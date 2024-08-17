Best Energy Efficient and Top-Performance Ceiling Fans Under ₹1,700
Take your house to a new level of convenience by choosing one of these high-quality ceiling fans. Check the links below by visiting Amazon.com and get the best price.
Locating a top-budget ceiling fan that would be reliable, within your means, energy-efficient, durable, and offer top performance can be tough. We have compiled a list of ceiling fans from different brands based on whether you want to renovate your home, or ventilate your bedroom or kitchen, here are the best ceiling fans available under ₹1,700 that come with affordability and are laced with excellent features like high-speed air delivery and corrosion-resistant material among others.
Let's talk about the details of top picks from Havells, Bajaj, Orient Electric, and Crompton.
1. Havells 1200mm Tejas ES Ceiling Fan
Price:₹1,690
This Havells fan reflects a perfect synergy between strength and performance. Double ZZ Sealed bearing enables greater life for the appliance. While the aluminum wider blades have ribs to achieve better strength and effective air circulation, the fan gives a good performance at low voltage. Strong copper motor with very low consumption of power at 53W. Enjoy a sleek powder-coated finish along with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product. Have a modern twist in any room with this ceiling fan. This fan provides 218 m³/min with high-speed air delivery of 380 RPM.
Features
Brand: Havells
Colour: White
Electric Fan Design: Ceiling Fan
Power Source: Corded Electric
Style: Pack of 1
Product Dimensions: 20 x 28 x 45 Centimeters
Room Type: Kids Room, Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room
Special Feature: Lightweight, Oscillating
Recommended Uses For Product: Exhausting, Cooling, Ventilating, Air Circulation, Drying
Noise Level: 44 dB
Price: ₹1,299
Presenting the Bajaj Frore EE 1200 mm Brown Ceiling Fan, which takes your comfort, energy efficiency, and performance to the next level. This fan is equipped with a 52-watt powerful motor and 390 high-speed RPM for air delivery that is faster and more efficient. It comes with wider tip blades, offering maximum comfort and air spread in your room. The fan also has a rust-proof coating, 100% copper motor, and ribbed blades in the stylish design, which adds to the elegance of the piece. Full peace of mind with a 2-year product warranty and reliable customer support provides indispensable help. Assembly and installation are required.
Features
Brand: Bajaj
Color: Brown
Fan type: Ceiling Fan
Power Source: Corded Electric
Style: Star Rated
Product Dimensions: 18.6D x 13.7W x 69.6H Centimeters
Room Type: Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room
Special Feature: High Velocity
Recommended Uses For Product: Home, Air Circulation
Wattage: 52 Watts
3. Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan
Price: ₹1,499
Image source: Amazon.in
The Orient Electric Apex FX BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan brings together an efficient performance and easy maintenance. With 210 CMM of airflow at 350 RPM, corrosion-resistant galvanized blades for longevity, and low maintenance, this compact design is very durable, too, easy to clean, and powered with a strong motor that will last. Equipped with double-ball-bearing technology, this fan provides silent and smooth operation, making it a perfect addition to any bedroom or dining room.
Features
Brand: Orient Electric
Colour: White
Fan Design: Ceiling Fan
Power Source: Electric
Style: Apex FX BEE Star Rated
Product Dimensions: 55D x 26.5W x 19H Centimeters
Room Type: Bedroom, Dining Room
Special Feature: Compact, Long Lasting
Recommended Uses For Product: Cooling
Wattage: 52 Watts
4. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan
Price: ₹1,419
It has corrosion-resistant blades with powder coating that blows 210 CMM of airflow at 380 RPM with a power consumption of just 51W. A 100% pure copper motor with double ball bearings for smooth functionality and high durability. The installation pack includes a motor, blades, canopies, download, shackle assembly, safety cable, and warranty card. This fan has a combination of efficiency and sleek aesthetics and is apt for every type of room.
Features
Brand: Crompton
Colour: Opal White
Design: Ceiling Fan
Power Source: Electricity
Style: Sea Sapphira, Rated 1 Star
Dimensions: 54.5D x 25.5W x 19.5H Centimeters
Room Type: Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room
Special Feature: High
Buying the right ceiling fan is not a difficult process. With options including the Havells Tejas ES, Bajaj Frore, Orient Electric Apex-FX, and Crompton Sea Sapphira, you will get high performance, durability, and energy efficiency without hurting your pocket. All these fans come equipped with several features. That means you can find the perfect fit for every space in your home.
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.