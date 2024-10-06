Big Fashion Festival 2024: Dazzling String Lights for Home Decor at Upto 50% OFF

Myntra brings you the Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024: get set to light up your home in style. And if you have not come across a deal like this yet, here is one of the big deals-the sizzling collection of string lights with a price tag as low as 50% off. Well, if you're ready to give your Diwali decoration a glamorous makeover or have a cozy look for just any room, this sale has everything you will ever need. Whether you wish to add a slight whimsy with the classy Quace Yellow & White Ladi String Lights or enjoy colorful festive vibes from the Purple Tree Star-Shaped String Lights, you're in for the best time to avail these décor essentials at unbeatable prices. Hurry and brighten up your space with lovely lights before they're all gone.

Elevate your home or outdoor space with the Quace Yellow & White Ladi String Lights. Designed in a beautiful teardrop shape, these 12-meter-long lights add a touch of elegance and warmth to any setting. Whether you're hosting a party, celebrating a special event, or simply enhancing your decor, the yellow LED lights provide a festive and inviting glow. Crafted from durable iron, this set of string lights is built to last and is easy to maintain with a simple wipe-down.

Key Features:

-Set Content: 1 String Light with a length of 12 meters.

-Design: Teardrop-shaped bulbs for a stylish, modern look.

-Color: Warm yellow and white LEDs for year-round decor versatility.

-Material: Durable iron construction.

-Usage: Ideal for both home and business decor, parties, or special occasions.

-Convenient Solar Charging: Equipped with a solar panel for daytime charging and a garden stake for easy outdoor setup.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

This glowing and greenery-inspired lighting set brings a classy Diwali, party, or event decoration to life. Create a serene and natural ambiance with the Homesake Set of 2 Green Money Plant USB String Lights. Each strand features delicate, artificial green leaves intertwined with 50 LED rice-shaped lights, offering a soft, warm white glow. These 2.8-meter-long vines are perfect for enhancing various indoor and outdoor spaces like balconies, gardens, wedding venues, offices, and more. Easy to install and disassemble, these string lights provide an effortless touch of elegance to any setting.

Key Features:

-Set Content: 2 strands of artificial green vines, each with USB-operated string lights.

-Length: 2.8 meters per strand.

-LED Lights: 50 warm white rice-shaped LEDs per vine.

-Material: Silk leaves with plastic stems and copper wire string lights.

-Versatile Use: Perfect for weddings, parties, Diwali decorations, garden setups, and office spaces.

-Flexible Design: Bendable copper wire allows easy customization of the vine's shape.

-Care: Wipe with a soft, damp cloth to clean.

Brighten up your home this Diwali with The Purple Tree Red & White Star Shaped Long Lasting String Lights. Perfect for festive decorations or everyday ambiance, these 3-meter string lights come in vibrant red, white, green, and yellow, bringing a lively glow to any space. Featuring star-shaped bulbs and a waterproof, heat-resistant design, these lights are safe for indoor and outdoor use. Whether you're decorating for Diwali, a special occasion, or simply adding charm to your bedroom, these long-lasting string lights are the perfect addition.

Key Features:

-Set Content: Star-shaped fairy lights.

-Length: 3 meters, ideal for home decorations.

-Light Colors: Red, white, green, and yellow for a vibrant display.

-Bulb Shape: Star-shaped bulbs for a festive look.

-Durability: Waterproof, heat-resistant, and moisture-resistant for safe and long-lasting use.

-Material: Copper wires with plastic encasing for durability.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

Add a magical touch to your space with the Ascension Yellow 14-piece Snowflake Shape LED Fairy String Lights. These charming lights feature 14 snowflake-shaped LEDs that emit a warm yellow glow, perfect for creating a cozy and festive atmosphere. With a battery-powered design, these 3-meter-long lights are flexible and easy to store, making them ideal for decorating any room, event, or outdoor space. Safe, eco-friendly, and power-saving, these fairy lights offer high brightness with minimal radiation.

Key Features:

-Set Content: 14 snowflake-shaped LED string lights.

-Length: 3 meters, ideal for versatile decoration.

-Color: Warm yellow light for a cozy ambiance.

-Power Source: Battery-operated for convenient placement.

-Features: Safe, eco-friendly, power-saving with low radiation.

-Durability: Flexible and easy to store.

-Uses: Great for emergency lighting, security lighting, and festive decor.

-Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

Bring vibrant colors and warmth to your space with the Gathari Multicoloured 20 LED String Lights. Featuring 20 teardrop-shaped LED bulbs, these self-assembly string lights create a lively and colorful ambiance for any occasion. Designed for easy installation and crafted from durable LED and plastic materials, these lights are perfect for both indoor and outdoor decoration. With simple care instructions, these lights are an ideal choice for festive decor, parties, or even adding a fun touch to everyday home decor.

Key Features:

-Set Content: 20multicoloredd LED string lights.

-Bulb Shape: Teardrop-shaped LEDs for a decorative touch.

-Installation: Easy self-assembly for quick setup.

-Material: Made from LED and plastic for durability.

-Care Instructions: Clean with a soft cloth, avoid moisture, and ensure lights are disconnected from power before cleaning.

Conclusion

So, illuminate your lives with beautiful string lights while enjoying great discounts under the Big Fashion Festival 2024 by Myntra. Get some of the best home decoration pieces that the country has to offer up to 50% off. Shop now and light up your space with style.

