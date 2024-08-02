Best Smart Home Devices To Upgrade Your Living Space

Smart homes are one of the tools that are changing our lives. Due to a number of fresh and trendy devices, everyone can easily transform his or her house to a new level. These smart products have the ability to improve security, convenience, and everything in between to benefit a variety of uses.

1. Godrej Smart Locks

Price: ₹8,191

The Godrej smart lock offers a blend of security and convenience with its keyless entry via pin code, privacy features, and emergency mechanical key access. This smart home device is a perfect example of today's Internet of Things. Its compact size and robust alloy steel construction make it a reliable choice for any modern home.

Features

Brand: Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems

Special Features: Pin code, Passage Function, Privacy Function, Mechanical Key Unlock, Low Battery Indication, Anti Prank Alarm

Lock Type: Mortise Lock

Item Dimensions (L x W x H): 17.1 x 7.1 x 7 cm

Material: Alloy Steel

2. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Price:₹5,499

The 5th Generation Echo Dot's excellent sound quality, smooth music streaming, and flexible smart home control make it an excellent option for modernising your living area. Its integrated temperature sensor and motion detection allow for automatic processes that make everyday management simple. It provides comfort, security, and an improved quality of life with support for Hindi and English, touch functionality, and privacy controls.

Features

Superior Sound: Best-sounding Echo Dot yet with deeper bass and clearer vocals.

Music Streaming: Play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music (subscription may be required).

Smart Home Control: Voice control for lights, ACs, TVs, and more. Use smart plugs for non-smart devices.

Smart Features: Motion detection and temperature sensor for automated routines via the Alexa app.

Daily Management: Set reminders, pay bills, add to shopping lists, and more. Supports English and Hindi.

Touch Controls: Pause music, snooze alarms, and dismiss timers with a tap.

Versatile Speaker: Use as a standalone or Bluetooth speaker.

Privacy: Multiple controls, including a mic off button.

3. Wipro Smart Wi-Fi Extension Board with 4 Universal Socket

Price: ₹1,909

With voice control capabilities for Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wipro Smart Wi-Fi Extension Board is perfect for modernising your living area and enabling hands-free operation of numerous devices. While the scheduling feature makes things easier by automating the operation of the gadget, the energy monitoring tool aids in keeping track of power consumption. It provides a useful and intelligent solution for effective home management with its master switch and universal plugs.

Features

Brand: Wipro

Color: White

Compatible Devices: Desktop

Item Weight: 600 grams

Manufacturer: Wipro Enterprises Private Ltd, Bengaluru

Voice Control: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Universal Sockets: Four universal sockets to power multiple devices.

Energy Monitoring: Track energy consumption of connected devices.

Scheduling: Set up on/off schedules via the Wipro Next Smart Home App.

Master Switch: Convenient control of all connected devices with a single switch.

4. Google Nest Thermostat

Price: ₹14,450

Why It Fits Best: The Google Nest Thermostat is perfect for modernizing your home with its programmable features and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, it allows for easy voice control and remote management. Its sleek charcoal design and efficient temperature control make it a stylish and practical addition to any smart home setup.

Features

Brand: Google

Model Name: Google Nest Thermostat

Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

Special Feature: Programmable

Color: Charcoal

Specific Uses: Heat Pump

Temperature Control: Heating, Cooling

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Included Components: Mounting screws, Steel plate, Nest Thermostat, Documentation bundle

Power Source: Corded Electric

5. PHILIPS 360 wireless camera

Price: ₹2,799

Outstanding home security is provided by the Philips Smart 360° Wi-Fi Indoor Security Camera, which also has motion detection, 2-way audio, and night vision. It offers local and online storage choices, making it ideal for keeping an eye on babies and pets. It's simple to maintain and secure your house thanks to its wireless connectivity and smartphone compatibility.Features

Features

Brand: Philips

Model Name: Philips Smart 360° Wi-Fi Indoor Security CCTV Camera (HSP3500)

Recommended Uses: Pet Monitoring, Baby Monitoring, Indoor Security

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Special Features: Local Recording, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Sound Triggered Recording, Cloud Storage Available, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Power Source: Corded Electric

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller Type: Android

Creating a smart home environment is a good solution to improve your daily existence. If equipped with the right devices and a stable internet connection, one can build a comfortable, time-saving and safe living environment. Technology for smart homes has evolved and is now cheaper, providing a spectrum of functionality to match your involvement. Smart homes are created to make your life easier and much better.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.