Brighten Your Outdoors with Lifelong Solar Lights

Change the face of your outdoor space with Lifelong Solar Lights, which combine good taste and functionality for a nature-friendly application. These solar-powered lighting fixtures are bright and energy-efficient while bringing together modern style and dependability to adorn your garden, balcony, or pathways.

1. Lifelong Solar Outdoor Garden Light for Home Decor

Price:₹999

Add style to the outdoors and light them up in style with the sleek black of the Lifelong Solar Powered Light. It is an eco-friendly solar-powered light that draws its power from the sun and eliminates the need for traditional electricity. Equipped with state-of-the-art motion sensor technology, the light instantly illuminates the detection of movement to improve both your safety and security. The energy-efficient LED lighting provides bright and reliable light for gardens, balconies, and walkways. That it has a metal body along with IP54 waterproofing is just the assurance that it will not fail in rain and weather. Equipped for versatile outdoor use, it was designed to automatically turn on at night and power off in daylight for a no-fuss, sustainable lighting solution inside your home.

Features

-Brand: Lifelong

-Colour: Black

-Power Source: Solar Powered

-Product Dimensions: 11L x 11W x 20H Centimeters

-Item Weight: 308 Grams

2. Lifelong Solar Outdoor Garden Light for Home Decor

Price: ₹1,399

This light is an environment-friendly outdoor lighting application due to its black color variant. Highlighting security, automatic lighting involves a built-in motion sensor. The LED illuminations are bright and energy-efficient for gardens and pathways. It is waterproof in IP54 form and has very good functionality in any type of weather. Lightweight and solar-powered, this product lights up at night and goes off during the day to bring convenience with environmental technology.

Features

-Brand: Lifelong

-Colour: Black

-Power Source: Solar Powered

-Product Dimensions: 11L x 11W x 20H Centimeters

Item Weight: 215 Grams

3. Lifelong Solar Deck Light Outdoor for Home Decor

Price:₹1,999

Add brilliance to your outdoors with the black-colored Lifelong Art Deco Solar Powered Wall Light. Intended for outdoor usage, this stylish metallic fixture features a motion sensor and LED lighting for efficient and secure illumination. Having an IP54 mark for waterproofing, it withstands all sorts of weather. The 2000mAh battery charges for 8-10 hours and gives light for up to 10 hours, hence perfect for gardens, patios, and pathways. With hardware included, installation couldn't get any easier. Sleek, stylish, and full of practicality, this solar light will provide you with just the perfect eco-friendly illumination.

Features

-Brand: Lifelong

-Colour: Black

-Material: Metal

-Style: Art Deco

-Light fixture form: Wall

-Room Type: Home Office

-Product Dimensions: 28.9L x 6.8W x 5.7H Centimeters

-Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

-Power Source: Solar Powered

-Installation Type: Semi-Flush Mount

4. Lifelong Solar Outdoor Up and Down Light for Home Decor

Price:₹2,499

Add a bold presence to your outdoors with the Lifelong Classic Solar-Powered Wall Light, Black. This wall-mounted fixture is great for gardens and other outdoor settings; it features motion sensor technology and energy-efficient LED lighting for security and brightness. Its IP54 waterproof design gives you reliable performance in any weather condition. Equipped with a 2000mAh battery, it charges in 8-10 hours and offers up to 10 hours of light, hence perfect for long hours of use. Easy to install using the accompanying hardware, this versatile solar light provides a very sustainable and practical lighting solution.

Features

-Brand: Lifelong

-Colour: Black

-Style: Classic

-Light fixture form: Wall

-Room Type: Outdoor

-Product Dimensions: 9L x 5.5W x 7.9H Centimeters

-Specific Uses For Product: Garden

-Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

-Power Source: Solar Powered

-Installation Type: Mount

5. Lifelong Solar Light Outdoor for Home Decor

Price: ₹2,799

Brighten up your outdoor spaces with the Lifelong Traditional Solar Powered Wall Light in white. The light is versatile in gardens, balconies, etc.; it is equipped with a motion sensor and LED lighting that efficiently utilizes energy. Its IP54 waterproof rating enables it to work excellently in any kind of weather. Fitted with a powerful 4000mAh battery, it charges in 8-10 hours and can give light for up to 15 hours for extended dependable illumination. It is easy to install with included hardware and merges traditional style with modern functionality for an effective and sustainable lighting solution.

Features

-Brand: Lifelong

-Colour: White

-Style: Traditional

-Light fixture form: Wall

-Room Type: Garden, Balcony, Outdoor, Home

-Product Dimensions: 11.5L x 12.3W x 14H Centimetres

-Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

-Power Source: Solar Powered

-Installation Type: Semi-Flush Mount

-Special Feature: Energy Efficient, Waterproof, Motion Sensor

Conclusion

Solar Lights by Lifelong are great to add appeal and security to your outdoor areas. With features such as a motion sensor, energy efficiency with LED, and durable waterproof design, these solar lights are an eco-friendly and chic option to enlighten your outdoors in every season. Upgrade your outdoor décor with these versatile solar lights today!

