Best Energy Efficient and Top-Performance Ceiling Fans Under ₹1,700

Locating a top-budget ceiling fan that would be reliable, within your means, energy-efficient, durable, and offer top performance can be tough. We have compiled a list of ceiling fans from different brands based on whether you want to renovate your home, or ventilate your bedroom or kitchen, here are the best ceiling fans available under ₹1,700 that come with affordability and are laced with excellent features like high-speed air delivery and corrosion-resistant material among others.

Let's talk about the details of top picks from Havells, Bajaj, Orient Electric, and Crompton.

1. Havells 1200mm Tejas ES Ceiling Fan

Price:₹1,690

This Havells fan reflects a perfect synergy between strength and performance. Double ZZ Sealed bearing enables greater life for the appliance. While the aluminum wider blades have ribs to achieve better strength and effective air circulation, the fan gives a good performance at low voltage. Strong copper motor with very low consumption of power at 53W. Enjoy a sleek powder-coated finish along with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product. Have a modern twist in any room with this ceiling fan. This fan provides 218 m³/min with high-speed air delivery of 380 RPM.

Features

Brand: Havells

Colour: White

Electric Fan Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Pack of 1

Product Dimensions: 20 x 28 x 45 Centimeters

Room Type: Kids Room, Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room

Special Feature: Lightweight, Oscillating

Recommended Uses For Product: Exhausting, Cooling, Ventilating, Air Circulation, Drying

Noise Level: 44 dB

2. Bajaj Frore 1200 mm

Price: ₹1,299

Presenting the Bajaj Frore EE 1200 mm Brown Ceiling Fan, which takes your comfort, energy efficiency, and performance to the next level. This fan is equipped with a 52-watt powerful motor and 390 high-speed RPM for air delivery that is faster and more efficient. It comes with wider tip blades, offering maximum comfort and air spread in your room. The fan also has a rust-proof coating, 100% copper motor, and ribbed blades in the stylish design, which adds to the elegance of the piece. Full peace of mind with a 2-year product warranty and reliable customer support provides indispensable help. Assembly and installation are required.

Features

Brand: Bajaj

Color: Brown

Fan type: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Star Rated

Product Dimensions: 18.6D x 13.7W x 69.6H Centimeters

Room Type: Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room

Special Feature: High Velocity

Recommended Uses For Product: Home, Air Circulation

Wattage: 52 Watts

3. Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan

Price: ₹1,499

The Orient Electric Apex FX BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan brings together an efficient performance and easy maintenance. With 210 CMM of airflow at 350 RPM, corrosion-resistant galvanized blades for longevity, and low maintenance, this compact design is very durable, too, easy to clean, and powered with a strong motor that will last. Equipped with double-ball-bearing technology, this fan provides silent and smooth operation, making it a perfect addition to any bedroom or dining room.

Features

Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: White

Fan Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Electric

Style: Apex FX BEE Star Rated

Product Dimensions: 55D x 26.5W x 19H Centimeters

Room Type: Bedroom, Dining Room

Special Feature: Compact, Long Lasting

Recommended Uses For Product: Cooling

Wattage: 52 Watts

4. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

Price: ₹1,419

It has corrosion-resistant blades with powder coating that blows 210 CMM of airflow at 380 RPM with a power consumption of just 51W. A 100% pure copper motor with double ball bearings for smooth functionality and high durability. The installation pack includes a motor, blades, canopies, download, shackle assembly, safety cable, and warranty card. This fan has a combination of efficiency and sleek aesthetics and is apt for every type of room.

Features

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Opal White

Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Electricity

Style: Sea Sapphira, Rated 1 Star

Dimensions: 54.5D x 25.5W x 19.5H Centimeters

Room Type: Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room

Special Feature: High

Buying the right ceiling fan is not a difficult process. With options including the Havells Tejas ES, Bajaj Frore, Orient Electric Apex-FX, and Crompton Sea Sapphira, you will get high performance, durability, and energy efficiency without hurting your pocket. All these fans come equipped with several features. That means you can find the perfect fit for every space in your home.

