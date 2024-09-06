Best Wireless Earbuds for Gaming and Music on Myntra

Are you looking for some high-performance wireless earbuds that are the perfect match for your game or music marathon? From the perfect, hardcore gamer to the ultimate audiophile, Myntra has collected the best with advanced features in NOISE MVP 102, BOULT AUDIO Shadow Zen, boAt Airdopes Hype, and Realme Buds T110. From the ultra-low latency that keeps competitive gamers on top of their game to active noise cancellation for crystal-clear calls, these earbuds are designed to bring ultimate sound and convenience.

Explore the best earbuds for gaming and music on Myntra now!

1. NOISE MVP 102 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Price: ₹ 2999

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

Step up your gaming and music experience with the NOISE MVP 102 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Designed for serious gamers, these earbuds come packed with powerful features like 60 hours of playtime and low latency of up to 40 ms, ensuring quick reactions and immersive sound. The sleek design, enhanced with breathing LED lights, adds a stylish touch to your gaming setup.

Key Features:

-Bluetooth v5.3 Connectivity: Seamlessly connect to your devices with a stable 10-meter range.

-60 Hours Playtime: Enjoy extended gameplay and music sessions without frequent recharging.

-Instacharge: Quick charge technology provides 150 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

-Low Latency (40 ms): React faster during gaming for competitive advantage.

-Dual Device Pairing: Effortlessly switch between gaming and streaming on multiple devices.

-11mm Powerful Drivers: Experience deep bass and clear sound for an immersive experience.

-Quad Mic with ENC: Enhanced call clarity with Environmental Noise Cancellation.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Sweat and splash-proof design for workouts and outdoor activities.

-Hyper Sync Technology: Quick pairing and stable connections with your devices.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand owner/manufacturer.

2. BOULT AUDIO Shadow Zen ENC mic With 5.3v Bluetooth Earbuds

Price: ₹ 2499

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

The BOULT AUDIO Shadow Zen ENC Bluetooth Earbuds are designed for those who crave superior sound and cutting-edge technology. With Zen Tech ENC for crystal-clear calls, BoomX Tech for deep bass, and 45ms ultra-low latency, these earbuds are perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. The sleek design and long-lasting 35-hour battery life ensure you stay connected wherever you go.

Key Features:

-Zen Tech ENC: Enjoy clear, noise-free calls with Environmental Noise Cancellation.

-BoomX Tech: Experience supreme bass for an immersive audio experience.

-45ms Ultra-Low Latency: Ideal for gaming and fast response times.

-35 Hours Playtime: Long-lasting battery to keep you entertained all day.

-Fast Charging (Type-C): Get 120 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

-Bluetooth 5.3v: Strong and stable connectivity for up to 10 meters.

-IPX5 Water Resistant: Sweat and water-resistant, perfect for workouts.

-Touch Control: Easily manage music, calls, and voice assistant with touch controls.

-Voice Assistant: Hands-free control with voice assistant compatibility.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

3. boAt Airdopes Hype True Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₹ 5490

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

The boAt Airdopes Hype True Wireless Earbuds are built to deliver unmatched audio quality and a seamless user experience. Featuring 100 hours of playtime, Quad Mics with ENx Technology for crystal-clear calls, and BEAST Mode for low latency gaming, these earbuds are perfect for both everyday use and intense gaming sessions. The 13mm drivers deliver powerful sound, while the ASAP Charge feature ensures you’re never out of battery for long.

Key Features:

-100 Hours Playtime: Enjoy uninterrupted music and calls with extended battery life.

-Quad Mics with ENx Technology: Superior call clarity, filtering out background noise.

-BEAST Mode: Low latency mode for a lag-free gaming experience.

-ASAP Charge: Get 60 minutes of playback with just a 5-minute charge.

-13mm Drivers: Powerful sound with deep bass and clear highs.

-IWP Technology: Instant wake and pair for easy connectivity.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Stable and seamless wireless connection.

-IPX5 Rated: Water-resistant, perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

4. Realme Buds T110 with AI ENC for calls

Price: ₹1499

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

The Realme Buds T110 is the perfect companion for music lovers and gamers alike, offering a balanced mix of performance and convenience. Equipped with 10mm Dynamic Boost Drivers, these earbuds deliver a powerful and dynamic sound that enhances your music and gaming experiences. With a low latency of 88ms, you'll enjoy smooth, lag-free audio during gameplay or video streaming. The Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature ensures crystal-clear calls by reducing background noise.

Key Features:

-10mm Dynamic Boost Drivers: Powerful sound with dynamic audio quality for an enhanced listening experience.

-88ms Low Latency: Seamless, lag-free audio during gaming and video playback.

-Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC): Clearer calls by minimizing background noise.

-Bluetooth v5.4: Stable, reliable wireless connectivity.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Sweat and water-resistant design, ideal for workouts and outdoor use.

-Super Fast Charge: Get 120 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds with Mic

Price: ₹1999

Image source: Myntra.com

Order Now

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is designed to elevate your listening experience with its industry-leading 12.4mm driver unit, delivering crisp sound with enhanced bass quality. The Sound Master Equalizers feature offers three unique audio profiles—Bold, Bass, and Balanced—allowing you to customize your sound according to your preference. Enjoy up to 38 hours of battery life, ensuring non-stop music on a single charge. With an IP55 rating, the earbuds are water and sweat-resistant, perfect for workouts or outdoor activities.

Key Features:

-12.4mm Driver Unit: The largest in-ear driver unit in the industry, delivering clear and powerful sound with enhanced bass.

-Sound Master Equalizers: Three audio profiles (Bold, Bass, Balanced) to customize your listening experience.

-38 Hours Battery Life: Long-lasting playtime for uninterrupted music.

-IP55 Water & Sweat Resistance: Built to withstand sweat and water exposure during workouts and outdoor use.

-Gaming Mode: Optimized features for gaming when paired with OnePlus devices, enhancing your gaming experience.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer.

Conclusion

From long battery life to deep bass, and swift charge, Myntra has something in store for everyone when it comes to wireless earbuds. So don't let this be an opportunity missed; upgrade your sound with the latest collection today and experience innovation in the palm of your hand. Click here to explore and grab your perfect pair today!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.