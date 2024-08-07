Best Multipurpose Electric Kettles for Effortless Daily Living

Every student or office professional needs to have essential kitchen appliances for their multi-purpose kitchen, whether they are preparing coffee, tea, or even Maggie. For all multipurpose boiling things, an electric kettle is a good option to have, as it is easy to handle and does not need a professional to handle, and it comes with a quick heating solution, which also leads you to save more time.

So why are you waiting? Check out the best electric kettles in this category, which we have listed below:

1. INALSA Electric Kettle

Price: ₹1,145

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Prepare hot water, instant tea, and more in minutes with the Inalsa Prism Inox Glass Electric Kettle. Boasting features like automatic cut-off, boil dry protection, and an ergonomic handle, it boils water swiftly in 6-8 minutes. Its lightweight, compact design and wide opening make it easy to clean and use. The LED and water level indicators enhance convenience, and the kettle’s cord-free detachment from the base adds to its practicality, making it ideal for serving anyone.

Features

Brand: Inalsa

Model Name: Prism Inox

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Painted

Product Dimensions: 22L x 16.5W x 23.5H Centimeters

Item Weight: 950 Grams

2. Wipro Vesta 1.5 liter

Price: ₹1,399

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Wipro Vesta electric water boiler impresses with its stylish design, blue LED light, and generous capacity. Users appreciate the modern look it adds to their countertop and its efficient heating performance. However, some have noted concerns about the cord length and varying opinions on its material quality.

Features

Brand: Wipro

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Product Dimensions: 20.3L x 16.5W x 23.3H Centimeters

Item Weight: 980 Grams

3. Havells Electric Kettle

Price: ₹1,424

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Light and handy, the Havells Electric Kettle features a hygienic steel interior and spout. It boils water quickly in 2-3 minutes and has an auto shut-off for safety. The insulated handle stays cool and is easy to carry, while the appropriately long cord adds convenience. A reliable and efficient choice for everyday use.

Features

Brand: Havells

Model Name: Aqua Plus

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Painted

Product Dimensions: 22.5L x 19W x 19.5H Centimeters

Item Weight: 1100 Grams

4. Borosil Electric Glass Kettle

Price: ₹1,629

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Crafted from high-quality, pure borosilicate glass, this multipurpose electric kettle combines elegance with exceptional performance. Its scratch-resistant surface resists stains and odors, making it perfect for boiling water, brewing green tea, or preparing coffee. The transparent design allows you to monitor the contents easily, while the LED illumination adds a touch of style and functionality.

Features

Brand: Borosil

Model Name: Electric

Colour: Transparent

Product Dimensions: 20L x 20W x 23.5H Centimeters

Item Weight: 990 Grams



5. Morphy Richards Windsor Series 1.7 Litre Digital Electric Kettle

Price: ₹3,349

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Elevate your kitchen with the Windsor series digital kettle. Featuring a sleek digital display and intuitive touch controls, this modern kettle blends advanced functionality with contemporary design, perfect for enhancing any modern home.

Features

Brand: Morphy Richards

Size: Regular

Theme: Plain

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic

TYPE: Digital Kettle

Capacity: 1.7 Litre

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Rated Voltage: 230 volts; Frequency: 50 Hz

Colour: Black

WARRANTY: Product Warranty by Morphy Richards - 2 years.

Make your solo living easier with these electric kettles and save time with these practical and stylish options today!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.