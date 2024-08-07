Best Multipurpose Electric Kettles for Effortless Daily Living
Be it coffee, tea, or even in cases where you are cooking a quick meal like Maggie, an electric kettle will be the friend needed in the kitchen. In this article, we shall look at some of the best electric kettles that assist in the quick and efficient heating of water with less hassle than you might expect. It's not about boiling water; rather, these kettles do many types of jobs for you to make life easier. So, what are you waiting for? Find out the best electric kettle that will make your kitchen experience even better today!
Every student or office professional needs to have essential kitchen appliances for their multi-purpose kitchen, whether they are preparing coffee, tea, or even Maggie. For all multipurpose boiling things, an electric kettle is a good option to have, as it is easy to handle and does not need a professional to handle, and it comes with a quick heating solution, which also leads you to save more time.
So why are you waiting? Check out the best electric kettles in this category, which we have listed below:
Price: ₹1,145
Prepare hot water, instant tea, and more in minutes with the Inalsa Prism Inox Glass Electric Kettle. Boasting features like automatic cut-off, boil dry protection, and an ergonomic handle, it boils water swiftly in 6-8 minutes. Its lightweight, compact design and wide opening make it easy to clean and use. The LED and water level indicators enhance convenience, and the kettle’s cord-free detachment from the base adds to its practicality, making it ideal for serving anyone.
Features
Brand: Inalsa
Model Name: Prism Inox
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Painted
Product Dimensions: 22L x 16.5W x 23.5H Centimeters
Item Weight: 950 Grams
Price: ₹1,399
The Wipro Vesta electric water boiler impresses with its stylish design, blue LED light, and generous capacity. Users appreciate the modern look it adds to their countertop and its efficient heating performance. However, some have noted concerns about the cord length and varying opinions on its material quality.
Features
Brand: Wipro
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Powder Coated
Product Dimensions: 20.3L x 16.5W x 23.3H Centimeters
Item Weight: 980 Grams
Price: ₹1,424
Light and handy, the Havells Electric Kettle features a hygienic steel interior and spout. It boils water quickly in 2-3 minutes and has an auto shut-off for safety. The insulated handle stays cool and is easy to carry, while the appropriately long cord adds convenience. A reliable and efficient choice for everyday use.
Features
Brand: Havells
Model Name: Aqua Plus
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Painted
Product Dimensions: 22.5L x 19W x 19.5H Centimeters
Item Weight: 1100 Grams
4. Borosil Electric Glass Kettle
Price: ₹1,629
Crafted from high-quality, pure borosilicate glass, this multipurpose electric kettle combines elegance with exceptional performance. Its scratch-resistant surface resists stains and odors, making it perfect for boiling water, brewing green tea, or preparing coffee. The transparent design allows you to monitor the contents easily, while the LED illumination adds a touch of style and functionality.
Features
Brand: Borosil
Model Name: Electric
Colour: Transparent
Product Dimensions: 20L x 20W x 23.5H Centimeters
Item Weight: 990 Grams
5. Morphy Richards Windsor Series 1.7 Litre Digital Electric Kettle
Price: ₹3,349
Elevate your kitchen with the Windsor series digital kettle. Featuring a sleek digital display and intuitive touch controls, this modern kettle blends advanced functionality with contemporary design, perfect for enhancing any modern home.
Features
Brand: Morphy Richards
Size: Regular
Theme: Plain
Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic
TYPE: Digital Kettle
Capacity: 1.7 Litre
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Rated Voltage: 230 volts; Frequency: 50 Hz
Colour: Black
WARRANTY: Product Warranty by Morphy Richards - 2 years.
Make your solo living easier with these electric kettles and save time with these practical and stylish options today!
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.