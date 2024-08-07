Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 5000

Online gaming seems almost impossible to play without the right gaming equipment in such a genre, and certainly having gaming headphones helps you to perceive every detail of a game, including footsteps, gunfire, and explosions, which will assist you to react promptly and stay concentrated. Gaming headphones tend to come with characteristics such as a surround sound system and noise-canceling abilities, which make players feel like they are in the game world and block any interference.

Here in this list, some of the best gaming headphones with noise cancellation are included, so why wait? Go and grab them on the best fares of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale section in 2024.

The best picks to consider are as follows:

1. Ant Esports H580 Gaming Headset

Price: ₹799

Dive into the world of gaming with the Ant Esports H580. This affordable headset offers decent sound quality and a comfortable fit, making it perfect for gamers on a budget. The over-ear design ensures immersive gameplay and reduces external distractions, letting you focus on every detail of your game.

Features

Type: Over-ear

Jack Type: 3.5mm

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired On-Ear Headphones

Price:₹1,999

Step up your gaming setup with the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz. Featuring vibrant RGB lighting and a built-in microphone, these on-ear headphones deliver a dynamic audio experience and effective noise cancellation. The USB connection ensures easy setup and consistent performance during intense gaming sessions.

Features

Type: On-ear

Jack Type: USB

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

3. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

Price: ₹2,099

Experience crystal-clear sound and superior comfort with the JBL Quantum 100. Designed for gamers who value both audio clarity and durability, these over-ear headphones provide a balanced sound profile and a snug fit for hours of uninterrupted play.

Features

Type: Over-ear

Jack Type: 3.5mm

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

4. Razer Kraken V3 X

Price: ₹3,999

Elevate your gaming experience with the Razer Kraken V3 X. Known for its exceptional sound range and customizable RGB lighting, this headset offers immersive audio and a comfortable fit. Perfect for serious gamers who demand high performance and a touch of style.

Features

Type: Over-ear

Jack Type: USB

Frequency Response: 12 Hz - 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

5. Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

Price: ₹4,699

The Logitech G335 combines comfort and high-quality audio for an enhanced gaming experience. With its lightweight design and plush memory foam ear cushions, this headset ensures long-lasting comfort. The clear sound and adjustable fit make it a great choice for dedicated gamers.

Features

Type: Over-ear

Jack Type: 3.5mm

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 36 ohms

Bring your gaming gear up to speed with these top-rated gaming headphones, allowing you to enjoy the immersive experience during online gaming seamlessly and effectively. Amazon has unbelievable discounts on headset models, over and above which SBI cardholders will get an additional 10% off. Don't miss—buy now, as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is live!

