in the Indian market for the year 2024.
Price: ₹20,390
The Samsung 215L 5 Star Refrigerator is an ideal choice for those seeking energy efficiency and superior performance. Its 5-star energy rating ensures minimal power consumption, saving you money on electricity bills while being environmentally friendly.
Features
Product Dimensions: 71.6D x 57.8W x 144.5H centimeters
Brand: Samsung
Capacity: 215 litres
Configuration: Freezer-on-Top
Energy Star Rating: 5 Star
Price: ₹21,990
Introducing India’s only Automatic Defrost Single Door Refrigerator, featuring 6th Sense Intellifrost technology. With a capacity of 236 liters, it's perfect for families of 2-3 members. Enjoy 5-star energy efficiency, quick ice-making, and advanced features like Crescent Door Design, Honey Comb Lock In Technology, and Microblock Technology. The refrigerator offers up to 12 hours of milk preservation, Magic Chiller, and up to 7 days of garden freshness. It also includes Auto Connect to Home Inverter, lower energy consumption, and a large vegetable box. Backed by a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.
Features
Product Dimensions: 71.2D x 61.1W x 140.5H centimeters
Brand: Whirlpool
Capacity: 236 litres
Energy Star Rating: 5 Star
Colour: Blue Breeze
3. Haier 215 L
Price: ₹17,790
Introducing the Direct Cool Refrigerator from haier's Phoenix Series in Red Opal. This stylish single door model offers powerful and long-lasting cooling with a capacity of 215 litres, perfect for families of 2 to 3 members or bachelors. It features an 18-litre freezer and a 197-litre fresh food compartment. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures high efficiency and lower energy bills. The refrigerator is backed by a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty. Inverter compressors provide enhanced energy efficiency, stable temperatures, quiet operation, and durability, making it a modern and reliable choice for your cooling needs.
Features
Product Dimensions: 62.8D x 54.1W x 143.3H centimeters
Brand: Haier
Capacity: 215 litres
Configuration: Freezer-on-Top
Energy Star Rating: 5 Star
Price: ₹19,689
Introducing the LG -Direct Cool Refrigerator: both economical and stylish. With a 201-litre capacity, it's perfect for families of 2 to 3 members, couples, or bachelors. It features a 24-litre freezer and a 177-litre fresh food compartment. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, it delivers best-in-class efficiency. The manufacturer offers a 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. The smart inverter compressor ensures unmatched performance, great savings, and silent operation.
Features
Product Dimensions: 70D x 56.5W x 132.2H centimeters
Brand: LG
Capacity: 201 litres
Configuration: Freezer-on-Top
Energy Star Rating: 5 Star
5. IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool
Price: ₹17,990
Discover IFB's stylish Single Door Refrigerator with a 197-litre capacity, perfect for families of 3 to 4 or bachelors. Featuring a 5-star energy rating for top efficiency, it includes a 13-litre freezer and quick ice-making technology. Backed by a 1-year product warranty and 10-year compressor warranty.
Features
Product Dimensions: 66.5D x 53.9W x 139H centimeters
Brand: IFB
Capacity: 203 litres
Configuration: Internal Freezer
Energy Star Rating: 5 Star
Selecting of the right refrigerator is very important in preservation of the food and efficient use of energy. In India the LG 260 L, Samsung 324 L and Whirlpool 265 L 5-star refrigerators model are considered the best available in the market being unique in their own way. When you buy a 5-star rated refrigerator you are looking at long term benefits as well as the best efficiency for the product. Choose the one that suits you best and have the best and the most convenient ride with any model picked from the list above.
