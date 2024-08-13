Want to improve the sound quality of your car? A subwoofer can enhance your music by providing a rich and punchy bass that will transform your music and give it more depth. The problem with so many subwoofers available on the market is that it can be difficult to choose the right one. Here are some of the best models that are described in this guide to enable you to find the most suitable audio equipment for your car.

A subwoofer can enhance your car’s audio system by giving it a powerful base. Here are the five most popular models that we have compared: dodj D-12ABT, JBL BASSPRO MICRO BLK, Pioneer TS-WX300Ta, Sony XS-AW8, and JBL BASSPRO Tube 12”. All of them have specific options and characteristics of work to meet the requirements of various consumers and prices.

Here’s the list of best subwoofers for your car:

dodj D-12ABT Active CAR BASSTUBE with INBUILT Imported Amplifier

Price: ₹4,899

Elevate your car music system gadgets with the dodj D-12ABT Active CAR basstube subwoofer. Yet sometimes you can get lost among many choices – so judging by what people usually say here are the best reasons why it should be one of them. Its RMS power reaches as high as 550 watts while peak interest extends up to 6800 watts! The frequency ranges between 35Hz – 50kHz making room for lows that send shivers down the spine and highs that are crystal clear even at maximum volume levels! The tube enclosure fits snugly into a car’s interior while retaining sound quality. Suitable for those who want boisterous bass and great sound in the vehicle.

Features

Brand: dodj

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 6800 Watts

Frequency Response: 35 Hz to 50 kHz

Connectivity Technology: Subwoofer

Audio Output Mode: Surround

JBLBASSPROMICROBLK 8"

Price: ₹11,289

The JBLBASSPROMICROBLK 8" Active Subwoofer helps to improve the sound of your vehicle. Though small and compact, this sub-woofer can give out an output of 450 watts which is an ideal addition to your car’s sound system. Its vertical construction makes complicated car integrations easier while the bookshelf/woofer type provides bass with depth and detail.

Features

Brand: JBL

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 450 Watts

Mounting Type: Floor Standing

Model Name: JBL_CarAudio

Speaker Type: Bookshelf/Woofer

Pioneer Car Active Subwoofer Ts-Wx300Ta, Tube Enclosure 12"

Price: ₹12,867

Pioneer TS-WX300TA provides improved bass. This subwoofer packs a powerful Class D amp that produces high-quality bass and considerable volume. The compact size of this unit contains a sophisticated NJM operational amplifier which offers rich sound reproduction. It also comes equipped with a gain controller enabling the user to adjust sound quality easily and modify bass level according to his/her preference. This device is designed to be efficiently installed either through the speaker wires or RCA to fit different car stereo systems making it very versatile when used in vehicles. Perfect for people who want strong personalized bass in the sleek black enclosure!

Features

Brand: Pioneer

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 1300 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Mounting Type: Floor Standing

Model Name: TS-WX300TA

Sony Car Subwoofer XS-AW8 20 cm

Price: ₹17,690

Unravel an enigmatic world of unparalleled bass thunders in the smallest possible sizes with 75w rms output power and 160w peak respectively – meet the Sony XS-AW8. You won’t have to search anymore since this speaker produces strong blast rhythms using little space. It has a lower frequency resonance body and optimized driver unit that guarantees a rich sound quality output. It comes with a remote commander wired so you can control it without any obstacles while high-level inputs and audio line inputs provide versatile connectivity options. The installation process is simplified by single-sided controls and terminals which also enhance its usability.

Features

Brand: Sony

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 75 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Input Voltage: 5 Volts

Mounting Type: Tabletop

JBL BASSPRO Tube 12"

Price: ₹18,990

Elevate your car's audio with the JBL BASSPRO Tube 12". Designed for tabletop mounting, this woofer offers robust bass performance with its dedicated subwoofer feature. Perfect for those looking to enhance their sound system with deep, powerful bass.

Features

Brand: JBL

Mounting Type: Tabletop

Model Name: BASSPRO Tube 12

Speaker Type: Woofer

Special Feature: Subwoofer

A good subwoofer may change everything regarding your car’s sound. Among the many advantages of having a compact and affordable option, it also provides deep and booming bass tones for high-end models. The distinguishing features offered by each of these best-rated ranges will ensure that you choose what fits your car as well as your music taste. Look into it and elevate your car’s sound.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.