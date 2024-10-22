Best Air Fryers Under ₹3000 to Celebrate Diwali at Myntra Diwali Sale 2024

Light up your celebrations this Diwali with the magic of guilt-free crispy delights. So let's applaud the lights, joy, and festival with healthy indulgence. Avail the best air fryers under ₹ 3000 now on Myntra Diwali Sale 2024 and enjoy your favorite crispy, crumbly, well-fried festive delights using up to 90% less oil. Crunchy pakoras and golden samosas with no guilt factor at all. And of course, do not forget, you will have an extra 10 percent off with special offers in banks. Now let the feast begin.

1. Lifelong White Air Fryer 800W

Price: ₹2099

Image source: Myntra.com



The Lifelong White Air Fryer 800W offers a convenient and healthier alternative to traditional frying. With its advanced rapid air technology, this air fryer lets you enjoy crispy, delicious meals with up to 85% less oil. Whether cooking pakoda, samosa, or veggies, the Lifelong Air Fryer ensures your food is cooked evenly, providing perfect results every time.

Key Features:

-800W Power: Efficient cooking with fast heating.

-Rapid Air Technology: Uses hot air circulation for healthier, oil-free cooking.

-Adjustable Temperature Control: Set the perfect temperature for various dishes.

-30-Minute Timer: Automatically shuts off after cooking for added safety.

-Compact Design: Space-saving and easy to store, perfect for small kitchens.

-Detachable Non-Stick Basket: Easy to clean, dishwasher safe for added convenience.

2. Trutrtl Smart Black 1400 Watt Digital Air Fryer 4.5 L

Price: ₹2729

Image source: Myntra.com



The Trutrtl Smart Black Digital Air Fryer 4.5L is the perfect kitchen companion for cooking large meals with up to 90% less oil. With its powerful 1400W motor and rapid air technology, you can prepare crispy, delicious meals for your family or gatherings in a healthier way. Featuring 8 preset functions, it’s designed to make cooking easy, convenient, and energy-efficient.

Features:

-4.5L Large Capacity: Cook for the whole family with minimal oil, perfect for gatherings or large portions.

-8 Preset Functions: One-touch options for roasting, reheating, baking, and air frying—customize your meals easily.

-1400W Rapid Air Technology: Ensures even heat distribution and uses up to 75% less energy than traditional ovens.

-Exclusive Delay Cooking Feature: Plan meals up to 24 hours ahead, so food is ready exactly when you need it.

-Compact Design: Sleek, space-saving build with a larger cooking basket that fits into any kitchen seamlessly.

3. Pigeon Green Digital Air Fryer - 4.2 L

Price: ₹2799

Image source: Myntra.com



The Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer offers a healthier and faster way to cook, making it easy to prepare guilt-free snacks for the entire family. With its advanced 360° air circulation technology, it ensures perfectly crispy results using up to 95% less oil. Featuring 8 preset menus and convenient digital controls, it’s designed to make cooking a breeze while encouraging wholesome eating habits. Enjoy healthier cooking with family-friendly convenience, backed by Pigeon’s trusted quality.

Features:

-8 Preset Menus: Simplify cooking with preset options for fries, samosas, pizza, cakes, and more.

-360° High-Speed Air Circulation: Ensures even cooking with a crispy finish, using 95% less oil.

-Digital Display: Easily monitor cooking times and temperatures with intuitive controls.

-Delay Start Function: Plan and let the air fryer cook your meals while you handle other tasks.

-Powerful 1200W Motor: Rapid heating and consistent performance for quick, delicious results.

4. Kreme Black Digital Air Fryer-1200W

Price: ₹2899

Image source: Myntra.com



The Kreme Black Digital Air Fryer 1200W is designed for those who seek convenience and healthier meals without compromising on taste. With 10 preset cooking options and adjustable temperature control, this sleek and stylish air fryer makes it easy to prepare a variety of dishes with uniform heating and minimal oil. Equipped with overheat protection and a cool-touch handle, it ensures a safe and user-friendly cooking experience.

Features:

-10 Preset Cooking Options: Easily cook a range of dishes with one-touch presets and adjustable temperature control.

-Uniform Heating: Ensures even cooking for consistently delicious results with minimal oil.

-Safety Features: Includes overheat protection and a cool-touch handle for worry-free cooking.

-Compact & Stylish Design: The black and chrome finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen, while its compact size fits easily into any space.

-1200W Power: Provides efficient cooking, with fast heating and energy-saving performance.

Conclusion

Have a healthy Diwali this year with healthier cooking and never- compromise-on-taste using this TOP-RATED air fryer under ₹3,000 during the Myntra Diwali Sale 2024. Forgetting crunchy snacks or full-course meals, these air fryers are developed to yield mouth-watering results with minimal usage of oil. And with an additional 10% discount via special offers from banks, now is the best time to add one of these must-haves to your kitchen appliances during the festive celebration! The sale ends soon!

